Harry and Meghan bow out from official roles

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, arrive at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in London, March 7, 2020. The couple seek to carve out "a progressive new role," mainly in North America, that they aim to finance themselves....more

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, arrive at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall in London, March 7, 2020. The couple seek to carve out "a progressive new role," mainly in North America, that they aim to finance themselves. Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, will stop using their HRH titles - His or Her Royal Highness, will not use "royal" in their branding and Harry, who remains a prince, will relinquish his military titles. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/Pool

Close