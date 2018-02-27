Havana's neon night lights
A neon sign shines over the entrance to the cabaret Tropicana, in Havana, Cuba. After Fidel Castro�s 1959 leftist revolution, many of Havana�s ritzy entertainment venues, often run by American mobsters and frequented by the rich and famous, were...more
A neon sign shines over the entrance of the cafeteria and sports bar La Pelota, in Havana. Over the decades, tropical weather wrought havoc on their neon signs. The Communist-run island - laboring under a U.S. embargo - often lacked the funds and...more
A vintage neon sign leans against a wall as the shadow of a man fixing the electric wiring of another sign is cast on the wall of the workshop and gallery of Cuban artist Kadir Lopez Nieves (not pictured), in Havana. Lopez Nieves, whose work plays...more
Cuban artist Kadir Lopez Nieves, who is restoring vintage neon signs of the city, poses with one reading, "Victory", at his workshop and gallery, in Havana. The initiative has become self-financing, thanks to the sale of new commercial signs to...more
A neon sign shines above the entrance of the restaurant Prado 264, in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer
Pablo Rumbaut bends a neon glass at the workshop and gallery of Cuban artist Kadir Lopez Nieves (not pictured) who is restoring the vintage neon signs of the city, in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer
Cuban artist Kadir Lopez Nieves, who is restoring the vintage neon signs of the city, works in his workshop and gallery, in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer
A man fixes the electric wiring of a neon sign, at the workshop and gallery of Cuban artist Kadir Lopez Nieves (not pictured), who is restoring the city's signs, in Havana, Cuba. REUTERS/Stringer
Cars drive on a street as a neon sign shines above the entrance of the Floridita bar in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer
Cuban artist Kadir Lopez Nieves, who is restoring the vintage neon signs of the city, works in his workshop and gallery, in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer
Cars drive on a street as a neon sign shines above the entrance of the Hotel Inglaterra in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer
A neon sign shines over the entrance of the Hotel Plaza, in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer
A neon sign shines over the entrance to the cabaret Tropicana, in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer
A neon sign of the Sloppy Joe restaurant shines above the entrance, in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer
A neon sign shines above the entrance of the Hotel Inglaterra in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer
A neon sign shines above the entrance of the Hotel Inglaterra, in Havana. REUTERS/Stringer
