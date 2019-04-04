Edition:
Hawaii residents return to volcano-hit homes

Diane Cohen, 64, who was forced to leave her home when the Kilauea Volcano erupted and covered it with lava last summer, plants a coconut tree on her property in Kapoho, Hawaii, April 1, 2019. Residents are returning to their homes, nearly a year after the historic eruption of the Kilauea Volcano forced hundreds to evacuate and destroyed more than 700 structures. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Carrie Fischer, 59, of Kapoho, walks near graffiti on Highway 132 after returning to Kapoho. Fischer says she and her husband Harald are happy to stay in their largely unscathed home in the new kipuka, an area of land surrounded by a now-hardened lava flow, and she isn't worried about another eruption. "It's funny, I'm not that worried about it happening again because we lived through it. There was so much warning before it happened," Fischer said. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Harald Fischer, 61, looks at the remains of a neighbor's home after returning to Kapoho. Fischer's wife Carrie says the main challenge is psychological; she tries not to think about the ridges of cooling lava that now surround her neighborhood. "I try not to think that I can't get out easily." REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

After a rainstorm, steam rises from a lava flow in Kapoho. Kilauea has now returned to "normal," the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) announced on March 26. "What actually happened is that, based on Kilauea Volcano's behavior over the past 8 months and its lack of eruptive activity, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory lowered the Volcano Alert Level for Kilauea to NORMAL," USGS spokeswoman Janet Babb said in an email. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Mugs are seen in the wreckage of a house that burned in Kapoho. During the eruption, fountains of lava from some 22 ground fissures created molten ridges of up to 20 feet (6 meters) high, and in places cinder cones up to 50 feet (15 meters) high. When it rains the still-cooling lava ridges give off steam plumes. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Darryl Clinton, 58, stands near his home after returning to Kapoho. For weeks on end last year, Clinton watched the Kilauea Volcano from a front-row seat on the deck of his friend's house in Kapoho, only leaving after a "lava bomb" from an erupting ground fissure flew onto the porch and nearly sliced his foot off. He and other newly returned residents say they moved back because they can live inexpensively in a benign climate with beautiful surroundings - even if it's under one of North America's most active volcanoes. "I don't really want to be in the whole rat race thing, and I can escape that here," said Clinton, who moved to Kapoho in 2006 with his family and built an off-the-grid house - not hooked up to utilities - and started a garden. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Eddie McLaren and his wife, Pauline, work in their yard near a hardened lava flow after returning to their house in Kapoho. The couple lived off the grid, getting by on a small pension and pasturing horses on their three-acre (1.21-hectare) lot. Life wasn't easy and they had planned to sell their home before last year's eruption. They think the property is almost worthless now. "The bottom line is, we came back because we had nowhere else to go," Pauline, 78, said. "Now I don't think we'll ever leave." REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Pauline McLaren, 78, cleans after returning to her house in Kapoho. She and her husband Eddie received $4,000 in rental assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and $9,000 from the Small Business Administration to repair the pasture fences burned in the brush fires, she said. Pauline is not afraid of another eruption because she doesn't expect to be alive for the next one. "Next stop: six feet," she quipped, pointing at the ground below her feet. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Ingrid Webb, 34, says she and her husband and four children are also delighted to be able to drive back to their 15-acre (6-hectare) organic farm. She doesn't know of anywhere else where she can re-create the life they have in the East Rift Zone, where the climate and soil are so conducive to the crops they grow. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Ingrid Webb, looking out her window after returning to Kapoho, says the main headache she says is access into the community on the makeshift road, which only residents can use for now - not repairmen, or farmworkers. But it's all worth it, she says. "This is our future. This is our kids' future. The farm is my kids' college fund." REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Diane Cohen, 64, waves to a friend while returning to Kapoho. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Diane Cohen returns to her property with her husband, Eric, and friend, Sara Lau, in Kapoho. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Eric Cohen, 63, who uses a compass to look for his property lines in Kapoho. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Carrie Fischer looks at hardened lava after returning to Kapoho. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Dominic Tidmarsh, 55, returns to the remains of his house in Kapoho. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Residents drive through a hardened lava flow while returning to Kapoho. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Ginny Vicario (C) who was forced to leave her home, greets her friend Deb Kalalui while returning to Kapoho. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

A lava flow is seen near graffiti on Highway 132 in Kapoho. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Ingrid Webb inspects a water tank damaged by flowing lava after returning to Kapoho. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Eric Cohen looks for landmarks on his property in Kapoho. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

