Pictures | Fri Jul 28, 2017 | 8:45am EDT

Healthcare on the Hill

Senator John McCain speaks with reporters after voting against the "skinny repeal" health care bill on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
Protesters gather outside the Capitol Building prior to an all night round of health care votes. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Senator Lindsey Graham and Senator Ron Johnson talk prior to a press conference about their resistance to the so-called "Skinny Repeal" of the Affordable Care Act. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell walks to his office prior to a health care vote. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Senator Ben Sasse speaks to reporters as aides carry pizzas prior to an all night vote. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence arrives prior to an all night round of health care votes. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Aides carry a sign near the Senate floor prior to an all night round of health care votes. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Senator Bob Corker talks to reporters. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Senator Lisa Murkowski talks to reporters as she arrives for a health care vote. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and House democrats celebrate the 52nd Anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Senator Ron Johnson, accompanied by Senator Lindsey Graham, speaks during a press conference about their resistance to the so-called "Skinny Repeal". REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Thursday, July 27, 2017
Senator Ted Cruz speaks with reporters after the failure of the "skinny repeal" health care bill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
Sen. Elizabeth Warren speaks to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on the Senate steps. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Senator Susan Collins departs after a healthcare vote. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Senate Democrats gather on the Senate steps with protesters. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
President Trump calls on Republican senators to move forward and vote on a healthcare bill to replace the Affordable Care Act, as people negatively affected by the law stand behind him, in the Blue Room of the White House. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Monday, July 24, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell looks down as President Trump speaks during a meeting with Senate Republicans to discuss healthcare. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Healthcare activists are detained by Capitol Police after gathering to protest the Republican healthcare bill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Maine Senator Susan Collins attends a lunch meeting hosted by President Trump with other Senate Republicans to discuss healthcare. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Healthcare activists are detained by Capitol Police after gathering to protest the Republican healthcare bill. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Monday, July 17, 2017
National strike in Venezuela

National strike in Venezuela

Clashes break out as Venezuela's opposition launches a two-day national strike in a final push to pressure President Nicolas Maduro into abandoning a weekend...

Jul 27 2017
Hamas stages military-style summer camps for young Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Jul 27 2017
Thousands of Muslim worshippers surged into Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque and at least 113 were hurt in scuffles with police after Israel lifted security measures...

Jul 27 2017
Amazon's Jeff Bezos unseats Bill Gates to become the world's richest person.

Jul 27 2017

