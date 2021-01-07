Harrowing attack on American democracy: Scenes from the U.S. Capitol siege
Pro-Trump protesters storm into the U.S. Capitol during a rally to contest the certification of the presidential election results. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A supporter of President Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
An explosion caused by a police munition at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters of President Trump climb a wall at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A U.S. Capitol police officer shoots pepper spray at a protestor attempting to enter the Capitol Building in Washington. Kevin Dietsch/Pool
Supporters of President Trump scale the walls of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
U.S. Capitol Police evacuate journalists and House press staff members from the Capitol to a connected office building. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Supporters of President Trump cover their faces from tear gas during a clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Protesters clash with Capitol police. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Rep. David Trone wears a gas mask inside the Capitol Building. Twitter/@RepDavidTrone
Supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A supporter of President Trump takes a seat on the second floor of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
A view from the Capitol as pro-Trump protesters clash with police. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A police officer detains a pro-Trump protester as mobs storm the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Pro-Trump protesters storm into the Capitol. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of President Trump protest in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
People wearing gas masks walk inside the Capitol Building. Twitter/@RepDavidTrone
Law enforcement officers scuffle with supporters of President Trump attempting to enter the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Police officers stand guard as supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Security forces try to keep supporters of President Trump outside the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A security officer gestures after supporters of President Trump breached security at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Supporters of President Trump clash with police officers in front of the U.S. Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man shouts as supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters of President Trump try to get inside the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Pro-Trump protesters wave banners during clashes with Capitol police. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Pro-Trump protesters clash with Capitol police at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Law enforcement officers push back against supporters of President Trump attempting to enter the Capitol. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A supporter of President Trump confronts police on the second floor of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Supporters of President Trump clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters of President Trump clash with police officers outside of the U.S. Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters of President Trump demonstrate on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Tear gas is released into a crowd of protesters during clashes with Capitol police. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An injured supporter of President Trump reacts outside the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A police officer is dragged in a crowd of pro-Trump protesters during a clash at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the National Guard stand guard outside the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis
