Healthcare on the Hill
Senator John McCain speaks with reporters after voting against the "skinny repeal" health care bill on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Protesters gather outside the Capitol Building prior to an all night round of health care votes. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Senator Lindsey Graham and Senator Ron Johnson talk prior to a press conference about their resistance to the so-called "Skinny Repeal" of the Affordable Care Act. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to his office prior to a health care vote. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Senator Ben Sasse speaks to reporters as aides carry pizzas prior to an all night vote. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Vice President Mike Pence arrives prior to an all night round of health care votes. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Aides carry a sign near the Senate floor prior to an all night round of health care votes. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Senator Bob Corker talks to reporters. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Senator Lisa Murkowski talks to reporters as she arrives for a health care vote. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and House democrats celebrate the 52nd Anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Senator Ron Johnson, accompanied by Senator Lindsey Graham, speaks during a press conference about their resistance to the so-called "Skinny Repeal". REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Senator Ted Cruz speaks with reporters after the failure of the "skinny repeal" health care bill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on the Senate steps. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Senator Susan Collins departs after a healthcare vote. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Senate Democrats gather on the Senate steps with protesters. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Trump calls on Republican senators to move forward and vote on a healthcare bill to replace the Affordable Care Act, as people negatively affected by the law stand behind him, in the Blue Room of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Vice President Mike Pence and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell looks down as President Trump speaks during a meeting with Senate Republicans to discuss healthcare. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Healthcare activists are detained by Capitol Police after gathering to protest the Republican healthcare bill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Maine Senator Susan Collins attends a lunch meeting hosted by President Trump with other Senate Republicans to discuss healthcare. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
