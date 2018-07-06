Edition:
Heartbreak for Brazil

Brazil fan looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Brazil's Neymar looks dejected at the end of the match against Belgium. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Brazil fan looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Brazil's Neymar is embraced by Renato Augusto at the end of the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A boy reacts after the match in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Belgium's Axel Witsel celebrates at the end of the match as Brazil's Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and team mates look dejected. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Brazil's Marcelo looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Brazil fans look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Brazil's Neymar, Miranda and team mates look dejected at the end of the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A fan reacts after the match in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

Brazil's Neymar is consoled by Belgium's Vincent Kompany at the end of the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Brazil fan inside the stadium looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/John Sibley

Brazil's Neymar looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Friar David, monk of Franciscan Order, reacts as he watches the match at a Franciscan monastery in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A Brazil fan looks dejected while holding a replica World Cup trophy after the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

A fan reacts during the match in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Brazil fan looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Brazil fans inside the stadium look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Brazil's Neymar and team mates look dejected at the end of the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Brazil fan looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

