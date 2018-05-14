Harry and Meghan's relationship
Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Nottingham Academy school in Nottingham, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Andy Stenning/Pool
Prince Harry whispers to Meghan Markle as they watch a performance by a Welsh choir in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ben Birchall/Pool
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at a service at St Martin-in-The Fields to mark 25 years since Stephen Lawrence was killed in a racially motivated attack, in London, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look at some prosthetic limbs made by the Titanic FX company during a visit to Catalyst Inc science park in Belfast, Northern Ireland March 23, 2018. Niall Carson/Pool via REUTERS
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum held at Aviva in London, February 28, 2018 . REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Women's Empowerment reception hosted by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at the Royal Aeronautical Society in London, April 19, 2018. Chris Jackson/Pool via...more
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a street dance class during their visit to Star Hub, a community and leisure centre, in Cardiff, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum held at Aviva in London, February 28, 2018 . REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands as they leave after visiting radio station Reprezent FM, in Brixton, London January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit radio station Reprezent FM, in Brixton, London January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at an event in Nottingham, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Nottingham Academy school in Nottingham, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Andy Stenning/Pool
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an event at Millennium Point to celebrate International Women's Day in Birmingham, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ian Vogler/Pool
