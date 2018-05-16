Edition:
Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano

People watch as ash erupts from the Halemaumau crater near the community of Volcano during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Wednesday, May 16, 2018
A new fissure spraying lava fountains as high as about 230 feet, according to United States Geological Survey, is shown from Luana Street in Leilani Estates subdivision May 5, 2018. US Geological Survey/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 06, 2018
Linda Dee Souza, 72, of Kalapana-Seaview, kisses one of her parrots at a Red Cross evacuation center in Pahoa May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Smoke and lava erupt from a fissure near a home on the outskirts of Pahoa May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Jolon Clinton, 15, and her sister, Halcy, 17, take photos of a fissure near their home on the outskirts of Pahoa May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Lava erupts from a fissure on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Lava engulfs a Ford Mustang in Puna May 6, 2018. WXCHASING via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2018
A dead palm tree stands in a lava flow in the Leilani Estates subdivision May 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
Lava erupts from a fissure east of the Leilani Estates subdivision May 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
Lava advances along a street near a fissure in Leilani Estates May 5, 2018. U.S. Geological Survey/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, May 06, 2018
Residents of the Leilani Estates and Lanipuna Gardens subdivisions, who were evacuated from their homes due to eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano, pick up supplies at a community donation center in Pahoa, Hawaii, May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2018
Lava erupts from a fissure east of the Leilani Estates subdivision May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
Smoke and lava erupt from a fissure near a home on the outskirts of Pahoa May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Photographers take photos of a fissure on the outskirts of Pahoa May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Kilauea volcano's summit lava lake shows a significant drop of roughly 722 feet below the crater rim in this wide angle camera view showing the entire north portion of the Overlook crater May 6, 2018. USGS/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, May 07, 2018
Lava erupts from a fissure on the outskirts of Pahoa May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Lava and downed power lines block a road in the Leilani Estates subdivision May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Lava erupts from a fissure on the outskirts of Pahoa May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Tuesday, May 15, 2018
Lava is seen from a fissure appearing behind a resident's backyard in Puna. KEITH BROCK/Social Media via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, May 08, 2018
Volcanic gases rise from a fissure near the remains of a structure in the Leilani Estates subdivision May 13, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, May 13, 2018
Lava erupts from a fissure east of the Leilani Estates subdivision May 12, 2018. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Saturday, May 12, 2018
