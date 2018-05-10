Edition:
Hawaii's creeping lava

Lava advances along a street near a fissure in Leilani Estates, on Kilauea Volcano's lower East Rift Zone, May 5. U.S. Geological Survey/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 06, 2018
Lava emerges from the ground after Kilauea Volcano erupted, May 3. Jeremiah Osuna/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
A fissure spraying lava fountains as high as about 230 feet , according to USGS, is shown from Luana Street in Leilani Estates subdivision, May 5. USGS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 06, 2018
Lava engulfs a Ford Mustang in Puna, May 6. WXCHASING via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Lava partially covers a yard in the Leilani Estates subdivision, May 8. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Lava advances along a street near a fissure in Leilani Estates, May 5. USGS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 05, 2018
Advancing lava covers the grass in Puna, May 6. WXCHASING via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2018
A view shows a lava fissure in Leilani Estates, May 9. Apau Hawaii Tours/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
A lava flow from the Kilauea volcano moves on a street in Leilani Estates, May 6. USGS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2018
A man wearing a gas mask takes pictures of a lava fissure in Leilani Estates, May 9. Apau Hawaii Tours/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
A fissure erupts across Leilani Street, May 8. USGS/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Deposits are seen on a road in Puna, May 8. Apau Hawaii Tours/via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 09, 2018
Lava cools in a resident's yard in the Leilani Estates subdivision, May 8. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Lava and downed power lines block a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision, May 8. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Lava cools in a resident's yard in the Leilani Estates subdivision, May 8. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Lava and downed power lines block a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano, Hawaii, U.S., May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
A wreath sits on a lava flow in the Leilani Estates subdivision during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano, Hawaii, U.S., May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Lieutenant Aaron Hew Lew, of the Hawaii National Guard, measures levels of toxic sulfur dioxide gas near a lava flow in the Leilani Estates subdivision during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano, Hawaii, U.S., May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
