Healthcare protests on the Hill

A protester is removed by Capitol Hill police officers during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the latest Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Senator Lindsey Graham waits at the witness table as chanting disabled protesters are removed by Capitol Hill police before a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the Graham Cassidy bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
A protester is removed by a Capitol Hill police officer during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the latest Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
A protester is removed by a Capitol Hill police officer during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the latest Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
A protester is removed by Capitol Hill police officers during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the latest Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
A protester is removed by Capitol Hill police officers during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the latest Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
A protester is removed by a Capitol Hill police officer during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the latest Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
A protester dressed as the grim reaper stands outside the Senate Finance Committee hearing room hours ahead a hearing on the latest effort to repeal Obamacare on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
A disabled protester is pulled from his wheelchair and removed by Capitol Hill police officers during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the latest Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Protestors gather hours ahead of a hearing before the Senate Finance Committee on the latest Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Protestors gather hours ahead of a hearing before the Senate Finance Committee on the latest Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
A woman holds a sign during a press conference held by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., to speak out against the latest Republican effort to repeal Obamacare on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Protesters line up outside the Senate Finance Committee hearing room hours ahead of a hearing on the latest Republican effort to repeal Obamacare on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Protesters, mostly handicapped, line up outside the Senate Finance Committee hearing room hours ahead of a hearing on the latest Republican effort to repeal Obamacare on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
A woman holds a sign during a press conference held by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., to speak out against the latest Republican effort to repeal Obamacare on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Protesters, mostly handicapped, line up outside the Senate Finance Committee hearing room hours ahead of a hearing on the latest Republican effort to repeal Obamacare on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) speaks at a news conference about the latest republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Children color on a copy of the bill proposed by Republicans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
Women hold signs during a press conference held by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., to speak out against the latest Republican effort to repeal Obamacare on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, September 25, 2017
