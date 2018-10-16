Harry and Meghan's first overseas tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet a koala called Ruby during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney on the first day of the royal couple's visit to Australia October 16, 2018. Harry and Meghan will take part in 76 engagements in Australia, Fiji, Tonga...more
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk during a visit at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex receive native flowers from Finley Blue and Dasha Gallagher, left, at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, October 16, 2018. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex talks to Australian singer Missy Higgins, with her 9-week-old baby Lunar, during an afternoon reception hosted by the Governor-General and Lady Cosgrove, in Sydney, Australia, October 16, 2018. Andrew Parsons/Pool via...more
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pose with Australia's Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife Lynne Cosgrove at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are welcomed by Australia's Governor General Peter Cosgrove and his wife Lynne Cosgrove at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Pool
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend a rehearsal by the Bangarra Dance Company inside the Sydney Opera House, Australia October 16, 2018. Ian Vogler/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, meets Daphne Dunne during a visit at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, October 16, 2018. Paul Edwards/Pool via REUTERS
Girls hold posters during a visit by Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are seen meeting Ruby, a mother koala who gave birth to koala joey Meghan, with a second joey named Harry, during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, October 16, 2018....more
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are shown a yellow bellied glider during a ceremony at Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, October 16, 2018. Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, meet an echidna held by Dr Michelle Shaw during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia, October 16, 2018. AAP/Dean Lewins/POOL/via REUTERS
The Duchess of Sussex meets a koala called Ruby during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia October 16, 2018. Dominic Lipinski/Pool via REUTERS
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex react during a visit at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, October 16, 2018. Paul Edwards/Pool via REUTERS
People hold posters of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in Sydney, Australia October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are seen during a walk at the Sydney Opera House in Sydney, Australia, October 16, 2018. AAP/Brendan Esposito/via REUTERS
