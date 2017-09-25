Healthcare protests on the Hill
A protester is removed by Capitol Hill police officers during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the latest Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Senator Lindsey Graham waits at the witness table as chanting disabled protesters are removed by Capitol Hill police before a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the Graham Cassidy bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in...more
A protester is removed by a Capitol Hill police officer during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the latest Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A protester is removed by a Capitol Hill police officer during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the latest Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A protester is removed by Capitol Hill police officers during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the latest Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A protester is removed by Capitol Hill police officers during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the latest Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A protester is removed by a Capitol Hill police officer during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the latest Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A protester dressed as the grim reaper stands outside the Senate Finance Committee hearing room hours ahead a hearing on the latest effort to repeal Obamacare on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A disabled protester is pulled from his wheelchair and removed by Capitol Hill police officers during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on the latest Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington....more
Protestors gather hours ahead of a hearing before the Senate Finance Committee on the latest Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Protestors gather hours ahead of a hearing before the Senate Finance Committee on the latest Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
A woman holds a sign during a press conference held by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., to speak out against the latest Republican effort to repeal Obamacare on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Protesters line up outside the Senate Finance Committee hearing room hours ahead of a hearing on the latest Republican effort to repeal Obamacare on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Protesters, mostly handicapped, line up outside the Senate Finance Committee hearing room hours ahead of a hearing on the latest Republican effort to repeal Obamacare on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A woman holds a sign during a press conference held by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., to speak out against the latest Republican effort to repeal Obamacare on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Protesters, mostly handicapped, line up outside the Senate Finance Committee hearing room hours ahead of a hearing on the latest Republican effort to repeal Obamacare on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) speaks at a news conference about the latest republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Children color on a copy of the bill proposed by Republicans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Women hold signs during a press conference held by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., to speak out against the latest Republican effort to repeal Obamacare on Capitol Hill in Washington. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Next Slideshows
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first public appearance
Prince Harry and his girlfriend Meghan Markle attend the wheelchair tennis event at the Invictus Games in Toronto, marking their first public appearance...
Battle for Raqqa
Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Force on the streets of Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.
Kurds vote in independence referendum
Kurds fill polling stations for a vote on independence from Iraq.
Milo Yiannopoulos speaks at Berkeley
The conservative commentator sparked protests after appearing at the University of California campus, where organizers cancelled an upcoming "Free Speech Week".
MORE IN PICTURES
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
One month after Mexico's earthquake
Residents grapple with the aftermath of last month's quake in Mexico City that killed over 300 people.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.