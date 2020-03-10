Harry and Meghan bow out from official roles
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, arrive at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in London, March 7, 2020. The couple seek to carve out "a progressive new role," mainly in North America, that they aim to finance themselves....more
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, Britain March...more
Harry and Meghan are introduced to performers as they leave after attending the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, March 9, 2020. Ben Stansall/Pool via REUTERS
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London, March 9, 2020....more
Harry and Meghan arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Harry and Meghan cheer during the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London, March 5, 2020. Paul Edwards/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan holds her son Archie as Harry looks on, as they meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu (not pictured) at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Harry and Meghan leave Canada House in London, January 7, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, along with other members of the British royal family, watch as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team Red Arrows performs a flypast during Trooping the...more
Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex pose for a picture with some of Queen's Young Leaders at a Buckingham Palace reception following the final Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony, in London, June 26, 2018. John...more
Harry gestures next to his wife Meghan as they ride a horse-drawn carriage after their wedding ceremony at St George s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Prince William and Prince Harry attend a National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph in Westminster, London, Britain, November 10, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in the Royal Box ahead of the final between Serena Williams of the U.S. and Romania's Simona Halep at Wimbledon, July 13, 2019. Ben Curtis/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry, Prince William, Prince Charles and British naturalist David Attenborough attend the global premiere of Netflix's "Our Planet" at the Natural History Museum in London, Britain April 4, 2019. REUTERS/John Sibley/Pool
Harry and Meghan meet cast and crew, including singer-songwriter Beyonce and her husband, rapper Jay-Z, as they attend the European premiere of the film The Lion King in London, Britain July 14, 2019. Niklas Halle'n/Pool via REUTERS
Harry and Meghan in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle during their wedding service, conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Owen Humphreys/Pool via REUTERS
Harry and Meghan kiss on the steps of St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Ben Birchall/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan Markle walks down the aisle of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for her wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. Danny Lawson/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan reacts as she rides in a carriage with her husband Harry after their wedding ceremony at St George s Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, Britain, May 19, 2018. REUTERS/John Sibley/Pool
Harry poses with Meghan Markle as they announce their engagement in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Britain, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Harry (R) arrives with his then-girlfriend Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Harry and Meghan hold their baby son during a photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, in Berkshire, Britain May 8, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Harry and Meghan receive a present for baby Archie as they meet players of the New York Yankees before a match against the Boston Red Sox in London, Britain June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool
Meghan holds her son Archie, as she meets Archbishop Desmond Tutu (not pictured) at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Harry and Meghan hold hands during a visit to the Youth Employment Services (YES) Hub in Tembisa township, near Johannesburg, South Africa, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Harry and Meghan, holding their son Archie, meet Archbishop Desmond Tutu (not pictured) at the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool
Harry and Meghan attend a roundtable discussion on gender equality with The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (QCT) and One Young World at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain October 25, 2019. Jeremy Selwyn/Pool via REUTERS
Harry and Meghan meet Graca Machel, the widow of the late Nelson Mandela, in Johannesburg, South Africa, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Harry gives a speech as his wife Meghan looks on, during a visit to the Youth Employment Services (YES) Hub in Tembisa township, near Johannesburg, South Africa, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Harry and Meghan visit Auwal Mosque, the first and oldest mosque in South Africa, in the Bo Kaap district of Cape Town, South Africa, September 24, 2019. Tim Rooke/Pool via REUTERS
Harry and Meghan visit the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, Morocco February 25, 2019. Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan arrives at Ascot racecourse in Ascot, Britain, June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Meghan presents Angela Midgley with a Moses basket at "Number 7", a "Feeding Birkenhead" citizens supermarket and community cafe, in Birkenhead, Britain January 14, 2019. Anthony Devlin/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan exits The Mark Hotel following her baby shower in Manhattan, New York, February 20, 2019. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Meghan chats with Patsy Wardally, during her visit at Smart Works charity in West London, Britain, January 10, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for an Armistice Service at Westminster Abbey in Westminster, London, Britain, November 11, 2018....more
Harry and Meghan walk through a Redwoods forest in Rotorua, New Zealand, October 31, 2018. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS
Harry and Meghan look on before departing from Fua'amotu International Airport in Tonga October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Harry and Meghan interact with Luke Vincent, 5, after arriving at Dubbo airport, Dubbo, Australia October 17, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Harry and Meghan prepare to depart at Nadi airport in Nadi, Fiji, October 25, 2018. Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS
Harry and Meghan meet participants of Fluro Friday, an event organized by surfing community OneWave tackling mental health issues, during their visit to Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia October 19, 2018. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
Harry and Meghan arrive to greet members of the public in Kingfisher Bay on Fraser Island in Queensland, Australia October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as they watch a fly past to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force in central London, Britain July 10, 2018....more
Harry and Meghan watch a performance during their visit to Macarthur Girls High School in Sydney, Australia October 19, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Harry whispers to Meghan Markle as they watch a performance by a Welsh choir in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, Britain, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ben Birchall/Pool
Next Slideshows
Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak
China has put 11 million people on lockdown in the city where the coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced in a seafood market.
Italy under unprecedented coronavirus lockdown
Italy woke up to deserted streets in an unprecedented lockdown after the government extended quarantine measures across the entire country in a bid to slow...
Biden and Sanders battle for delegates
Joe Biden hopes to take a big step toward the Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday when six states cast votes, while Bernie Sanders aims for an upset...
A day without women: Strikes across Latin America
Latin American women stayed away from offices, schools and government offices to join a second day of marches to protest against gender violence, inequality and...
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside Wuhan, epicenter of China's coronavirus outbreak
China has put 11 million people on lockdown in the city where the coronavirus is believed to have first surfaced in a seafood market.
Italy under unprecedented coronavirus lockdown
Italy woke up to deserted streets in an unprecedented lockdown after the government extended quarantine measures across the entire country in a bid to slow Europe's worst outbreak of the coronavirus.
Biden and Sanders battle for delegates
Joe Biden hopes to take a big step toward the Democratic presidential nomination on Tuesday when six states cast votes, while Bernie Sanders aims for an upset win in Michigan that would keep his White House hopes alive.
A day without women: Strikes across Latin America
Latin American women stayed away from offices, schools and government offices to join a second day of marches to protest against gender violence, inequality and restricted rights, following massive protests to mark International Women's Day.
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Grand Princess cruise ship passengers bound for coronavirus quarantine
Weary passengers aboard a cruise ship idled at sea for days by an onboard coronavirus outbreak erupted in cheers on Monday as the vessel sailed into San Francisco Bay en route to the Port of Oakland and the next, unexpected phase of their voyage - two weeks of quarantine.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
Greece blocks migrants at Turkish border
Greece has blocked nearly 35,000 migrants trying to cross onto its territory illegally since Turkey opened its border nearly a week ago, as it prepares to deport hundreds of others who made it through.
Crufts Dog Show
Maisie the wire haired dachshund wins best in show at Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.