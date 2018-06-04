Hawaii residents escape new lava flow
Darryl Sumiki, 52, of Hilo, watches as lava lights up the sky above Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Lava illuminates the sky above Leilani Estates. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Major Jeff Hickman, of the Hawaii National Guard, measures sulfur dioxide gas levels at a lava flow near Pahoa. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Lava illuminates the sky above Leilani Estates. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Soldiers from the Hawaii National Guard monitor sulfur dioxide gas levels near a lava flow in Leilani Estates. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Soldiers of the Hawaii National Guard measure sulfur dioxide gas levels near a lava flow in Leilani Estates. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A plume of volcanic emissions rises from a lava fountain in Leilani Estates. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Fallen lava stones and threads of volcanic glass litter a road in Leilani Estates. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Fallen lava stones cover the yard of a home in Leilani Estates during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Sgt. Gavin Ching of the Hawaii National Guard monitors sulfur dioxide gas levels near a lava flow on Highway 132 in Pahoa. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Fallen lava stones cover a road in Leilani Estates. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Lava covers a road in Pahoa. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Sgt. Gavin Ching (R) of the Hawaii National Guard monitors sulfur dioxide gas levels in Leilani Estates. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Darryl Sumiki, 52, of Hilo, watches as lava lights up the sky above Pahoa. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Lava lights up the sky above Pahoa during ongoing eruptions. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
People watch as lava lights up the sky above Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Lara Jackson, 34, of Manchester, Britain, takes a photo as lava lights up the sky above Pahoa. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Lava erupts from a fissure in Leilani Estates. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Fallen lava stones cover a road in Leilani Estates. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Lava erupts behind a home in Leilani Estates. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
