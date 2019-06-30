Harry and Meghan cheer on Yankees and Red Sox in London
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex receive a present for baby Archie as they meet players of the New York Yankees before a match against the Boston Red Sox in London, June 29, 2019. Harry and Meghan stopped into the clubhouses of the Yankees...more
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed the teams to London and exchanged handshakes. In the Red Sox clubhouse, Meghan hugged outfielder Mookie Betts, who is her distant relative, The Boston Globe reported. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool
Both teams presented the couple with gifts for their infant son, Archie, who was born May 6. The Yankees' main gift was a tiny pinstriped Yankees jersey, with the baby's name and the number 19 on the back, given to them by manager Aaron...more
Harry and Meghan pose for a picture with players of the Boston Red Sox. From the Red Sox, they received a team onesie and a small red bat. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool
Harry and Meghan receive presents for baby Archie as they meet players of the Boston Red Sox. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool
Harry and Meghan pose for a picture with players of the New York Yankees. "You guys have beaten next door's present, by the way," Prince Harry told the Yankees. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool
Harry and Meghan meet players of the Boston Red Sox. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool
Harry and Meghan receive presents for baby Archie as they meet players of the Boston Red Sox. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool
After their meeting, the couple oversaw the ceremonial first pitches, which were thrown by members of the Invictus Games Foundation, which Prince Harry founded to allow veterans to take part in sports. Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports
Harry and Meghan attend the game. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool
Harry and Meghan walk on the field before the game. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool
Harry and Meghan talk with New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia before the game. Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports
Harry and Meghan pose with members of the Invictus Games Foundation and baseball players before the game. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool
Harry and Meghan watch the game. Steve Flynn-USA TODAY Sports
Meghan watches the game. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool
Harry and Meghan arrive to the game. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool
Next Slideshows
Women's World Cup: France 1 - USA 2
Megan Rapinoe struck twice as the United States beat hosts France 2-1 in the quarter-finals to set up a semi-final clash with England.
MORE IN PICTURES
Women's World Cup: Sweden 2 - Germany 1
Sweden ended Germany's hopes of a third women's World Cup win, coming from behind for a surprise 2-1 quarter-final victory thanks to goals from Sofia Jakobsson and Stina Blackstenius.
Women's World Cup: Netherlands 2 - Italy 0
Second-half headers from Vivianne Miedema and Stefanie van der Gragt earned the Netherlands a 2-0 win over Italy as they reached the Women's World Cup semi-finals for the first time.
Women's World Cup: France 1 - USA 2
Megan Rapinoe struck twice as the United States beat hosts France 2-1 in the quarter-finals to set up a semi-final clash with England.
Millions at risk as India's sixth-biggest city runs out of water
Chennai has been in the global spotlight since its four main reservoirs dried up earlier this month, largely because of poor monsoons in 2018, forcing residents to ration the use of water.
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts The Cure, The Killers, Stormzy and more.
How each Democratic candidate performed in the debates
After hearing from 20 candidates over four hours, Democrats completed their first round of presidential primary debates on Thursday. Before millions of television viewers on back-to-back nights, the 2020 White House hopefuls took aim at Republican President Donald Trump and each other on several key policies.