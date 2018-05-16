Hawaii residents displaced by erupting volcano
Pauline McLaren, 77, of Kapoho, walks one of her five dogs near her tents at a Red Cross evacuation center in Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Douglas Hunter, 48, of Black Sands, receives a free haircut from barber Irvin Pelton at a Red Cross evacuation center in Pahoa, May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Residents of the Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens subdivisions pick up supplies at a community donation center in Pahoa, May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Linda Dee Souza, 72, of Kalapana-Seaview, sits with her two parrots at a Red Cross evacuation center in Pahoa, May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Nimai Peacock, 1, of Leilani Estates, looks at a rabbit at a Red Cross evacuation center in Pahoa, May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Puna District resident Ray Kaaihue (L), 47, listens with his wife Jennifer, 46, their daughter Kieryn, 22, and Kieryn's daughter, Karsyn, 1, during a community meeting on the ongoing eruptions at Pahoa High and Intermediate School, May 7, 2018....more
A volunteer delivers pet supplies to an evacuation center in Pahoa, May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Fred Lord, 59, who was evacuated from his home in the Leilani Estates subdivision, picks up clothing for her children, May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Residents of the Leilani Estates subdivision pass a checkpoint after visiting their homes to pick up belongings after being evacuated, May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A dog waits for its owner to return at a pet-friendly evacuation center in Pahoa, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Piper Lynn, 37, center, eats a meal at a community donation center with her children, Kiera, 13, and Zachary, 2, from left, and her husband, Matthew Herrera, after the family was evacuated, May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Residents of the Leilani Estates subdivision pass a checkpoint while driving to their homes to pick up belongings, May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Lava advances along a street near a fissure in Leilani Estates, May 5, 2018. USGS/via REUTERS
Signs hang in the entrance of an evacuation center in Pahoa, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A new fissure spraying lava fountains as high as about 230 feet, according to the United States Geological Survey, is shown from Luana Street in Leilani Estates subdivision, May 5, 2018. USGS/via REUTERS
Carolyn McNamara, 70, hugs her neighbor Paul Campbell, 68, at an evacuation center in Pahoa after moving out of their homes, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Piper Lynn, 37, center, picks up a meal at a community donation center with her children, Jacob, 15, Zachary, 2, and Kiera, 13, from left, after the family was evacuated, May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Residents of the Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens subdivisions pick up supplies at a community donation center, May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Brandi Barnard, 30, right, a resident of the Leilani Estates subdivision, picks up clothing for her children at a community donation center, May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Puna district residents attend a community meeting, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Audrey Meyer, 49, sits with her daughters, Nicole, 7, left, and Sarah, at an evacuation center in Pahoa after moving out of their home, May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Residents of the Puna District pass a highway control point in the town of Pahoa, May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
