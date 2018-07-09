Edition:
Harvey Weinstein charged

Film producer Harvey Weinstein is led handcuffed by police into his hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City. Lucas Jackson/REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Film producer Harvey Weinstein speaks to his lawyer Benjamin Brafman inside Manhattan Criminal Court during an arraignment in Manhattan, New York. Jefferson Siegel /Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Film producer Harvey Weinstein leaves with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman after his arraignment hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Film producer Harvey Weinstein sits next to his lawyer Benjamin Brafman inside Manhattan Criminal Court during an arraignment in Manhattan, New York. Jefferson Siegel /Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Film producer Harvey Weinstein leaves after his arraignment hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Film producer Harvey Weinstein speaks to his lawyer Benjamin Brafman inside Manhattan Criminal Court during an arraignment in Manhattan, New York. Jefferson Siegel /Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Film producer Harvey Weinstein is led handcuffed by police into his hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Film producer Harvey Weinstein speaks to his lawyer Benjamin Brafman inside Manhattan Criminal Court during an arraignment in Manhattan, New York. Jefferson Siegel /Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Film producer Harvey Weinstein leaves after his arraignment hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Film producer Harvey Weinstein is seen next to his lawyer Benjamin Brafman inside Manhattan Criminal Court during an arraignment in Manhattan, New York. Jefferson Siegel /Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, July 09, 2018
