Heartbreak for Brazil
Brazil fan looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Brazil's Neymar looks dejected at the end of the match against Belgium. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Brazil fan looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Brazil's Neymar is embraced by Renato Augusto at the end of the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A boy reacts after the match in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Belgium's Axel Witsel celebrates at the end of the match as Brazil's Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and team mates look dejected. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Brazil's Marcelo looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Brazil fans look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Brazil's Neymar, Miranda and team mates look dejected at the end of the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A fan reacts after the match in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Brazil's Neymar is consoled by Belgium's Vincent Kompany at the end of the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Brazil fan inside the stadium looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/John Sibley
Brazil's Neymar looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Friar David, monk of Franciscan Order, reacts as he watches the match at a Franciscan monastery in downtown Sao Paulo. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Brazil fan looks dejected while holding a replica World Cup trophy after the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A fan reacts during the match in Rio de Janeiro. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Brazil fan looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Brazil fans inside the stadium look dejected after the match. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Brazil's Neymar and team mates look dejected at the end of the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Brazil fan looks dejected after the match. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
