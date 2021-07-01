Harry and William put aside feud to unveil statue to Princess Diana

Chairman of Historic Royal Palaces Rupert Gavin, Britain's Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and former Private Secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton attend the unveiling of a statue...more

Chairman of Historic Royal Palaces Rupert Gavin, Britain's Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and former Private Secretary to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton attend the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London. Yui Mok/Pool

