Hawaii braces for Hurricane Lane

Paul Akamine fills propane tanks as customers line up as Hurricane Lane approaches Honolulu. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

A surfer rides on a strong wave as Hurricane Lane approaches Maui. @bigdart/Social Media via REUTERS

A photo taken from the International Space Station and moved on social media by astronaut Ricky Arnold shows Hurricane Lane near Hawaii. @astro_ricky/NASA/via REUTERS

Luke Yamanuha loads plywood into his truck as Hurricane Lane approaches Honolulu. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Members of the Alapahoe outrigger canoe club move their canoes off the beach to higher ground as Hurricane Lane approaches Honolulu. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Mark Antolin and his son load sand to fill sand bags into his truck as Hurricane Lane approaches Honolulu. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

People walk along a calm Hanalei Beach as Hurricane Lane approaches Kauai. REUTERS/Sue Horton

Paul Akamine fills propane tanks for customers as Hurricane Lane approaches Honolulu. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Waves crash on the coast as Hurricane Lane approaches Ka'u. Courtesy of Ken Boyer/Social Media via REUTERS

Wilder Chok gets gasoline as Hurricane Lane approaches Honolulu. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

Hurricane Lane is pictured approaching Hawaii. NASA/via REUTERS

A long line of cars wait as people fill up their vehicles with gasoline as Hurricane Lane approaches Kauai. REUTERS/ Sue Horton

Jaycee Sotello fills her truck up with gas as Hurricane Lane approaches Honolulu. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry

