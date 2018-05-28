Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon May 28, 2018 | 8:20am EDT

Hawaii's relentless lava

Onlookers stand on a lava flow to watch lava gush out of a fissure, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, Hawaii, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Onlookers stand on a lava flow to watch lava gush out of a fissure, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, Hawaii, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
Onlookers stand on a lava flow to watch lava gush out of a fissure, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, Hawaii, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
1 / 27
A lava flow advances down Leilani Street close to Nohea Street, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

A lava flow advances down Leilani Street close to Nohea Street, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
A lava flow advances down Leilani Street close to Nohea Street, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
2 / 27
Onlookers gather at the foot of the lava bed, as a lava shoots molten rock into the air, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Onlookers gather at the foot of the lava bed, as a lava shoots molten rock into the air, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
Onlookers gather at the foot of the lava bed, as a lava shoots molten rock into the air, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
3 / 27
Offerings are left on a fresh lava bed from the Kilauea volcano, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Offerings are left on a fresh lava bed from the Kilauea volcano, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Offerings are left on a fresh lava bed from the Kilauea volcano, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
4 / 27
Lava from the Kilauea volcano shoots out of a fissure, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Lava from the Kilauea volcano shoots out of a fissure, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
Lava from the Kilauea volcano shoots out of a fissure, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
5 / 27
While near the recent Kilauea lava flow, Hannique Ruder marvels at a colorful shard of lava rock she picked up at the flow near Nohea Street in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

While near the recent Kilauea lava flow, Hannique Ruder marvels at a colorful shard of lava rock she picked up at the flow near Nohea Street in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
While near the recent Kilauea lava flow, Hannique Ruder marvels at a colorful shard of lava rock she picked up at the flow near Nohea Street in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
6 / 27
A mural of the Hawaiian goddess Pele is depicted on a wall of a local art gallery in Pahoa, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

A mural of the Hawaiian goddess Pele is depicted on a wall of a local art gallery in Pahoa, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Friday, May 25, 2018
A mural of the Hawaiian goddess Pele is depicted on a wall of a local art gallery in Pahoa, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
7 / 27
As a volcanic fissure spurts molten rock into the air, lava slowly approaches a home on Nohea Street in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

As a volcanic fissure spurts molten rock into the air, lava slowly approaches a home on Nohea Street in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
As a volcanic fissure spurts molten rock into the air, lava slowly approaches a home on Nohea Street in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
8 / 27
Lava from the Kilauea volcano eruption burns palm trees near Kahukai St. in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Lava from the Kilauea volcano eruption burns palm trees near Kahukai St. in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Lava from the Kilauea volcano eruption burns palm trees near Kahukai St. in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
9 / 27
Downed power lines and a wheelbarrow are seen by a dirt road, illuminated by lava from the Kilauea volcano, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Downed power lines and a wheelbarrow are seen by a dirt road, illuminated by lava from the Kilauea volcano, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
Downed power lines and a wheelbarrow are seen by a dirt road, illuminated by lava from the Kilauea volcano, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
10 / 27
Onlookers stand on a lava flow to watch lava gush out of a fissure, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Onlookers stand on a lava flow to watch lava gush out of a fissure, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
Onlookers stand on a lava flow to watch lava gush out of a fissure, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
11 / 27
The lava from the Kilauea volcano illuminates the night sky above the playground at the Leilani Community Center, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

The lava from the Kilauea volcano illuminates the night sky above the playground at the Leilani Community Center, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Monday, May 28, 2018
The lava from the Kilauea volcano illuminates the night sky above the playground at the Leilani Community Center, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
12 / 27
A lava flow from the Kilauea volcano illuminates the night sky, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

A lava flow from the Kilauea volcano illuminates the night sky, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
A lava flow from the Kilauea volcano illuminates the night sky, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
13 / 27
As volcanic fissures spurts molten rock into the air, lava slowly approaches a home on Nohea Street in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

As volcanic fissures spurts molten rock into the air, lava slowly approaches a home on Nohea Street in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
As volcanic fissures spurts molten rock into the air, lava slowly approaches a home on Nohea Street in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
14 / 27
Taken during a long exposure, lava gushes from a fissure eruption of the Kilauea Volcano in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Taken during a long exposure, lava gushes from a fissure eruption of the Kilauea Volcano in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Thursday, May 24, 2018
Taken during a long exposure, lava gushes from a fissure eruption of the Kilauea Volcano in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
15 / 27
A lava flow from the Kilauea volcano illuminated the night sky, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

A lava flow from the Kilauea volcano illuminated the night sky, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
A lava flow from the Kilauea volcano illuminated the night sky, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
16 / 27
Lava from the Kilauea volcano inches closer to the back of a home on Nohea Street in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Lava from the Kilauea volcano inches closer to the back of a home on Nohea Street in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Sunday, May 27, 2018
Lava from the Kilauea volcano inches closer to the back of a home on Nohea Street in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
17 / 27
Onlookers gather in front of a fresh lava flow from the Kilauea volcano, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Onlookers gather in front of a fresh lava flow from the Kilauea volcano, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Onlookers gather in front of a fresh lava flow from the Kilauea volcano, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
18 / 27
After crossing Highway 137, lava pours into the ocean during the eruption of the Kilauea Volcano near Pahoa, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

After crossing Highway 137, lava pours into the ocean during the eruption of the Kilauea Volcano near Pahoa, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Friday, May 25, 2018
After crossing Highway 137, lava pours into the ocean during the eruption of the Kilauea Volcano near Pahoa, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
19 / 27
A destroyed structure is seen as lava pours out of a fissure, in Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

A destroyed structure is seen as lava pours out of a fissure, in Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
A destroyed structure is seen as lava pours out of a fissure, in Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
20 / 27
Lava from the Kilauea volcano eruption crosses Kahukai St. in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Lava from the Kilauea volcano eruption crosses Kahukai St. in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Lava from the Kilauea volcano eruption crosses Kahukai St. in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
21 / 27
As a lava fissure erupts in the distance, a destroyed structure is seen in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

As a lava fissure erupts in the distance, a destroyed structure is seen in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
As a lava fissure erupts in the distance, a destroyed structure is seen in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
22 / 27
Hawaiian ti leafs are left as an offering near the recent lava flow in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Hawaiian ti leafs are left as an offering near the recent lava flow in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Saturday, May 26, 2018
Hawaiian ti leafs are left as an offering near the recent lava flow in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
23 / 27
Onlookers watch the lava gush from a fissure eruption of the Kilauea Volcano in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Onlookers watch the lava gush from a fissure eruption of the Kilauea Volcano in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Thursday, May 24, 2018
Onlookers watch the lava gush from a fissure eruption of the Kilauea Volcano in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
24 / 27
Lava flows are seen entering the sea along the coastline during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano May 23, 2018. USGS/J. Ozbolt, Hilo Civil Air Patrol/Handout via REUTERS

Lava flows are seen entering the sea along the coastline during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano May 23, 2018. USGS/J. Ozbolt, Hilo Civil Air Patrol/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 25, 2018
Lava flows are seen entering the sea along the coastline during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano May 23, 2018. USGS/J. Ozbolt, Hilo Civil Air Patrol/Handout via REUTERS
Close
25 / 27
Sarah Conway, left, and Matt Patrick, both from USGS Hawaiian Volcano, observe lava erupting from a fissure in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Sarah Conway, left, and Matt Patrick, both from USGS Hawaiian Volcano, observe lava erupting from a fissure in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Thursday, May 24, 2018
Sarah Conway, left, and Matt Patrick, both from USGS Hawaiian Volcano, observe lava erupting from a fissure in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
26 / 27
Lava gushes from a fissure eruption of the Kilauea Volcano in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Lava gushes from a fissure eruption of the Kilauea Volcano in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Reuters / Thursday, May 24, 2018
Lava gushes from a fissure eruption of the Kilauea Volcano in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Close
27 / 27
View Again
View Next
Ireland ends abortion ban

Ireland ends abortion ban

Next Slideshows

Ireland ends abortion ban

Ireland ends abortion ban

The once deeply Catholic nation voted two-to-one in a referendum to liberalize highly restrictive laws on abortion.

May 27 2018
The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

May 25 2018
Restaurant bombing in Mississauga

Restaurant bombing in Mississauga

Two suspects walked into a crowded restaurant and detonated a bomb, injuring 15 people in Mississauga, a Toronto suburb in Canada.

May 25 2018
Weinstein surrenders on assault charges

Weinstein surrenders on assault charges

Film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in New York court after turing himself in at Manhattan's 1st Precinct to face sex assault charges.

May 25 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Week in sports

Week in sports

Our top sports photos of the past week.

Ireland ends abortion ban

Ireland ends abortion ban

The once deeply Catholic nation voted two-to-one in a referendum to liberalize highly restrictive laws on abortion.

Real Madrid wins Champions League

Real Madrid wins Champions League

A sensational overhead strike from Real Madrid substitute Gareth Bale and two calamitous errors by Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius gave the Spanish side a third straight Champions League title with a 3-1 win.

London Comic Con

London Comic Con

Scenes from the MCM London Comic Con, a convention to celebrate the culture of comic books and related art forms.

Animal E.R.

Animal E.R.

Critters big and small pay a visit to the vet.

The month of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan

Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan with fasting and prayer.

Class of 2018

Class of 2018

Scenes from this year's commencement ceremonies.

Restaurant bombing in Mississauga

Restaurant bombing in Mississauga

Two suspects walked into a crowded restaurant and detonated a bomb, injuring 15 people in Mississauga, a Toronto suburb in Canada.

Museum of illusion

Museum of illusion

Inside an exhibit of eye-popping displays at the Museum of Illusions in Belgrade, Serbia.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast