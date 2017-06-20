Hats and horses
A racegoer at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
General view of racegoers. Action Images via REUTERS/Matthew Childs Livepic
A women's fingernails before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Racegoers before the races. Action Images via REUTERS/Matthew Childs Livepic
A racegoers hat before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Racegoers arrive at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Racegoers pose before the races. Action Images via REUTERS/Matthew Childs Livepic
Racegoers arrive at Ascot Racecourse next to armed police officers. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Racegoers before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Racegoers arrive at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
A racegoer looks in a mirror at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Racegoers with hats at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
A racegoer poses at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Racegoers pose at Ascot Racecourse. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William at Ascot. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
A racegoer cools down before the races. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic
Next Slideshows
After the Grenfell fire
The death toll from a fire that ravaged London's Grenfell Tower block last week has risen to 79.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds...
The month of Ramadan
Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.
E3 gaming expo
Highlights from the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.