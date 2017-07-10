Healthcare protests erupt on Capitol Hill
Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Healthcare activists protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Healthcare activists are detained after a protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Beside a Raiders football team flag, healthcare activists hold up signs while occupying the office of Senator Dean Heller (R-NV) to protest the Republican healthcare bill at the Capitol. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A healthcare activist is detained after a protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A healthcare activist holds up a sign while she and others occupy the office of Senator Dean Heller (R-NV) to protest the Republican healthcare bill at the Capitol. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A staff members asks the media to leave the room as healthcare activists protest in the office of Senator Jeff Flake (R-AZ) to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A healthcare activist is detained after a protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A healthcare activist stands on crutches outside the office of Arkansas Republican Senator John Boozman to protest the healthcare bill at the Capitol. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A healthcare activist is detained after a protest to stop the Republican health care bill at Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
A healthcare activist holds up a sign while she and others occupy the office of Senator Dean Heller (R-NV) to protest the Republican healthcare bill at the Capitol. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
