Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jun 5, 2018 | 9:10am EDT

Hawaii lava pours into ocean

People watch from a tour boat as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

People watch from a tour boat as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
People watch from a tour boat as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
1 / 19
Ira Mullins, 13, of Mountain View, watches as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Ira Mullins, 13, of Mountain View, watches as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Ira Mullins, 13, of Mountain View, watches as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
2 / 19
People watch from a tour boat as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

People watch from a tour boat as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
People watch from a tour boat as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
3 / 19
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
4 / 19
People watch from a tour boat as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

People watch from a tour boat as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
People watch from a tour boat as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
5 / 19
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
6 / 19
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
7 / 19
Lava destroys a house as it flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava destroys a house as it flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Lava destroys a house as it flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
8 / 19
People watch from a tour boat as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Paho. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

People watch from a tour boat as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Paho. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
People watch from a tour boat as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Paho. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
9 / 19
People watch from a tour boat as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

People watch from a tour boat as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
People watch from a tour boat as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
10 / 19
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
11 / 19
Lava explodes as it flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava explodes as it flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Lava explodes as it flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
12 / 19
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
13 / 19
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
14 / 19
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
15 / 19
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
16 / 19
People watch from a tour boat as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

People watch from a tour boat as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
People watch from a tour boat as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
17 / 19
Sky Mullins of Mountain View and his son, Ira, watch as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Sky Mullins of Mountain View and his son, Ira, watch as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Sky Mullins of Mountain View and his son, Ira, watch as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
18 / 19
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, June 05, 2018
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Jordanians protest against tax hikes

Jordanians protest against tax hikes

Next Slideshows

Jordanians protest against tax hikes

Jordanians protest against tax hikes

Jordan's King Abdullah replaced his prime minister in a move to defuse the biggest protests in years, over IMF-backed reforms that have hit the poor.

Jun 04 2018
China's bike-sharing graveyards

China's bike-sharing graveyards

Rapid expansion of shared bicycle companies across China has led to massive piles of abandoned bikes as supply outstrips demand.

Jun 04 2018
Ghosts of Tiananmen

Ghosts of Tiananmen

Scenes from the 1989 pro-democracy protest in Beijing.

Jun 04 2018
Mourning drowned migrants in Tunisia

Mourning drowned migrants in Tunisia

At least 48 migrants were killed when their boat sank off Tunisia's coast and 67 others were rescued by the coast guard, officials said, one of the worst...

Jun 04 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupts

The death toll from a volcanic eruption in Guatemala rises as family members desperately searched for the missing in makeshift morgues and on streets blanketed with ash.

Jordanians protest against tax hikes

Jordanians protest against tax hikes

Jordan's King Abdullah replaced his prime minister in a move to defuse the biggest protests in years, over IMF-backed reforms that have hit the poor.

China's bike-sharing graveyards

China's bike-sharing graveyards

Rapid expansion of shared bicycle companies across China has led to massive piles of abandoned bikes as supply outstrips demand.

Injury wrecks Williams' French Open bid

Injury wrecks Williams' French Open bid

Serena Williams' attempt to win the French Open for a fourth time ended as injury forced the 36-year-old to admit defeat at Roland Garros.

World Cup stadiums from space

World Cup stadiums from space

Views of the 2018 World Cup stadiums across Russia taken from the International Space Station.

Ghosts of Tiananmen

Ghosts of Tiananmen

Scenes from the 1989 pro-democracy protest in Beijing.

Mourning drowned migrants in Tunisia

Mourning drowned migrants in Tunisia

At least 48 migrants were killed when their boat sank off Tunisia's coast and 67 others were rescued by the coast guard, officials said, one of the worst migrant boat accidents in recent years.

Hawaii residents escape new lava flow

Hawaii residents escape new lava flow

Lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano threatens an isolated area where several residents have become trapped.

Best of Wango Tango

Best of Wango Tango

Performers at this year's annual Wango Tango event in Los Angeles.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast