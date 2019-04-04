Hawaii residents return to volcano-hit homes
Diane Cohen, 64, who was forced to leave her home when the Kilauea Volcano erupted and covered it with lava last summer, plants a coconut tree on her property in Kapoho, Hawaii, April 1, 2019. Residents are returning to their homes, nearly a year...more
Carrie Fischer, 59, of Kapoho, walks near graffiti on Highway 132 after returning to Kapoho. Fischer says she and her husband Harald are happy to stay in their largely unscathed home in the new kipuka, an area of land surrounded by a now-hardened...more
Harald Fischer, 61, looks at the remains of a neighbor's home after returning to Kapoho. Fischer's wife Carrie says the main challenge is psychological; she tries not to think about the ridges of cooling lava that now surround her neighborhood. "I...more
After a rainstorm, steam rises from a lava flow in Kapoho. Kilauea has now returned to "normal," the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) announced on March 26. "What actually happened is that, based on Kilauea Volcano's behavior over the past 8 months and...more
Mugs are seen in the wreckage of a house that burned in Kapoho. During the eruption, fountains of lava from some 22 ground fissures created molten ridges of up to 20 feet (6 meters) high, and in places cinder cones up to 50 feet (15 meters) high....more
Darryl Clinton, 58, stands near his home after returning to Kapoho. For weeks on end last year, Clinton watched the Kilauea Volcano from a front-row seat on the deck of his friend's house in Kapoho, only leaving after a "lava bomb" from an erupting...more
Eddie McLaren and his wife, Pauline, work in their yard near a hardened lava flow after returning to their house in Kapoho. The couple lived off the grid, getting by on a small pension and pasturing horses on their three-acre (1.21-hectare) lot. Life...more
Pauline McLaren, 78, cleans after returning to her house in Kapoho. She and her husband Eddie received $4,000 in rental assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and $9,000 from the Small Business Administration to repair the pasture...more
Ingrid Webb, 34, says she and her husband and four children are also delighted to be able to drive back to their 15-acre (6-hectare) organic farm. She doesn't know of anywhere else where she can re-create the life they have in the East Rift Zone,...more
Ingrid Webb, looking out her window after returning to Kapoho, says the main headache she says is access into the community on the makeshift road, which only residents can use for now - not repairmen, or farmworkers. But it's all worth it, she says....more
Diane Cohen, 64, waves to a friend while returning to Kapoho. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Diane Cohen returns to her property with her husband, Eric, and friend, Sara Lau, in Kapoho. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Eric Cohen, 63, who uses a compass to look for his property lines in Kapoho. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Carrie Fischer looks at hardened lava after returning to Kapoho. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Dominic Tidmarsh, 55, returns to the remains of his house in Kapoho. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Residents drive through a hardened lava flow while returning to Kapoho. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Ginny Vicario (C) who was forced to leave her home, greets her friend Deb Kalalui while returning to Kapoho. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A lava flow is seen near graffiti on Highway 132 in Kapoho. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Ingrid Webb inspects a water tank damaged by flowing lava after returning to Kapoho. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Eric Cohen looks for landmarks on his property in Kapoho. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
