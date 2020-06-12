Healthcare workers join protests against police brutality
Members of the 1199SEIU union, the nation's largest healthcare workers' union, kneel for eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence, during a vigil and walkout action at Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in a protest against racial inequality in...more
A healthcare worker attends a "White Coats for Black Lives'' tribute for George Floyd and other African-Americans who died in police custody, outside Queen of the Valley Hospital in West Covina, near Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2020....more
Healthcare workers at the South End Community Health Center kneel in support as demonstrators march past in Boston, Massachusetts, June 10, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A healthcare worker attends a "White Coats for Black Lives'' tribute outside Queen of the Valley Hospital in West Covina, near Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
NYU Langone Health workers kneel and raise their fists in Manhattan during a protest against racial inequality in New York, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
Health workers attend a protest against racial inequality in Brooklyn, New York, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus patients have been treated, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brian...more
Demonstrators hold signs as they gather near the White House during a protest in Washington, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Health workers attend a protest against racial inequality in New York City, New York, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A health worker raises his hands during a protest against racial inequality in New York City, New York, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Women embrace as members of the 1199SEIU union, the nation's largest healthcare workers' union, observe eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence, during a vigil and walkout action at New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York City, June 11, 2020....more
Health care workers attend a protest against racial inequality in Washington, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A health worker raises her fist during a protest against racial inequality in New York City, New York, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Health workers attend a protest against racial inequality in New York City, New York, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Nurse Elizabeth Stocksdale reacts while observing the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Health professionals kneel in silence in protest in Niagara Square in Buffalo, New York, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Demonstrators hold up signs in Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
A woman holds up a sign during a Black Lives Matter protest in Manchester, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Nurses, doctors and hospital workers take part in a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Doctor Jazma Phelps kneels while holding a sign during a "White Coats for Black Lives'' tribute outside Queen of the Valley Hospital in West Covina, near Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Members of the 1199SEIU union, the nation's largest healthcare workers' union, kneel for eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence, during a vigil and walkout action at New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York City, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Demonstrators attend a protest against racial inequality in Washington, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Health care workers attend a protest against racial inequality in Washington, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Nurses Chelsea Smith and Elizabeth Stocksdale kneel for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 5, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A medical worker at the Swedish First Hill campus claps in support as a protest calling for a 50% defunding of the Seattle Police Department passes the hospital in Seattle, Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson
Next Slideshows
Inside Seattle's 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone'
Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have established what they call an 'autonomous zone' while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality...
The Tulsa race massacre of 1921
In 1921, Tulsa was the site of one of the country s bloodiest outbreaks of racist violence, when white mobs attacked black citizens and businesses with guns and...
Protests against police brutality sweep across America
The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests...
Art of protest against George Floyd's death
Murals and artwork pay tribute to George Floyd, after his death ignited worldwide protests against police brutality.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside Seattle's 'Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone'
Protesters in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood have established what they call an 'autonomous zone' while continuing to demonstrate against racial inequality and call for defunding of the police.
The Tulsa race massacre of 1921
In 1921, Tulsa was the site of one of the country s bloodiest outbreaks of racist violence, when white mobs attacked black citizens and businesses with guns and explosives dropped from airplanes.
Protests against police brutality sweep across America
The killing of George Floyd, a Minneapolis black man who died after being pinned on the neck by a white police officer's knee, has triggered a wave of protests across the country.
Art of protest against George Floyd's death
Murals and artwork pay tribute to George Floyd, after his death ignited worldwide protests against police brutality.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Monuments glorifying slavery and colonialism under scrutiny in U.S. and Europe
Statues, plaques and street signs celebrating slave traders, Confederate leaders and colonists have become sites of protest amid global demonstrations against police brutality and racism.
More countries ease lockdown restrictions
Britain, Spain, Russia, Jordan and the United States are among the countries easing coronavirus restrictions, as cases worldwide surpass 7 million.
Israel's griffon vultures get new lease on life
The griffon vultures of Israel - ungainly, smelly and shrunken to a wild population of around 180 due to accidental poisoning and urbanization - are being revived by a network of conservationists.
Burying the victims of coronavirus
Morgues and cemeteries struggle to bury the victims of COVID-19.