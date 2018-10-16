Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet a koala called Ruby during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney on the first day of the royal couple's visit to Australia October 16, 2018. Harry and Meghan will take part in 76 engagements in Australia, Fiji, Tonga...more

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet a koala called Ruby during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney on the first day of the royal couple's visit to Australia October 16, 2018. Harry and Meghan will take part in 76 engagements in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand over their 16-day trip to the Pacific region. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS

