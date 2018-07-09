Harvey Weinstein charged
Film producer Harvey Weinstein is led handcuffed by police into his hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City. Lucas Jackson/REUTERS
Film producer Harvey Weinstein speaks to his lawyer Benjamin Brafman inside Manhattan Criminal Court during an arraignment in Manhattan, New York. Jefferson Siegel /Pool via REUTERS
Film producer Harvey Weinstein leaves with his lawyer Benjamin Brafman after his arraignment hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Film producer Harvey Weinstein sits next to his lawyer Benjamin Brafman inside Manhattan Criminal Court during an arraignment in Manhattan, New York. Jefferson Siegel /Pool via REUTERS
Film producer Harvey Weinstein leaves after his arraignment hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Film producer Harvey Weinstein speaks to his lawyer Benjamin Brafman inside Manhattan Criminal Court during an arraignment in Manhattan, New York. Jefferson Siegel /Pool via REUTERS
Film producer Harvey Weinstein is led handcuffed by police into his hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Film producer Harvey Weinstein speaks to his lawyer Benjamin Brafman inside Manhattan Criminal Court during an arraignment in Manhattan, New York. Jefferson Siegel /Pool via REUTERS
Film producer Harvey Weinstein leaves after his arraignment hearing at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Film producer Harvey Weinstein is seen next to his lawyer Benjamin Brafman inside Manhattan Criminal Court during an arraignment in Manhattan, New York. Jefferson Siegel /Pool via REUTERS
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Unrest in Haiti
Protesters block streets in Haiti while many damaged or looted stores stayed closed following anger over steep fuel price increases in the Caribbean nation.
Deadly floods in Japan
Rescuers in Japan dug through mud and rubble, racing to find survivors after torrential rain unleashed floods and landslides that killed at least 114 people,...
Al Shabaab attack Somalia police HQ
Somalia's al Shabaab group sets off two bombs in central Mogadishu and storms a government building.
MORE IN PICTURES
Best of Wimbledon
Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.
Trapped boys rescued from Thai cave
Rescue workers in Thailand rescue a 12-member soccer squad and their coach trapped for more than two weeks in a labyrinthine flooded cave complex.
Running of the bulls
Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
Wild horse wrestling
Throughout the summer, hundreds of wild horses are rounded up, trimmed and groomed in different villages in Spain's northwestern region of Galicia as part of the "Rapa Das Bestas."
Unrest in Haiti
Protesters block streets in Haiti while many damaged or looted stores stayed closed following anger over steep fuel price increases in the Caribbean nation.
Deadly floods in Japan
Rescuers in Japan dug through mud and rubble, racing to find survivors after torrential rain unleashed floods and landslides that killed at least 114 people, with dozens missing.
Al Shabaab attack Somalia police HQ
Somalia's al Shabaab group sets off two bombs in central Mogadishu and storms a government building.
England fans celebrate
England fans celebrate their World Cup victory over Sweden.