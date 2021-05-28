Edition:
International
Pictures | Fri May 28, 2021 | 2:53pm EDT

Harrowing scenes from the U.S. Capitol siege

Pro-Trump protesters storm into the U.S. Capitol during a rally to contest the certification of the presidential election results, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Pro-Trump protesters storm into the U.S. Capitol during a rally to contest the certification of the presidential election results, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Pro-Trump protesters storm into the U.S. Capitol during a rally to contest the certification of the presidential election results, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
1 / 46
An explosion caused by a police munition at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis

An explosion caused by a police munition at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
An explosion caused by a police munition at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
2 / 46
Supporters of President Trump climb a wall at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Supporters of President Trump climb a wall at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Trump climb a wall at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
3 / 46
Supporters of President Trump scale the walls of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Supporters of President Trump scale the walls of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Trump scale the walls of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
4 / 46
Supporters of President Trump cover their faces from tear gas during a clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Supporters of President Trump cover their faces from tear gas during a clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Trump cover their faces from tear gas during a clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
5 / 46
Protesters clash with Capitol police. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Protesters clash with Capitol police. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Protesters clash with Capitol police. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
6 / 46
Supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
7 / 46
A view from the Capitol as pro-Trump protesters clash with police. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A view from the Capitol as pro-Trump protesters clash with police. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A view from the Capitol as pro-Trump protesters clash with police. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
8 / 46
Supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
9 / 46
A police officer detains a pro-Trump protester as mobs storm the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A police officer detains a pro-Trump protester as mobs storm the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A police officer detains a pro-Trump protester as mobs storm the U.S. Capitol. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 46
Pro-Trump protesters storm into the Capitol. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Pro-Trump protesters storm into the Capitol. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Pro-Trump protesters storm into the Capitol. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
11 / 46
Supporters of President Trump protest in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Supporters of President Trump protest in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Trump protest in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
12 / 46
Law enforcement officers scuffle with supporters of President Trump attempting to enter the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Law enforcement officers scuffle with supporters of President Trump attempting to enter the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Law enforcement officers scuffle with supporters of President Trump attempting to enter the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
13 / 46
Police officers stand guard as supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Police officers stand guard as supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Police officers stand guard as supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
14 / 46
Security forces try to keep supporters of President Trump outside the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Security forces try to keep supporters of President Trump outside the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Security forces try to keep supporters of President Trump outside the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
15 / 46
Supporters of President Trump clash with police officers in front of the U.S. Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Supporters of President Trump clash with police officers in front of the U.S. Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Trump clash with police officers in front of the U.S. Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
16 / 46
A man shouts as supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis

A man shouts as supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A man shouts as supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
17 / 46
Supporters of President Trump try to get inside the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Supporters of President Trump try to get inside the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Trump try to get inside the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
18 / 46
Pro-Trump protesters wave banners during clashes with Capitol police. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Pro-Trump protesters wave banners during clashes with Capitol police. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Pro-Trump protesters wave banners during clashes with Capitol police. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
19 / 46
Pro-Trump protesters clash with Capitol police at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Pro-Trump protesters clash with Capitol police at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Pro-Trump protesters clash with Capitol police at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
20 / 46
Law enforcement officers push back against supporters of President Trump attempting to enter the Capitol. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Law enforcement officers push back against supporters of President Trump attempting to enter the Capitol. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Law enforcement officers push back against supporters of President Trump attempting to enter the Capitol. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart
Close
21 / 46
A supporter of President Trump confronts police on the second floor of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

A supporter of President Trump confronts police on the second floor of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A supporter of President Trump confronts police on the second floor of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
22 / 46
Supporters of President Trump clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Supporters of President Trump clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Trump clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
23 / 46
Supporters of President Trump clash with police officers outside of the U.S. Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Supporters of President Trump clash with police officers outside of the U.S. Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Trump clash with police officers outside of the U.S. Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
24 / 46
Supporters of President Trump demonstrate on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Supporters of President Trump demonstrate on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Trump demonstrate on the second floor of the U.S. Capitol near the entrance to the Senate. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
25 / 46
Tear gas is released into a crowd of protesters during clashes with Capitol police. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tear gas is released into a crowd of protesters during clashes with Capitol police. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Tear gas is released into a crowd of protesters during clashes with Capitol police. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
26 / 46
An injured supporter of President Trump reacts outside the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

An injured supporter of President Trump reacts outside the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
An injured supporter of President Trump reacts outside the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
27 / 46
Supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Trump gather in front of the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Close
28 / 46
A police officer is dragged in a crowd of pro-Trump protesters during a clash at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A police officer is dragged in a crowd of pro-Trump protesters during a clash at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A police officer is dragged in a crowd of pro-Trump protesters during a clash at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
29 / 46
Members of the National Guard stand guard outside the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Members of the National Guard stand guard outside the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Members of the National Guard stand guard outside the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Leah Millis
Close
30 / 46
Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
Close
31 / 46
A supporter of President Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the Capitol near the entrance to the Senate REUTERS/Mike Theiler

