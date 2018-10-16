Edition:
Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet a koala called Ruby during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney on the first day of the royal couple's visit to Australia October 16, 2018. Harry and Meghan will take part in 76 engagements in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand over their 16-day trip to the Pacific region. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk during a visit at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex receive native flowers from Finley Blue and Dasha Gallagher, left, at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, October 16, 2018. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex talks to Australian singer Missy Higgins, with her 9-week-old baby Lunar, during an afternoon reception hosted by the Governor-General and Lady Cosgrove, in Sydney, Australia, October 16, 2018. Andrew Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pose with Australia's Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife Lynne Cosgrove at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are welcomed by Australia's Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife Lynne Cosgrove at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend a rehearsal by the Bangarra Dance Company inside the Sydney Opera House, Australia October 16, 2018. Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, meets Daphne Dunne during a visit at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, October 16, 2018. Paul Edwards/Pool via REUTERS

Girls hold posters during a visit by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are seen meeting Ruby, a mother koala who gave birth to koala joey Meghan, with a second joey named Harry, during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, October 16, 2018. AAP/Dominic Lipinski/POOL/via REUTERS

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are shown a yellow bellied glider during a ceremony at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, October 16, 2018. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, meet an echidna held by Dr Michelle Shaw during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, October 16, 2018. AAP/Dean Lewins/POOL/via REUTERS

The Duchess of Sussex meets a koala called Ruby during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia October 16, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex react during a visit at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, October 16, 2018. Paul Edwards/Pool via REUTERS

People hold posters of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in Sydney, Australia October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are seen during a walk at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, October 16, 2018. AAP/Brendan Esposito/via REUTERS

