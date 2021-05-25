Harrowing scenes from inside India's COVID nightmare
Shallow sand graves of people, some of whom are suspected to have died from the coronavirus, on the banks of the river Ganges in Shringaverpur, on the outskirts of Prayagraj, India, May 21. REUTERS/Ritesh Shukla
Family members of Vijay Raju, who died due to the coronavirus, mourn before his cremation at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, May 13. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar
Patients suffering from coronavirusreceive oxygen support as they sit inside a classroom turned COVID-19 care facility on the outskirts of Mumbai, India, May 24. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Sumita Nashkar, 47, a woman suffering from the coronavirus, receives oxygen support inside her house during a free medical camp set up to provide healthcare support to villagers, at Debipur village in South 24 Parganas district in the eastern West...more
Volunteers Akshaya (R), 22, a law student, and Esther Mary, 41, a lecturer, carry the body of a person who died from the coronavirus for burial at a cemetery in Bengaluru, India, May 18. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar
The body of Jagdish Singh, 57, who died after he was brought to hospital for treatment for a breathing problem, is pictured inside an emergency ward of a government-run hospital in Bijnor district in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, May...more
Family members place a white cloth over the body their relative, who died from the coronavirus, before his cremation on the banks of the river Ganges at Garhmukteshwar in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, May 6. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Patients receive treatment inside a COVID-19 ward of a government-run hospital in Bijnor district, Uttar Pradesh, India, May 11. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Infusion bags and other medication that were used to treat villagers with breathing difficulties are seen at a clinic set up by a local villager in Parsaul village in Greater Noida, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, May 22. REUTERS/Adnan...more
Bubli, 30, suffering from fever receives treatment at a clinic set up by a local villager in Parsaul village in Greater Noida, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, May 22. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman cries during the cremation of her husband, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, May 5. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man reacts before the cremation of his relative, who died from the coronavirus, on the banks of the river Ganges at Garhmukteshwar in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, May 6. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A volunteer walks in between burning pyres of persons who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, May 2. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar
Manisha Bashu presses the chest of her father, who is suffering from breathing problems, after he fell unconscious while receiving oxygen support for free at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in Ghaziabad, April 30. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Family members stand next to the body of their relative, who died from the coronavirus, before her cremation at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, May 41. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Urns containing ashes after final rites of people, including those who died from the coronavirus, await immersion due to lockdown, at a crematorium in New Delhi, May 6. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
The wife of Nanhe Pal, 52, cries as she pleads for oxygen support for her husband, who is suffering from breathing problems at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in Ghaziabad, May 3. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Family members of Nanhe Pal, 52, who was suffering from breathing problems, mourn over his body after he collapsed while receiving oxygen support for free at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in Ghaziabad, May 3. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People carry a body of a man, who died from the coronavirus, during his cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, May 3. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Volunteers and relatives prepare to cremate the bodies of persons who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, May 2. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar
Relatives cremate the bodies of persons who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, May 2. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar
Pranav Mishra, 19, reacts next to the body of his mother Mamta Mishra, 45, who died from the coronavirus, before her cremation at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, May 4. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Volunteers stand next to burning pyres of persons who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, May 2. REUTERS/Samuel Rajkumar
The body of a person, who died from the coronavirus, lies on a funeral pyre during a mass cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, May 1. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A patient suffering from the coronavirus receives treatment inside the casualty ward at a hospital in New Delhi, May 1. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man suffering from the coronavirus is comforted by his daughter as he receives treatment inside the casualty ward at a hospital in New Delhi, May 1. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A general view of the mass cremation of those who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, May 1. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man runs past the burning funeral pyres of those who died from the coronavirus during a mass cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man tries to lift a woman that fainted after seeing the body of a relative who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 30. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Patients suffering from the coronavirus receive treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi, April 29. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Aanchal Sharma cries over the body of her husband, who died from the coronavirus, inside an ambulance at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 30. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Patients suffering from the coronavirus receive treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi, April 29. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People wait to cremate victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives of a person who died from the coronavirus collect ashes at the spot where he was cremated, in New Delhi, April 30. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Flower garlands, fruits and a pair of sandals of a woman who died from the coronavirus, are placed by her relatives on the spot where she was cremated, in New Delhi, April 30. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A patient suffering from the coronavirus receives treatment inside the emergency ward at Holy Family hospital in New Delhi, April 29. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Abhishek Bhardwaj stands after cremating his mother, who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 28. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A general view of the mass cremation of those who died from the coronavirus at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A woman is consoled after her mother died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 28. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Gayesh Ansari, looks at the body of his 8 months pregnant wife, Gulshan Ansari, as he lowers her body into a grave after she died from the coronaviru, at a graveyard in Mumbai, April 28. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Health workers carry wood to prepare a funeral pyre for a coronavirus victim during a mass cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man carrying wood walks past the funeral pyres of those who died from the coronavirus during a mass cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A mass cremation of people, who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 28. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man walks past the burning funeral pyres of those who died from the coronavirus during a mass cremation, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A health worker walks past the funeral pyres of those who died from the coronavirus during a mass cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 26. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Women mourn the death of a family member, who died from the coronavirus, outside a crematorium in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People wait to cremate victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People cremate the bodies of victims of the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Family members mourn after Shayam Narayan is declared dead outside the coronavirus casualty ward, at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A boy reacts next to the body of his father, who died from the coronavirus, at a crematorium in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Patients suffering from the coronavirus wait to be admitted outside the casualty ward at Guru Teg Bahadur hospital in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People cremate the body of a victim of the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Manoj Kumar sits next to his mother, Vidhya Devi, who was suffering from a breathing problem as she receives oxygen support for free inside her car at a Gurudwara (Sikh temple) in Ghaziabad, April 24. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
People bring the bodies of the victims who died due to the coronavirus, for cremation at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 23. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Relatives mourn over the body of a woman who died from the coronavirus outside Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, one of India's largest facilities for treating COVID patients only, in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Patients suffering from the coronavirus receive treatment at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. Many Indian hospitals are scrambling for beds and oxygen as COVID-19 infections surge to new daily...more
The body of man who died from the coronavirus is seen at the casualty ward in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash hospital in New Delhi, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A woman is consoled after her husband died due to the coronavirus outside a mortuary of a COVID-19 hospital in New Delhi, India, April 15. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, April 22. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
