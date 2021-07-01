Edition:
Thu Jul 1, 2021

Harry and William put aside feud to unveil statue to Princess Diana

Britain's Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, July 1. Dominic Lipinski/Pool

Britain's Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, July 1. Dominic Lipinski/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, July 01, 2021
