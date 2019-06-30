Edition:
United States
Sun Jun 30, 2019

Harry and Meghan cheer on Yankees and Red Sox in London

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex receive a present for baby Archie as they meet players of the New York Yankees before a match against the Boston Red Sox in London, June 29, 2019. Harry and Meghan stopped into the clubhouses of the Yankees and Red Sox before the two rivals took the field in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, June 29, 2019
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed the teams to London and exchanged handshakes. In the Red Sox clubhouse, Meghan hugged outfielder Mookie Betts, who is her distant relative, The Boston Globe reported. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, June 29, 2019
Both teams presented the couple with gifts for their infant son, Archie, who was born May 6. The Yankees' main gift was a tiny pinstriped Yankees jersey, with the baby's name and the number 19 on the back, given to them by manager Aaron Boone. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, June 29, 2019
Harry and Meghan pose for a picture with players of the Boston Red Sox. From the Red Sox, they received a team onesie and a small red bat. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, June 29, 2019
Harry and Meghan receive presents for baby Archie as they meet players of the Boston Red Sox. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, June 29, 2019
Harry and Meghan pose for a picture with players of the New York Yankees. "You guys have beaten next door's present, by the way," Prince Harry told the Yankees. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, June 29, 2019
Harry and Meghan meet players of the Boston Red Sox. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, June 29, 2019
Harry and Meghan receive presents for baby Archie as they meet players of the Boston Red Sox. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, June 29, 2019
After their meeting, the couple oversaw the ceremonial first pitches, which were thrown by members of the Invictus Games Foundation, which Prince Harry founded to allow veterans to take part in sports. Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, June 29, 2019
Harry and Meghan attend the game. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, June 29, 2019
Harry and Meghan walk on the field before the game. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, June 29, 2019
Harry and Meghan talk with New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia before the game. Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, June 29, 2019
Harry and Meghan pose with members of the Invictus Games Foundation and baseball players before the game. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, June 29, 2019
Harry and Meghan watch the game. Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Saturday, June 29, 2019
Meghan watches the game. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, June 29, 2019
Harry and Meghan arrive to the game. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, June 29, 2019
