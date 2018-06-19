Hats and horses
A racegoer's hat during the Royal Ascot in Britain. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex look on during a trophy presentation. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Frankie Dettori jumps off Without Parole as he celebrates winning the 4.20 St James's Palace Stakes. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Racegoers watch during the Royal Ascot. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A racegoer wears a hat. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
The field makes its way around the 5.00 Ascot Stakes. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Princesses Anne during the Royal Ascot. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Racegoers exchange money. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
A racegoer wears a hat. REUTERS/Paul Childs
Britain's Queen Elizabeth during Royal Ascot. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, Prime Minister and Vice-President of the United Arab Emirates. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
White Desert ridden by William Buick in action during 5.00 Ascot Stakes. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Ruby Walsh and AP McCoy look on. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Racegoers hats before the start. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Racegoers look on. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
A racegoers hat. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Accidental Agent ridden by Charles Bishop in action during the 2.30 Queen Anne Stakes. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Britain's Princess Beatrice of York during the Royal Ascot. Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
Racegoers before the races. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A racegoer before the races. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Racegoers before the start of the races. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
A racegoers looks on before the start. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
Racegoers before the start. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
A racegoer before the start. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
