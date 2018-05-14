Edition:
Harry and Meghan's relationship

Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
Prince Harry arrives with Meghan Markle at the wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Nottingham Academy school in Nottingham, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Andy Stenning/Pool

Reuters / Friday, December 01, 2017
Prince Harry whispers to Meghan Markle as they watch a performance by a Welsh choir in the banqueting hall during a visit to Cardiff Castle in Cardiff, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Ben Birchall/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at a service at St Martin-in-The Fields to mark 25 years since Stephen Lawrence was killed in a racially motivated attack, in London, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, April 23, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle look at some prosthetic limbs made by the Titanic FX company during a visit to Catalyst Inc science park in Belfast, Northern Ireland March 23, 2018. Niall Carson/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, March 23, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum held at Aviva in London, February 28, 2018 . REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Women's Empowerment reception hosted by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting at the Royal Aeronautical Society in London, April 19, 2018. Chris Jackson/Pool via Reuters

Reuters / Thursday, April 19, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a reception for young people at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a street dance class during their visit to Star Hub, a community and leisure centre, in Cardiff, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Geoff Pugh/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, January 18, 2018
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan Markle attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum held at Aviva in London, February 28, 2018 . REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a reception for young people at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, February 13, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Milligan/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hold hands as they leave after visiting radio station Reprezent FM, in Brixton, London January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
Prince Harry sits with Meghan Markle to watch a wheelchair tennis event during the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit radio station Reprezent FM, in Brixton, London January 9, 2018. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, January 09, 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at an event in Nottingham, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Friday, December 01, 2017
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit the Nottingham Academy school in Nottingham, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Andy Stenning/Pool

Reuters / Friday, December 01, 2017
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend an event at Millennium Point to celebrate International Women's Day in Birmingham, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Ian Vogler/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, March 08, 2018
Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Monday, November 27, 2017
