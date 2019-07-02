Haute Couture week in Paris
A model presents a creation by designer Maurizio Galante as part of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2019/20 collection show in Paris, France, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Maurizio Galante. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo for Ralph & Russo. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo for Ralph & Russo. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo for Ralph & Russo. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo for Ralph & Russo. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo for Ralph & Russo. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo for Ralph & Russo. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Models attend a rehearsal before presenting creations by Designers Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo for Ralph & Russo. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Dior. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Designer Georges Hobeika. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Georges Hobeika. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Georges Hobeika. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Georges Hobeika. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Araya A. Hargate presents a wedding dress creation by designer Georges Hobeika. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Georges Hobeika. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Designer Daniel Roseberry is seen on the catwalk as models present creations for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Designer Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Designer Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Designer Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A model has her make-up applied before the show by designer Yuima Nakazato. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Designer Yuima Nakazato. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Designer Yuima Nakazato. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Designer Yuima Nakazato. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
Designer Ralph Rucci for RR331. REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau
Designer Sofia Crociani for Aelis. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Sofia Crociani for Aelis. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Sofia Crociani for Aelis. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Designer Sofia Crociani for Aelis. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
