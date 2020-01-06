Harvey Weinstein's rape trial begins
Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives for the first day of his sexual assault trial in Manhattan, January 6. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Harvey Weinstein arrives for the first day of his sexual assault trial in Manhattan, January 6. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Rose McGowan arrives to speak to reporters outside New York Criminal Court on the first day of Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial, January 6. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
A sign is held outside New York Criminal Court on the first day of Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial, January 6. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Rose McGowan speaks to reporters outside New York Criminal Court on the first day of Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial, January 6. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Harvey Weinstein arrives for the first day of his trial, January 6. REUTERS/Yana Paskova
Rosanna Arquette speaks to reporters alongside other accusers outside New York Criminal Court, January 6. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Rosanna Arquette speaks to reporters with Rose McGowan and Paula Williams outside New York Criminal Court, January 6. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Paula Williams speaks to reporters outside New York Criminal Court on the first day, January 6. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Harvey Weinstein arrives for the first day of his sexual assault trial, January 6. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Harvey Weinstein arrives for the first day of his sexual assault trial, January 6. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Rosanna Arquette looks at a sign reading 'listen to survivors' outside New York Criminal Court, January 6. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Harvey Weinstein arrives for the first day of his sexual assault trial, January 6. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Lawyer Gloria Allred arrives at New York Criminal Court, January 6. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Harvey Weinstein arrives for the first day of his trial, January 6. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
