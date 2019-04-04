Hawaii residents return to volcano-hit homes

Darryl Clinton, 58, stands near his home after returning to Kapoho. For weeks on end last year, Clinton watched the Kilauea Volcano from a front-row seat on the deck of his friend's house in Kapoho, only leaving after a "lava bomb" from an erupting ground fissure flew onto the porch and nearly sliced his foot off. He and other newly returned residents say they moved back because they can live inexpensively in a benign climate with beautiful surroundings - even if it's under one of North America's most active volcanoes. "I don't really want to be in the whole rat race thing, and I can escape that here," said Clinton, who moved to Kapoho in 2006 with his family and built an off-the-grid house - not hooked up to utilities - and started a garden. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

