Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Jan 22, 2018 | 1:15pm EST

Haute Couture week in Paris

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
1 / 16
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
2 / 16
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
3 / 16
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
4 / 16
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
5 / 16
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
6 / 16
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
7 / 16
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
8 / 16
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
9 / 16
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2018 fashion collection in Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
10 / 16
Designer Bertrand Guyon for fashion house Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Bertrand Guyon for fashion house Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Designer Bertrand Guyon for fashion house Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
11 / 16
Designer Bertrand Guyon for fashion house Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Bertrand Guyon for fashion house Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Designer Bertrand Guyon for fashion house Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
12 / 16
Designer Bertrand Guyon for fashion house Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Bertrand Guyon for fashion house Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Designer Bertrand Guyon for fashion house Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
13 / 16
Designer Bertrand Guyon for fashion house Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Bertrand Guyon for fashion house Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Designer Bertrand Guyon for fashion house Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
14 / 16
Designer Bertrand Guyon for fashion house Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Bertrand Guyon for fashion house Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Designer Bertrand Guyon for fashion house Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
15 / 16
Designer Bertrand Guyon for fashion house Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Designer Bertrand Guyon for fashion house Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, January 22, 2018
Designer Bertrand Guyon for fashion house Schiaparelli. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
NAACP Image Awards red carpet

NAACP Image Awards red carpet

Next Slideshows

NAACP Image Awards red carpet

NAACP Image Awards red carpet

Style from the red carpet at the NAACP Image Awards.

Jan 16 2018
Japan's

Japan's "Virtual Currency Girls"

Japan's newest idol group wear cryptocurrency-themed masks.

Jan 12 2018
Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere

Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere

The red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of the latest Star Wars film.

Dec 11 2017
Pictures of the year: Fashion

Pictures of the year: Fashion

Our top fashion photos from the past year.

Dec 07 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkish forces push into Syria

Turkey says it will swiftly crush U.S.-backed Kurdish YPG fighters in an air and ground offensive in the Afrin region beyond its border.

Best of SAG Awards

Best of SAG Awards

Highlights from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Women's March 2018

Women's March 2018

Hundreds of thousands turn out for the second Women's March.

SAG Awards red carpet

SAG Awards red carpet

Style from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope visits Chile and Peru

Pope Francis hopes to inject new confidence in the two staunchly Catholic countries where the Church's credibility has been severely damaged by sexual abuse scandals.

Dakar Rally 2018

Dakar Rally 2018

Stunning images as vehicles race from Peru to Argentina.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Best of Australian Open

Best of Australian Open

Highlights as the top seeds face off in Melbourne.

Gunmen storm Kabul hotel

Gunmen storm Kabul hotel

Gunmen in army uniforms stormed Kabul�s Intercontinental Hotel late on Saturday and battled Afghan Special Forces through the night.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast