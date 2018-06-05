Hawaii lava pours into ocean
People watch from a tour boat as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Ira Mullins, 13, of Mountain View, watches as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
People watch from a tour boat as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
People watch from a tour boat as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Lava destroys a house as it flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
People watch from a tour boat as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Paho. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
People watch from a tour boat as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Lava explodes as it flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
People watch from a tour boat as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Sky Mullins of Mountain View and his son, Ira, watch as lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Lava flows into the Pacific Ocean in the Kapoho area, east of Pahoa, during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
