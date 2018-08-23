Hawaii braces for Hurricane Lane
Paul Akamine fills propane tanks as customers line up as Hurricane Lane approaches Honolulu. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
A surfer rides on a strong wave as Hurricane Lane approaches Maui. @bigdart/Social Media via REUTERS
A photo taken from the International Space Station and moved on social media by astronaut Ricky Arnold shows Hurricane Lane near Hawaii. @astro_ricky/NASA/via REUTERS
Luke Yamanuha loads plywood into his truck as Hurricane Lane approaches Honolulu. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Members of the Alapahoe outrigger canoe club move their canoes off the beach to higher ground as Hurricane Lane approaches Honolulu. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Mark Antolin and his son load sand to fill sand bags into his truck as Hurricane Lane approaches Honolulu. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
People walk along a calm Hanalei Beach as Hurricane Lane approaches Kauai. REUTERS/Sue Horton
Paul Akamine fills propane tanks for customers as Hurricane Lane approaches Honolulu. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Waves crash on the coast as Hurricane Lane approaches Ka'u. Courtesy of Ken Boyer/Social Media via REUTERS
Wilder Chok gets gasoline as Hurricane Lane approaches Honolulu. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
Hurricane Lane is pictured approaching Hawaii. NASA/via REUTERS
A long line of cars wait as people fill up their vehicles with gasoline as Hurricane Lane approaches Kauai. REUTERS/ Sue Horton
Jaycee Sotello fills her truck up with gas as Hurricane Lane approaches Honolulu. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry
