Pictures | Tue Feb 26, 2019 | 8:20am EST

Harry and Meghan in Morocco

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex visit the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, Morocco, February 25. Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex visit the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, Morocco, February 25. Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex visit the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, Morocco, February 25. Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex arrive at the residence of Moroccan King Mohammed VI in Rabat, February 25. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex arrive at the residence of Moroccan King Mohammed VI in Rabat, February 25. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex arrive at the residence of Moroccan King Mohammed VI in Rabat, February 25. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
Children wait for the visit of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex at the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, February 25. Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via REUTERS

Children wait for the visit of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex at the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, February 25. Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Children wait for the visit of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex at the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, February 25. Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex try the food as they attend a cooking demonstration, where children from under-privileged backgrounds learn traditional Moroccan recipes, at the Villa des Ambassadors in Rabat, February 25. Tim P. Whitby/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex try the food as they attend a cooking demonstration, where children from under-privileged backgrounds learn traditional Moroccan recipes, at the Villa des Ambassadors in Rabat, February 25. Tim P. Whitby/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex try the food as they attend a cooking demonstration, where children from under-privileged backgrounds learn traditional Moroccan recipes, at the Villa des Ambassadors in Rabat, February 25. Tim P. Whitby/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are welcomed as they arrive for a cooking demonstration, where children from under-privileged backgrounds learn traditional Moroccan recipes, at the Villa des Ambassadors in Rabat, February 25. Tim P. Whitby/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are welcomed as they arrive for a cooking demonstration, where children from under-privileged backgrounds learn traditional Moroccan recipes, at the Villa des Ambassadors in Rabat, February 25. Tim P. Whitby/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are welcomed as they arrive for a cooking demonstration, where children from under-privileged backgrounds learn traditional Moroccan recipes, at the Villa des Ambassadors in Rabat, February 25. Tim P. Whitby/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex during a Henna ceremony on a visit to boarding house in the town of Asni, February 24. Tim Rooke/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex during a Henna ceremony on a visit to boarding house in the town of Asni, February 24. Tim Rooke/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex during a Henna ceremony on a visit to boarding house in the town of Asni, February 24. Tim Rooke/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wearing Henna in the town of Asni, February 24. Tim Rooke/Pool via REUTERS

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wearing Henna in the town of Asni, February 24. Tim Rooke/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wearing Henna in the town of Asni, February 24. Tim Rooke/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex talk with Chef Moha Fedal as they attend a cooking demonstration, where children from under-privileged backgrounds learn traditional Moroccan recipes, at the Villa des Ambassadors in Rabat, February 25. Tim P. Whitby/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex talk with Chef Moha Fedal as they attend a cooking demonstration, where children from under-privileged backgrounds learn traditional Moroccan recipes, at the Villa des Ambassadors in Rabat, February 25. Tim P. Whitby/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex talk with Chef Moha Fedal as they attend a cooking demonstration, where children from under-privileged backgrounds learn traditional Moroccan recipes, at the Villa des Ambassadors in Rabat, February 25. Tim P. Whitby/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for a visit at a cooking demonstration, where children from under-privileged backgrounds learn traditional Moroccan recipes, at the Villa des Ambassadors in Rabat, February 25. Tim P. Whitby/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for a visit at a cooking demonstration, where children from under-privileged backgrounds learn traditional Moroccan recipes, at the Villa des Ambassadors in Rabat, February 25. Tim P. Whitby/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for a visit at a cooking demonstration, where children from under-privileged backgrounds learn traditional Moroccan recipes, at the Villa des Ambassadors in Rabat, February 25. Tim P. Whitby/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit a market in the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, February 25. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit a market in the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, February 25. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit a market in the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, February 25. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit a market in the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, February 25. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit a market in the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, February 25. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visit a market in the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, February 25. REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex receive a flower as they visit the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, February 25. Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via REUTERS

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex receive a flower as they visit the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, February 25. Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2019
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex receive a flower as they visit the Andalusian Gardens in Rabat, February 25. Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Morocco at the British Embassy in Rabat, February 24, 2019. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Morocco at the British Embassy in Rabat, February 24, 2019. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive for a reception hosted by the British Ambassador to Morocco at the British Embassy in Rabat, February 24, 2019. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for a visit at a secondary school in Asni, February 24. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for a visit at a secondary school in Asni, February 24. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for a visit at a secondary school in Asni, February 24. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch children playing soccer as they visit a secondary school in Asni, February 24, 2019. Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch children playing soccer as they visit a secondary school in Asni, February 24, 2019. Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex watch children playing soccer as they visit a secondary school in Asni, February 24, 2019. Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit a secondary school in Asni, February 24. Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit a secondary school in Asni, February 24. Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit a secondary school in Asni, February 24. Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks to young girls as she visits a boarding house for girls run by the Moroccan NGO 'Education for All' in Asni, Morocco, February 24. Tim P. Whitby/Pool via REUTERS

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks to young girls as she visits a boarding house for girls run by the Moroccan NGO 'Education for All' in Asni, Morocco, February 24. Tim P. Whitby/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speaks to young girls as she visits a boarding house for girls run by the Moroccan NGO 'Education for All' in Asni, Morocco, February 24. Tim P. Whitby/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex gather for a group photo as they visit a boarding house for girls run by the Moroccan NGO 'Education for All' in Asni, Morocco, February 24. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex gather for a group photo as they visit a boarding house for girls run by the Moroccan NGO 'Education for All' in Asni, Morocco, February 24. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex gather for a group photo as they visit a boarding house for girls run by the Moroccan NGO 'Education for All' in Asni, Morocco, February 24. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan Duchess of Sussex visits Lycee Qualifiant Secondary School in the town of Asni, February 24. Tim Rooke/Pool via REUTERS

Meghan Duchess of Sussex visits Lycee Qualifiant Secondary School in the town of Asni, February 24. Tim Rooke/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019

Reuters / Sunday, February 24, 2019
Meghan Duchess of Sussex visits Lycee Qualifiant Secondary School in the town of Asni, February 24. Tim Rooke/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Casablanca Airport in Casablanca, February 23. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Casablanca Airport in Casablanca, February 23. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool

Reuters / Saturday, February 23, 2019

Reuters / Saturday, February 23, 2019
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrives at the Casablanca Airport in Casablanca, February 23. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/Pool
