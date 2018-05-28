Hawaii's relentless lava
Onlookers stand on a lava flow to watch lava gush out of a fissure, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, Hawaii, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
A lava flow advances down Leilani Street close to Nohea Street, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Onlookers gather at the foot of the lava bed, as a lava shoots molten rock into the air, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Offerings are left on a fresh lava bed from the Kilauea volcano, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Lava from the Kilauea volcano shoots out of a fissure, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
While near the recent Kilauea lava flow, Hannique Ruder marvels at a colorful shard of lava rock she picked up at the flow near Nohea Street in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
A mural of the Hawaiian goddess Pele is depicted on a wall of a local art gallery in Pahoa, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
As a volcanic fissure spurts molten rock into the air, lava slowly approaches a home on Nohea Street in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Lava from the Kilauea volcano eruption burns palm trees near Kahukai St. in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Downed power lines and a wheelbarrow are seen by a dirt road, illuminated by lava from the Kilauea volcano, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
The lava from the Kilauea volcano illuminates the night sky above the playground at the Leilani Community Center, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
A lava flow from the Kilauea volcano illuminates the night sky, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
As volcanic fissures spurts molten rock into the air, lava slowly approaches a home on Nohea Street in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Taken during a long exposure, lava gushes from a fissure eruption of the Kilauea Volcano in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
A lava flow from the Kilauea volcano illuminated the night sky, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Lava from the Kilauea volcano inches closer to the back of a home on Nohea Street in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Onlookers gather in front of a fresh lava flow from the Kilauea volcano, in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
After crossing Highway 137, lava pours into the ocean during the eruption of the Kilauea Volcano near Pahoa, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
A destroyed structure is seen as lava pours out of a fissure, in Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Lava from the Kilauea volcano eruption crosses Kahukai St. in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
As a lava fissure erupts in the distance, a destroyed structure is seen in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Hawaiian ti leafs are left as an offering near the recent lava flow in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Onlookers watch the lava gush from a fissure eruption of the Kilauea Volcano in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Lava flows are seen entering the sea along the coastline during ongoing eruptions of the Kilauea Volcano May 23, 2018. USGS/J. Ozbolt, Hilo Civil Air Patrol/Handout via REUTERS
Sarah Conway, left, and Matt Patrick, both from USGS Hawaiian Volcano, observe lava erupting from a fissure in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Lava gushes from a fissure eruption of the Kilauea Volcano in the Leilani Estates near Pahoa, May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
