Heat wave bakes Europe
People cool off in the Trocadero fountains across from the Eiffel Tower in Paris as a heatwave hits much of the country, June 25. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of the clergy hold umbrellas ahead of the general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, June 26. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
A woman cools off near a fountain on a hot summer day in Brussels, Belgium, June 24. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A man cools off with a bottle of water on a hot summer day in a park in Brussels, Belgium, June 24. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People sunbathe at the Andre Citroen park in Paris as a heatwave hits much of the country, France, June 25. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A woman rests in the shadow on a hot summer day in central Kiev, Ukraine, June 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A zookeeper uses water to cool off elephants, as a heatwave is expected to reach the city, at the Berlin Zoo, Germany, June 25. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
A girl enjoys a cool breeze at a fountain in Berlin, Germany, June 26. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People cool off in water fountains in Nice as a heatwave is expected in much of the country, France, June 24. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A woman and her child bathe at Amager Strandpark in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 25. Nikolai Linares/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
A woman helps her dog to cool off in a fountain on a hot summer day in Brussels, Belgium, June 24. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
People enjoy the weather at a fountain in Berlin, Germany, June 26. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A girl plays at a fountain on a hot summer day in central Kiev, Ukraine, June 26. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Boys jump in the water at the Snail on Amager in Copenhagen, Denmark, June 25. Nikolai Linares/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS
A woman cools off at a fountain in downtown Rome as a heatwave hits Italy, June 25. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
People sunbathe at the Andre Citroen park in Paris as a heatwave hits much of the country, June 25. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People cool off in the fountains at the Andre Citroen park in Paris as a heatwave hits much of the country, June 25. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A woman swims in a pool at a public bath in Berlin, June 26. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A man cools off at a fountain in downtown Rome as a heatwave hits Italy, June 25. REUTERS/Yara Nardi
Children play in a public fountain during sunny summer weather in Zurich, Switzerland, June 24. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A woman drinks water during sunset as a heatwave hits France, in Cagnicourt near Cambrai, June 25. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
