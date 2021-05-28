Harrowing scenes from the U.S. Capitol siege
Pro-Trump protesters storm into the U.S. Capitol during a rally to contest the certification of the presidential election results, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An explosion caused by a police munition at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters of President Trump climb a wall at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Supporters of President Trump scale the walls of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Supporters of President Trump cover their faces from tear gas during a clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Protesters clash with Capitol police. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A view from the Capitol as pro-Trump protesters clash with police. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A police officer detains a pro-Trump protester as mobs storm the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Pro-Trump protesters storm into the Capitol. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of President Trump protest in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Law enforcement officers scuffle with supporters of President Trump attempting to enter the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Police officers stand guard as supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Security forces try to keep supporters of President Trump outside the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Supporters of President Trump clash with police officers in front of the U.S. Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A man shouts as supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters of President Trump try to get inside the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Pro-Trump protesters wave banners during clashes with Capitol police. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Pro-Trump protesters clash with Capitol police at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Law enforcement officers push back against supporters of President Trump attempting to enter the Capitol. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
A supporter of President Trump confronts police on the second floor of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Supporters of President Trump clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters of President Trump clash with police officers outside of the U.S. Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Supporters of President Trump demonstrate on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Tear gas is released into a crowd of protesters during clashes with Capitol police. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
An injured supporter of President Trump reacts outside the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
A police officer is dragged in a crowd of pro-Trump protesters during a clash at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Members of the National Guard stand guard outside the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
A supporter of President Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the Capitol near the entrance to the Senate REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Members of the Capitol police look through a smashed window. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
U.S. Capitol Police evacuate journalists and House press staff members from the Capitol to a connected office building. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A protester wears a gas mask as Trump supporters rally at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
Members of the media work as pro-Trump protesters rally at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
A supporter of President Trump takes a seat on the second floor near the entrance to the Senate. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Pro-Trump supporters help a protester as they storm the Capitol. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
A protester reacts as Pro-Trump supporters rally at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
Supporters of President Trump set off a fire extinguisher after breaching security defenses as police move in on the second floor. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Supporters of President Trump demonstrate on the second floor. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
A protester wears a respirator as pro-Trump supporters rally at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
