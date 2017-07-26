Healthcare on the Hill
Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) departs after a healthcare vote, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Senator John McCain (R-AZ) arrives for a healthcare vote, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) arrives for a health care vote, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) arrives for a health care vote, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) arrives for a health care vote, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Senator John Thune (R-SD) speaks during a television interview ahead of healthcare votes, July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Senator John McCain, recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, departs after returning to the Senate to vote on health care legislation, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell arrives to speak with reporters following the successful vote to open debate on a health care bill on Capitol Hill, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on the Senate steps, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Senate Democrats gather on the Senate steps with protesters, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
A still image from video shows Senator John McCain speaking on the floor of the Senate after returning to Washington for a vote on healthcare reform, July 25, 2017. SENATE TV/Handout via REUTERS
A still image from video shows Senator John McCain acknowledging applause as he arrives on the floor of the Senate after returning to Washington for a vote on healthcare reform, July 25, 2017. SENATE TV/Handout via REUTERS
President Donald Trump calls on Republican senators to move forward and vote on a healthcare bill to replace the Affordable Care Act, as people negatively affected by the law stand behind him, in the Blue Room of the White House, July 24, 2017....more
Vice President Mike Pence and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus arrive on Capitol Hill, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Senator Ted Cruz speaks with reporters ahead of today's vote on the health care bill on Capitol Hill, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell looks down as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Senate Republicans to discuss healthcare at the White House in Washington, July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Healthcare activists are detained by Capitol Police after gathering to protest the Republican healthcare bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
President Donald Trump speaks during a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans to discuss healthcare at the White House in Washington, July 19, 2017. From left are Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Dean Heller (R-NV), Tim Scott (R-SC) and Lisa...more
Maine Senator Susan Collins attends a lunch meeting hosted by President Donald Trump with other Senate Republicans to discuss healthcare at the White House in Washington, July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Healthcare activists are detained by Capitol Police after gathering to protest the Republican healthcare bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 19, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell looks on during a news conference about the recently withdrawn healthcare bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Healthcare activists are detained after a protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Women dressed as handmaids from the novel, film and television series "The Handmaid's Tale" demonstrate against cuts for Planned Parenthood in the Republican U.S. Senate healthcare bill at the Capitol in Washington, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua...more
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) (C) speaks with reporters about healthcare legislation outside the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 18, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) (R) arrives for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) (C) meeting of the Senate Republican caucus for an expected unveiling of Senate Republicans' revamped proposal to replace Obamacare health care legislation at the...more
President Donald Trump meets with Senate Republicans about healthcare in the East Room of the White House in Washington, June 27, 2017. Trump is flanked by Senators Susan Collins, L, (R-ME) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R, (R-AK). REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is surrounded by reporters as he departs a Senate Republican caucus meeting about an expected unveiling of Senate Republicans' revamped proposal to replace Obamacare health care legislation at the U.S. Capitol in...more
Senator Johnny Isakson (R-GA) arrives for a meeting of the Senate Republican caucus for an expected unveiling of Senate Republicans' revamped proposal to replace Obamacare health care legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 13, 2017....more
Speaker of the House Paul Ryan takes questions about the Senate health care bill during his weekly press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) (L) leaves a meeting of the Senate Republican caucus for the unveiling of Senate Republicans' revamped proposal to replace Obamacare health care legislation at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 13, 2017....more
Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) leaves after attending a party policy lunch meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Sen. John Thune (R-SD) speaks with reporters about the Senate health care bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 13, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), accompanied by children with preexisting conditions covered under the Affordable Care Act, wait to speak at a press conference about the Senate health care bill on Capitol Hill in Washington,...more
Healthcare activists with Planned Parenthood and the Center for American Progress protest in opposition to the Senate Republican healthcare bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks at a press conference about the ongoing efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act outside the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Senator Susan Collins, R, (R-ME), talks with Senator Dean Heller, L, (R-NV) during a meeting held by President Donald Trump on healthcare in the East Room of the White House in Washington, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Donald Trump looks down while speaking to reporters about healthcare during an energy policy discussion with leaders of American Indian tribes and U.S. governors at the White House in Washington, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
