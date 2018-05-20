Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano
Lava erupts on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Lava erupts on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Sean Bezecny, 46, of Houston, Texas, poses for a photo as ash erupts from the Halemaumau Crater. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Lava erupts on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Lava flows through trees on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Lava erupts on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Lava flows through forest on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Lava erupts on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Lava flows near a house on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Lava flows past trees on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Clouds glow above a lava flow on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Gas erupts from a lava flow on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Senior Airman John Linzmeier and Technical Sergeant Alison Bruce-Maldonado of the Hawaii National Guard document road damage in Leilani Estates. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
People watch ash erupt from the Halemaumau Crater. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Sean Bezecny, 46, of Houston, Texas, takes a golf swing as ash erupts from the Halemaumau Crater. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester
Next Slideshows
Deadly high school shooting in Texas
A 17-year-old student armed with a shotgun and pistol opened fire in a Santa Fe high school, killing eight fellow students and two teachers, and wounding at...
Meghan's royal wedding dress
Meghan Markle picked a sleek sculpted dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, worn with a five-meter long veil and a sparkling diamond tiara...
Countdown to the royal wedding
Scenes from Windsor on the eve of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
MORE IN PICTURES
The royal wedding
Scenes from the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Week in sports
Our top sports photos from the past week.
Deadly high school shooting in Texas
A 17-year-old student armed with a shotgun and pistol opened fire in a Santa Fe high school, killing eight fellow students and two teachers, and wounding at least 13 others.
Meghan's royal wedding dress
Meghan Markle picked a sleek sculpted dress by British designer Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, worn with a five-meter long veil and a sparkling diamond tiara lent by Queen Elizabeth.
Royal procession
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tour the town of Windsor in a 19th-century open horse-drawn coach after their wedding ceremony.
What the wedding guests wore
Guests show off their style at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Watching the royal wedding
Royal fans around the world watch the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Countdown to the royal wedding
Scenes from Windsor on the eve of the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.