Pictures | Mon Jun 4, 2018 | 8:05am EDT

Hawaii residents escape new lava flow

Darryl Sumiki, 52, of Hilo, watches as lava lights up the sky above Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava illuminates the sky above Leilani Estates. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Major Jeff Hickman, of the Hawaii National Guard, measures sulfur dioxide gas levels at a lava flow near Pahoa. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava illuminates the sky above Leilani Estates. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Soldiers from the Hawaii National Guard monitor sulfur dioxide gas levels near a lava flow in Leilani Estates. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Soldiers of the Hawaii National Guard measure sulfur dioxide gas levels near a lava flow in Leilani Estates. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A plume of volcanic emissions rises from a lava fountain in Leilani Estates. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Fallen lava stones and threads of volcanic glass litter a road in Leilani Estates. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Fallen lava stones cover the yard of a home in Leilani Estates during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Sgt. Gavin Ching of the Hawaii National Guard monitors sulfur dioxide gas levels near a lava flow on Highway 132 in Pahoa. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Fallen lava stones cover a road in Leilani Estates. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava covers a road in Pahoa. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Sgt. Gavin Ching (R) of the Hawaii National Guard monitors sulfur dioxide gas levels in Leilani Estates. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Darryl Sumiki, 52, of Hilo, watches as lava lights up the sky above Pahoa. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava lights up the sky above Pahoa during ongoing eruptions. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

People watch as lava lights up the sky above Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lara Jackson, 34, of Manchester, Britain, takes a photo as lava lights up the sky above Pahoa. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava erupts from a fissure in Leilani Estates. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Fallen lava stones cover a road in Leilani Estates. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Lava erupts behind a home in Leilani Estates. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

