Pictures | Fri Jun 12, 2020 | 6:32pm EDT

Healthcare workers join protests against police brutality

Members of the 1199SEIU union, the nation's largest healthcare workers' union, kneel for eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence, during a vigil and walkout action at Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in a protest against racial inequality in Brooklyn, New York City, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
A healthcare worker attends a "White Coats for Black Lives'' tribute for George Floyd and other African-Americans who died in police custody, outside Queen of the Valley Hospital in West Covina, near Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
Healthcare workers at the South End Community Health Center kneel in support as demonstrators march past in Boston, Massachusetts, June 10, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2020
A healthcare worker attends a "White Coats for Black Lives'' tribute outside Queen of the Valley Hospital in West Covina, near Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
NYU Langone Health workers kneel and raise their fists in Manhattan during a protest against racial inequality in New York, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Health workers attend a protest against racial inequality in Brooklyn, New York, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Nurses Sasha Dubois and Farah Fevrin kneel for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where many coronavirus patients have been treated, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 5, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Demonstrators hold signs as they gather near the White House during a protest in Washington, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Health workers attend a protest against racial inequality in New York City, New York, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A health worker raises his hands during a protest against racial inequality in New York City, New York, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Women embrace as members of the 1199SEIU union, the nation's largest healthcare workers' union, observe eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence, during a vigil and walkout action at New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York City, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
Health care workers attend a protest against racial inequality in Washington, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
A health worker raises her fist during a protest against racial inequality in New York City, New York, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Health workers attend a protest against racial inequality in New York City, New York, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Nurse Elizabeth Stocksdale reacts while observing the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 5, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Health professionals kneel in silence in protest in Niagara Square in Buffalo, New York, June 5, 2020.&nbsp;REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Demonstrators hold up signs in Whitehall during a Black Lives Matter protest in London, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
A woman holds up a sign during a Black Lives Matter protest in Manchester, Britain, June 7, 2020. REUTERS/Molly Darlington

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2020
Nurses, doctors and hospital workers take part in a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, June 5, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
Doctor Jazma Phelps kneels while holding a sign during a "White Coats for Black Lives'' tribute outside Queen of the Valley Hospital in West Covina, near Los Angeles, California, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
Members of the 1199SEIU union, the nation's largest healthcare workers' union, kneel for eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence, during a vigil and walkout action at New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York City, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, June 11, 2020
Demonstrators attend a protest against racial inequality in Washington, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Health care workers attend a protest against racial inequality in Washington, June 6, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2020
Nurses Chelsea Smith and Elizabeth Stocksdale kneel for the 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence during a vigil at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, in Boston, Massachusetts, June 5, 2020. &nbsp; REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, June 05, 2020
A medical worker at the Swedish First Hill campus claps in support as a protest calling for a 50% defunding of the Seattle Police Department passes the hospital in Seattle, Washington, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2020
