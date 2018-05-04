Edition:
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts

A plume of ash rises from Kilauea Volcano, one of five on the island, after a series of earthquakes over the last couple of days, in Hawaii. USGS/via REUTERS

Lava emerges from the ground after Kilauea Volcano erupted. Jeremiah Osuna/via REUTERS

A plume of ash rises from Kilauea Volcano. USGS/via REUTERS

An area near the Kilauea Volcano after the volcano erupted following a series of earthquakes over the last couple of days. USGS/via REUTERS

The Kilauea Volcano's Pu'u 'O'o crater after the volcano erupted. USGS/via REUTERS

Lava spurts from the ground as emergency vehicles block a road near Kilauea Volcano. Maija Stenbeck/via REUTERS

An ash cloud rises above Kilauea Volcano after it erupted. Janice Wei/via REUTERS

An area near the Kilauea Volcano. USGS/via REUTERS

An ash cloud rises above Kilauea Volcano after it erupted. Rob Guzman/via REUTERS

Rising smoke and lava are seen from a road in Leilani, Puna, Hawai. EDEN SNYDER/via REUTERS

An ash cloud rises above Kilauea Volcano after it erupted. Jeremiah Osuna/via REUTERS

Lava erupting along a road in Leilani Estates, Puna, Hawaii. JEFFREY SCOTT WISE/via REUTERS

An ash cloud rises above Kilauea Volcano after it erupted. Janice Wei/via REUTERS

