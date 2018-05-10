Hawaii's creeping lava
Lava advances along a street near a fissure in Leilani Estates, on Kilauea Volcano's lower East Rift Zone, May 5. U.S. Geological Survey/via REUTERS
Lava emerges from the ground after Kilauea Volcano erupted, May 3. Jeremiah Osuna/via REUTERS
A fissure spraying lava fountains as high as about 230 feet , according to USGS, is shown from Luana Street in Leilani Estates subdivision, May 5. USGS/via REUTERS
Lava engulfs a Ford Mustang in Puna, May 6. WXCHASING via REUTERS
Lava partially covers a yard in the Leilani Estates subdivision, May 8. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Lava advances along a street near a fissure in Leilani Estates, May 5. USGS/via REUTERS
Advancing lava covers the grass in Puna, May 6. WXCHASING via REUTERS
A view shows a lava fissure in Leilani Estates, May 9. Apau Hawaii Tours/via REUTERS
A lava flow from the Kilauea volcano moves on a street in Leilani Estates, May 6. USGS/via REUTERS
A man wearing a gas mask takes pictures of a lava fissure in Leilani Estates, May 9. Apau Hawaii Tours/via REUTERS
A fissure erupts across Leilani Street, May 8. USGS/via REUTERS
Deposits are seen on a road in Puna, May 8. Apau Hawaii Tours/via REUTERS
Lava cools in a resident's yard in the Leilani Estates subdivision, May 8. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Lava and downed power lines block a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision, May 8. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Lava cools in a resident's yard in the Leilani Estates subdivision, May 8. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Lava and downed power lines block a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano, Hawaii, U.S., May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
A wreath sits on a lava flow in the Leilani Estates subdivision during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano, Hawaii, U.S., May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Lieutenant Aaron Hew Lew, of the Hawaii National Guard, measures levels of toxic sulfur dioxide gas near a lava flow in the Leilani Estates subdivision during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano, Hawaii, U.S., May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Terray...more
