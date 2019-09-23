Harry and Meghan visit South Africa
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, greet a resident at District Six on the first day of their African tour in Cape Town, South Africa September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Harry and Meghan greet a resident at District Six in Cape Town, South Africa, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham
Harry and Meghan are seen during a Justice Desk initiative in Nyanga township in Cape Town, South Africa, September 23, 2019. Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS
Harry and Meghan are seen during a Justice Desk initiative in Nyanga township in Cape Town, South Africa, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Harry and Meghan arrive at the District Six in Cape Town, South Africa, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Meghan's bracelet with the word 'justice' is seen on her hand during the Justice Desk initiative in Nyanga township, in Cape Town, South Africa, September 23, 2019. Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS
Harry and Meghan visit District Six Museum in Cape Town, South Africa, September 23, 2019. Facundo Arrizabalaga/Pool via REUTERS
Harry talks with a child during the Justice Desk initiative in Nyanga township, in Cape Town, South Africa, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Meghan waves as she visits District Six in Cape Town, South Africa, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Harry and Meghan are seen during a Justice Desk initiative in Nyanga township in Cape Town, South Africa, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Harry and Meghan hold hands as they are welcomed to a Justice Desk initiative in Nyanga township in Cape Town, South Africa, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Meghan smiles during a Justice Desk initiative in Nyanga township in Cape Town, South Africa, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A local dancer is seen ahead of the arrival of Harry and Meghan in Nyanga township, in Cape Town, South Africa, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Meghan hugs a child during the Justice Desk initiative in Nyanga township in Cape Town, South Africa, September 23, 2019. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan speaks during a Justice Desk initiative in Nyanga township in Cape Town, South Africa, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A boy holds the masks of Harry and Meghan before their arrival to the District Six Museum in Cape Town, South Africa, September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville
