Pictures | Fri Jun 23, 2017 | 9:11am EDT

Hats and horses

A hat during Ladies Day at Britain's Royal Ascot. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Queen Elizabeth, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Friday, June 23, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Action Images via REUTERS/Matthew Childs

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William. REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Thursday, June 22, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
REUTERS/Toby Melville Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, June 20, 2017
