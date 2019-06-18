Hats and horses at the Royal Ascot
A racegoer at the Royal Ascot in Britain, June 18, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Racegoers before the start. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
A racegoer's hat spells the word 'Ascot.' REUTERS/Toby Melville
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Queen Elizabeth and Zara Tindall. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Betting odds are seen for the hat colour of Queen Elizabeth before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Prince Charles. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Queen Elizabeth and Netherlands' Queen Maxima arrive. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice arrive. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
A racegoer poses before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A racegoer poses before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Racegoers before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A racegoer shows off her headwear. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
James Doyle on Blue Point celebrates after winning the 3.40 King's Stand Stakes. REUTERS/Toby Melville
General view as Arizona ridden by Ryan Moore wins the 3:05 Coventry Stakes. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A general view of racegoers with umbrellas. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A general view of an umbrella before the races. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Racegoers at Ascot. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Daniel Tudhope on Lord Glitters celebrates after winning the 2:30 Queen Anne Stakes. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Racegoers at Waterloo Station. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Racegoers at Waterloo station. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A racegoer before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A young racegoer mingles before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Racegoers at Waterloo station. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Racegoers before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville
