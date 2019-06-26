Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Jun 26, 2019 | 12:00pm EDT

Heat wave bakes Europe

People cool off in the Trocadero fountains across from the Eiffel Tower in Paris as a heatwave hits much of the country, June 25. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

People cool off in the Trocadero fountains across from the Eiffel Tower in Paris as a heatwave hits much of the country, June 25. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
People cool off in the Trocadero fountains across from the Eiffel Tower in Paris as a heatwave hits much of the country, June 25. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
1 / 21
Members of the clergy hold umbrellas ahead of the general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, June 26. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Members of the clergy hold umbrellas ahead of the general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, June 26. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
Members of the clergy hold umbrellas ahead of the general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, June 26. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
2 / 21
A woman cools off near a fountain on a hot summer day in Brussels, Belgium, June 24. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A woman cools off near a fountain on a hot summer day in Brussels, Belgium, June 24. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
A woman cools off near a fountain on a hot summer day in Brussels, Belgium, June 24. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
3 / 21
A man cools off with a bottle of water on a hot summer day in a park in Brussels, Belgium, June 24. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A man cools off with a bottle of water on a hot summer day in a park in Brussels, Belgium, June 24. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
A man cools off with a bottle of water on a hot summer day in a park in Brussels, Belgium, June 24. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
4 / 21
People sunbathe at the Andre Citroen park in Paris as a heatwave hits much of the country, France, June 25. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

People sunbathe at the Andre Citroen park in Paris as a heatwave hits much of the country, France, June 25. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
People sunbathe at the Andre Citroen park in Paris as a heatwave hits much of the country, France, June 25. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
5 / 21
A woman rests in the shadow on a hot summer day in central Kiev, Ukraine, June 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A woman rests in the shadow on a hot summer day in central Kiev, Ukraine, June 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
A woman rests in the shadow on a hot summer day in central Kiev, Ukraine, June 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
6 / 21
A zookeeper uses water to cool off elephants, as a heatwave is expected to reach the city, at the Berlin Zoo, Germany, June 25. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

A zookeeper uses water to cool off elephants, as a heatwave is expected to reach the city, at the Berlin Zoo, Germany, June 25. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
A zookeeper uses water to cool off elephants, as a heatwave is expected to reach the city, at the Berlin Zoo, Germany, June 25. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Close
7 / 21
A girl enjoys a cool breeze at a fountain in Berlin, Germany, June 26. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A girl enjoys a cool breeze at a fountain in Berlin, Germany, June 26. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
A girl enjoys a cool breeze at a fountain in Berlin, Germany, June 26. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
8 / 21
People cool off in water fountains in Nice as a heatwave is expected in much of the country, France, June 24. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

People cool off in water fountains in Nice as a heatwave is expected in much of the country, France, June 24. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
People cool off in water fountains in Nice as a heatwave is expected in much of the country, France, June 24. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
9 / 21
A woman and her child bathe at Amager Strandpark in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 25. Nikolai Linares/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

A woman and her child bathe at Amager Strandpark in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 25. Nikolai Linares/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
A woman and her child bathe at Amager Strandpark in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 25. Nikolai Linares/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Close
10 / 21
A woman helps her dog to cool off in a fountain on a hot summer day in Brussels, Belgium, June 24. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A woman helps her dog to cool off in a fountain on a hot summer day in Brussels, Belgium, June 24. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
A woman helps her dog to cool off in a fountain on a hot summer day in Brussels, Belgium, June 24. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Close
11 / 21
People enjoy the weather at a fountain in Berlin, Germany, June 26. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

People enjoy the weather at a fountain in Berlin, Germany, June 26. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
People enjoy the weather at a fountain in Berlin, Germany, June 26. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
12 / 21
A girl plays at a fountain on a hot summer day in central Kiev, Ukraine, June 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

A girl plays at a fountain on a hot summer day in central Kiev, Ukraine, June 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
A girl plays at a fountain on a hot summer day in central Kiev, Ukraine, June 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Close
13 / 21
Boys jump in the water at the Snail on Amager in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 25. Nikolai Linares/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Boys jump in the water at the Snail on Amager in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 25. Nikolai Linares/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
Boys jump in the water at the Snail on Amager in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 25. Nikolai Linares/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 21
A woman cools off at a fountain in downtown Rome as a heatwave hits Italy, June 25. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A woman cools off at a fountain in downtown Rome as a heatwave hits Italy, June 25. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
A woman cools off at a fountain in downtown Rome as a heatwave hits Italy, June 25. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
15 / 21
People sunbathe at the Andre Citroen park in Paris as a heatwave hits much of the country, June 25. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

People sunbathe at the Andre Citroen park in Paris as a heatwave hits much of the country, June 25. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
People sunbathe at the Andre Citroen park in Paris as a heatwave hits much of the country, June 25. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
16 / 21
People cool off in the fountains at the Andre Citroen park in Paris as a heatwave hits much of the country, June 25. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

People cool off in the fountains at the Andre Citroen park in Paris as a heatwave hits much of the country, June 25. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
People cool off in the fountains at the Andre Citroen park in Paris as a heatwave hits much of the country, June 25. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
17 / 21
A woman swims in a pool at a public bath in Berlin, June 26. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

A woman swims in a pool at a public bath in Berlin, June 26. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Wednesday, June 26, 2019
A woman swims in a pool at a public bath in Berlin, June 26. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
Close
18 / 21
A man cools off at a fountain in downtown Rome as a heatwave hits Italy, June 25. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

A man cools off at a fountain in downtown Rome as a heatwave hits Italy, June 25. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
A man cools off at a fountain in downtown Rome as a heatwave hits Italy, June 25. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Close
19 / 21
Children play in a public fountain during sunny summer weather in Zurich, Switzerland, June 24. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Children play in a public fountain during sunny summer weather in Zurich, Switzerland, June 24. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, June 24, 2019
Children play in a public fountain during sunny summer weather in Zurich, Switzerland, June 24. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
20 / 21
A woman drinks water during sunset as a heatwave hits France, in Cagnicourt near Cambrai, June 25. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A woman drinks water during sunset as a heatwave hits France, in Cagnicourt near Cambrai, June 25. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Tuesday, June 25, 2019
A woman drinks water during sunset as a heatwave hits France, in Cagnicourt near Cambrai, June 25. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Mexico deploys forces in the north to halt U.S.-bound migration

Mexico deploys forces in the north to halt U.S.-bound...

Next Slideshows

Mexico deploys forces in the north to halt U.S.-bound migration

Mexico deploys forces in the north to halt U.S.-bound migration

Mexico has deployed almost 15,000 soldiers and National Guard as the country tries to curb a surge of migrants from crossing its territory in order to reach the...

8:30am EDT
Women's World Cup: Netherlands 2 - Japan 1

Women's World Cup: Netherlands 2 - Japan 1

The Netherlands reached the Women's World Cup quarter-finals for the first time when Lieke Martens's last-gasp penalty earned them a 2-1 victory against Japan.

Jun 25 2019
Palestinians rally against Kushner's Middle East peace plan

Palestinians rally against Kushner's Middle East peace plan

Palestinians protest against Washington's long-awaited Israeli-Palestinian peace plan spearheaded by President Trump's adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Jun 25 2019
White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were...

Jun 25 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

Diseases and food shortages plague migrant camp in Bosnia

Diseases and food shortages plague migrant camp in Bosnia

Hundreds of migrants face the spread of scabies and other diseases as well as food shortages in a makeshift forest camp in Bosnia, which has seen an increase in migrant arrivals since neighboring EU countries closed their borders.

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts The Cure, The Killers, Stormzy and more.

Mexico deploys forces in the north to halt U.S.-bound migration

Mexico deploys forces in the north to halt U.S.-bound migration

Mexico has deployed almost 15,000 soldiers and National Guard as the country tries to curb a surge of migrants from crossing its territory in order to reach the United States, under the threat of tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Women's World Cup: Netherlands 2 - Japan 1

Women's World Cup: Netherlands 2 - Japan 1

The Netherlands reached the Women's World Cup quarter-finals for the first time when Lieke Martens's last-gasp penalty earned them a 2-1 victory against Japan.

Palestinians rally against Kushner's Middle East peace plan

Palestinians rally against Kushner's Middle East peace plan

Palestinians protest against Washington's long-awaited Israeli-Palestinian peace plan spearheaded by President Trump's adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Women's World Cup: Italy 2 - China 0

Women's World Cup: Italy 2 - China 0

Italy beats China to qualify for the quarter-finals as their dream return to the tournament after a 20-year absence continued.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.

Woman on a mission to rescue street dogs in Jordan

Woman on a mission to rescue street dogs in Jordan

A Romanian woman living in Jordan opens a shelter for hundreds of dogs rescued from the streets of the southern city of Aqaba.

Pride worldwide

Pride worldwide

Celebrating LGBTQ rights around the world during Pride Month.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast