Harrowing attack on American democracy: Scenes from the U.S. Capitol siege

Pro-Trump protesters storm into the U.S. Capitol during a rally to contest the certification of the presidential election results. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A supporter of President Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
An explosion caused by a police munition at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Trump climb a wall at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protestor attempting to enter the Capitol Building in Washington. Kevin Dietsch/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Trump scale the walls of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
U.S. Capitol Police evacuate journalists and House press staff members from the Capitol to a connected office building. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Trump cover their faces from tear gas during a clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Protesters clash with Capitol police. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Rep. David Trone wears a gas mask inside the Capitol Building. Twitter/@RepDavidTrone

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A supporter of President Trump takes a seat on the second floor of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A view from the Capitol as pro-Trump protesters clash with police. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A police officer detains a pro-Trump protester as mobs storm the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Pro-Trump protesters storm into the Capitol. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Trump protest in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
People wearing gas masks walk inside the Capitol Building. Twitter/@RepDavidTrone

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Law enforcement officers scuffle with supporters of President Trump attempting to enter the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Police officers stand guard as supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis &nbsp; &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Security forces try to keep supporters of President Trump outside the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A security officer gestures after supporters of President Trump breached security at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Trump clash with police officers in front of the U.S. Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A man shouts as supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Trump try to get inside the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Pro-Trump protesters wave banners during clashes with Capitol police. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Pro-Trump protesters clash with Capitol police at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Law enforcement officers push back against supporters of President Trump attempting to enter the Capitol. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart &nbsp;

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A supporter of President Trump confronts police on the second floor of the Capitol Building. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Trump clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Trump clash with police officers outside of the U.S. Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Trump demonstrate on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate. &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; &nbsp; REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Tear gas is released into a crowd of protesters during clashes with Capitol police. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
An injured supporter of President Trump reacts outside the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A police officer is dragged in a crowd of pro-Trump protesters during a clash at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Members of the National Guard stand guard outside the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
