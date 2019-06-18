Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 18, 2019 | 2:40pm EDT

Hats and horses at the Royal Ascot

A racegoer at the Royal Ascot in Britain, June 18, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

A racegoer at the Royal Ascot in Britain, June 18, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A racegoer at the Royal Ascot in Britain, June 18, 2019. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Close
1 / 25
Racegoers before the start. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Racegoers before the start. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Racegoers before the start. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Close
2 / 25
A racegoer's hat spells the word 'Ascot.' REUTERS/Toby Melville

A racegoer's hat spells the word 'Ascot.' REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A racegoer's hat spells the word 'Ascot.' REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
3 / 25
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
4 / 25
Queen Elizabeth and Zara Tindall. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Queen Elizabeth and Zara Tindall. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Queen Elizabeth and Zara Tindall. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Close
5 / 25
Betting odds are seen for the hat colour of Queen Elizabeth before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Betting odds are seen for the hat colour of Queen Elizabeth before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Betting odds are seen for the hat colour of Queen Elizabeth before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
6 / 25
Prince Charles. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Prince Charles. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Prince Charles. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Close
7 / 25
Queen Elizabeth and Netherlands' Queen Maxima arrive. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Queen Elizabeth and Netherlands' Queen Maxima arrive. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Queen Elizabeth and Netherlands' Queen Maxima arrive. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Close
8 / 25
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice arrive. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice arrive. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice arrive. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Close
9 / 25
A racegoer poses before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A racegoer poses before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A racegoer poses before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
10 / 25
A racegoer poses before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A racegoer poses before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A racegoer poses before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
11 / 25
Racegoers before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Racegoers before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Racegoers before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
12 / 25
A racegoer shows off her headwear. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

A racegoer shows off her headwear. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A racegoer shows off her headwear. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Close
13 / 25
James Doyle on Blue Point celebrates after winning the 3.40 King's Stand Stakes. REUTERS/Toby Melville

James Doyle on Blue Point celebrates after winning the 3.40 King's Stand Stakes. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
James Doyle on Blue Point celebrates after winning the 3.40 King's Stand Stakes. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
14 / 25
General view as Arizona ridden by Ryan Moore wins the 3:05 Coventry Stakes. REUTERS/Toby Melville

General view as Arizona ridden by Ryan Moore wins the 3:05 Coventry Stakes. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
General view as Arizona ridden by Ryan Moore wins the 3:05 Coventry Stakes. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
15 / 25
A general view of racegoers with umbrellas. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A general view of racegoers with umbrellas. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A general view of racegoers with umbrellas. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
16 / 25
A general view of an umbrella before the races. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

A general view of an umbrella before the races. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A general view of an umbrella before the races. Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
Close
17 / 25
Racegoers at Ascot. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Racegoers at Ascot. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Racegoers at Ascot. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
18 / 25
Daniel Tudhope on Lord Glitters celebrates after winning the 2:30 Queen Anne Stakes. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Daniel Tudhope on Lord Glitters celebrates after winning the 2:30 Queen Anne Stakes. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Daniel Tudhope on Lord Glitters celebrates after winning the 2:30 Queen Anne Stakes. Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Close
19 / 25
Racegoers at Waterloo Station. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Racegoers at Waterloo Station. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Racegoers at Waterloo Station. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
20 / 25
Racegoers at Waterloo station. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Racegoers at Waterloo station. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Racegoers at Waterloo station. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
21 / 25
A racegoer before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A racegoer before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A racegoer before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
22 / 25
A young racegoer mingles before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A young racegoer mingles before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
A young racegoer mingles before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
23 / 25
Racegoers at Waterloo station. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Racegoers at Waterloo station. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Racegoers at Waterloo station. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
24 / 25
Racegoers before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Racegoers before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, June 18, 2019
Racegoers before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Women's World Cup: Day 9

Women's World Cup: Day 9

Next Slideshows

Women's World Cup: Day 9

Women's World Cup: Day 9

Highlights from June 15 at the Women's World Cup in France.

Jun 16 2019
Toronto Raptors win first NBA title

Toronto Raptors win first NBA title

The Toronto Raptors became the first Canadian team to win an NBA title with a 114-110 victory over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors that...

Jun 14 2019
St. Louis Blues beat Boston Bruins to win first Stanley Cup

St. Louis Blues beat Boston Bruins to win first Stanley Cup

The St. Louis Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the NHL finals for their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

Jun 12 2019
USA's record rout of Thailand at Women's World Cup

USA's record rout of Thailand at Women's World Cup

The U.S. women's national team started the defense of its Women's World Cup crown with a record-setting 13-0 victory against Thailand.

Jun 11 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Two strong earthquakes shake southwest China

Two strong earthquakes shake southwest China

Two strong earthquakes, roughly 30 minutes apart, hit the southwestern province of Sichuan late on Monday, with shaking felt in key regional cities, such as the provincial capital of Chengdu and the metropolis of Chongqing.

Millions of Canadians cheer Toronto Raptors in NBA victory parade

Millions of Canadians cheer Toronto Raptors in NBA victory parade

The Toronto Raptors return to Toronto for a victory parade after winning the NBA Finals.

Paris Air Show

Paris Air Show

Highlights from the 53rd Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport.

Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Ousted ex-Egyptian president Mursi dies

Ousted ex-Egyptian president Mursi dies

Ousted former Egyptian Islamist president Mohamed Mursi died after he collapsed in a Cairo court while on trial on espionage charges, authorities said.

Second weekend of mass protests in Hong Kong

Second weekend of mass protests in Hong Kong

Hong Kong's political crisis enters its second week as uncertainty grows over the fate of government leader Carrie Lam and the extradition bill she postponed at the weekend, as protest organizers said almost 2 million people turned out on Sunday to demand that Lam step down.

Women's World Cup: Day 11

Women's World Cup: Day 11

Highlights from June 17 at the Women's World Cup in France.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast