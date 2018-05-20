Edition:
Hawaii's erupting Kilauea volcano

Lava erupts on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Lava erupts on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Sean Bezecny, 46, of Houston, Texas, poses for a photo as ash erupts from the Halemaumau Crater. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Lava erupts on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Lava flows through trees on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Lava erupts on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Lava flows through forest on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Lava erupts on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Lava flows near a house on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Lava flows past trees on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Clouds glow above a lava flow on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Gas erupts from a lava flow on the outskirts of Pahoa during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Saturday, May 19, 2018
Senior Airman John Linzmeier and Technical Sergeant Alison Bruce-Maldonado of the Hawaii National Guard document road damage in Leilani Estates. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Friday, May 18, 2018
People watch ash erupt from the Halemaumau Crater. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
Sean Bezecny, 46, of Houston, Texas, takes a golf swing as ash erupts from the Halemaumau Crater. REUTERS/Terray Sylvester

Reuters / Sunday, May 20, 2018