A supporter of President Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the Capitol near the entrance to the Senate REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A supporter of President Trump carries a Confederate battle flag on the second floor of the Capitol near the entrance to the Senate REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
32 / 46
Members of the Capitol police look through a smashed window. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

Members of the Capitol police look through a smashed window. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Members of the Capitol police look through a smashed window. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
Close
33 / 46
Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
Close
34 / 46
U.S. Capitol Police evacuate journalists and House press staff members from the Capitol to a connected office building. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. Capitol Police evacuate journalists and House press staff members from the Capitol to a connected office building. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
U.S. Capitol Police evacuate journalists and House press staff members from the Capitol to a connected office building. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
35 / 46
A protester wears a gas mask as Trump supporters rally at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

A protester wears a gas mask as Trump supporters rally at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A protester wears a gas mask as Trump supporters rally at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
Close
36 / 46
Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
Close
37 / 46
Members of the media work as pro-Trump protesters rally at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

Members of the media work as pro-Trump protesters rally at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Members of the media work as pro-Trump protesters rally at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
Close
38 / 46
A supporter of President Trump takes a seat on the second floor near the entrance to the Senate. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

A supporter of President Trump takes a seat on the second floor near the entrance to the Senate. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
A supporter of President Trump takes a seat on the second floor near the entrance to the Senate. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
39 / 46
Pro-Trump supporters help a protester as they storm the Capitol. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

Pro-Trump supporters help a protester as they storm the Capitol. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Pro-Trump supporters help a protester as they storm the Capitol. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
Close
40 / 46
Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
Close
41 / 46
A protester reacts as Pro-Trump supporters rally at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

A protester reacts as Pro-Trump supporters rally at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A protester reacts as Pro-Trump supporters rally at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
Close
42 / 46
Supporters of President Trump set off a fire extinguisher after breaching security defenses as police move in on the second floor. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Supporters of President Trump set off a fire extinguisher after breaching security defenses as police move in on the second floor. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Trump set off a fire extinguisher after breaching security defenses as police move in on the second floor. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
43 / 46
Supporters of President Trump demonstrate on the second floor. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Supporters of President Trump demonstrate on the second floor. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2021
Supporters of President Trump demonstrate on the second floor. REUTERS/Mike Theiler
Close
44 / 46
Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
Pro-Trump protesters storm the Capitol. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
Close
45 / 46
A protester wears a respirator as pro-Trump supporters rally at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

A protester wears a respirator as pro-Trump supporters rally at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2021
A protester wears a respirator as pro-Trump supporters rally at the Capitol Building. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber
Close
46 / 46
View Again
View Next
Thousands flee after Congo warns of possible new volcano eruption

Thousands flee after Congo warns of possible new...

Next Slideshows

Thousands flee after Congo warns of possible new volcano eruption

Thousands flee after Congo warns of possible new volcano eruption

Thousands scrambled to flee the Congolese city of Goma, picking their way across landscapes scarred with lava, after officials said a second volcanic eruption...

11:52am EDT
Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Border patrol agents apprehend migrants who crossed from Mexico into the United States in search of asylum.

8:42am EDT
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

May 27 2021
California transit worker kills 9 in rail yard shooting

California transit worker kills 9 in rail yard shooting

A transit employee in San Jose killed nine co-workers before taking his own life in the latest of a spate of deadly mass U.S. shootings.

May 27 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

San Jose mourns for victims of rail yard shooting

San Jose mourns for victims of rail yard shooting

Loved ones and colleagues mourn for the nine people shot dead at the Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose, California, after an employee opened fire on his coworkers.

Thousands flee after Congo warns of possible new volcano eruption

Thousands flee after Congo warns of possible new volcano eruption

Thousands scrambled to flee the Congolese city of Goma, picking their way across landscapes scarred with lava, after officials said a second volcanic eruption could happen any time.

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Caught at the U.S.-Mexico border

Border patrol agents apprehend migrants who crossed from Mexico into the United States in search of asylum.

Best of the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Best of the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Highlights from the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Photographer turns cicadas into portrait subjects

Photographer turns cicadas into portrait subjects

The Brood X bugs get their closeup in images taken by Virginia photographer and cicada enthusiast Oxana Ware.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

California transit worker kills 9 in rail yard shooting

California transit worker kills 9 in rail yard shooting

A transit employee in San Jose killed nine co-workers before taking his own life in the latest of a spate of deadly mass U.S. shootings.

In pictures: The 1921 Tulsa race massacre

In pictures: The 1921 Tulsa race massacre

A century ago, a white mob looted and burned the Greenwood district of Tulsa, Oklahoma, leaving at least 300 Black residents dead and thousands more homeless.

Cubans turn to pigeon breeding as an escape from pandemic

Cubans turn to pigeon breeding as an escape from pandemic

Cubans are increasingly breeding pigeons as a form of escape, as most stay indoors due to the country's worst coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic began in March last year.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast