Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts
A plume of ash rises from Kilauea Volcano, one of five on the island, after a series of earthquakes over the last couple of days, in Hawaii. USGS/via REUTERS
Lava emerges from the ground after Kilauea Volcano erupted. Jeremiah Osuna/via REUTERS
A plume of ash rises from Kilauea Volcano. USGS/via REUTERS
An area near the Kilauea Volcano after the volcano erupted following a series of earthquakes over the last couple of days. USGS/via REUTERS
The Kilauea Volcano's Pu'u 'O'o crater after the volcano erupted. USGS/via REUTERS
Lava spurts from the ground as emergency vehicles block a road near Kilauea Volcano. Maija Stenbeck/via REUTERS
An ash cloud rises above Kilauea Volcano after it erupted. Janice Wei/via REUTERS
An area near the Kilauea Volcano. USGS/via REUTERS
An ash cloud rises above Kilauea Volcano after it erupted. Rob Guzman/via REUTERS
Rising smoke and lava are seen from a road in Leilani, Puna, Hawai. EDEN SNYDER/via REUTERS
An ash cloud rises above Kilauea Volcano after it erupted. Jeremiah Osuna/via REUTERS
Lava erupting along a road in Leilani Estates, Puna, Hawaii. JEFFREY SCOTT WISE/via REUTERS
An ash cloud rises above Kilauea Volcano after it erupted. Janice Wei/via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Where the Rohingya once lived
Aerial views of Rohingya villages torched during violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.
Venezuelans flee crisis to Brazil
More than 52,000 Venezuelans have arrived in Brazil since the start of 2017, fleeing the hunger and violence of economic collapse in Venezuela.
Caravan members seek U.S. asylum
Dozens more Central American caravan migrants were let into the United States to begin pleading their case for asylum despite sharp criticism from President...
MORE IN PICTURES
Blazing building collapses in Sao Paulo
A 22-story abandoned office building occupied by hundreds of squatters was engulfed in flames and collapsed in the center of Brazil's largest city.
Where the Rohingya once lived
Aerial views of Rohingya villages torched during violence in Myanmar's Rakhine state.
Venezuelans flee crisis to Brazil
More than 52,000 Venezuelans have arrived in Brazil since the start of 2017, fleeing the hunger and violence of economic collapse in Venezuela.
Star Wars Day
May the Fourth be with you on the day of celebration for the sci-fi franchise.
Caravan members seek U.S. asylum
Dozens more Central American caravan migrants were let into the United States to begin pleading their case for asylum despite sharp criticism from President Donald Trump, bringing the total to 158 since last weekend.
Women on the protest line at Gaza-Israel border
Women are an integral part of the tent protests on the Gaza-Israel border, providing food, water, social media support, and rolling burning tires and hurling stones.
Reuters journalists detained in Myanmar
Two Reuters journalists, Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, have been detained in Myanmar since Dec. 12, 2017. At the time of their arrests, they had been working on an investigation into the killing of 10 Rohingya Muslim men and boys in a village in Myanmar's Rakhine state.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.