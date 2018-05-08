Heavenly crowns at the Met Gala
Lana Del Rey. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rihanna. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Lily Collins. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Frances McDormand. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Amber Heard. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kate Bosworth. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Sarah Jessica Parker. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Priyanka Chopra. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mindy Kaling. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Jared Leto. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Solange Knowles. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kate Upton. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Paris Jackson. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Madonna. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Cardi B. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Diane Kruger. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Lynda Carter. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Olivia Munn. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Rita Ora. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Katy Perry. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Ruby Rose. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Jasmine Sanders. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Winnie Harlow. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Paris Jackson. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Bella Hadid. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Amanda Seyfried. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Cynthia Erivo. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Princess Beatrice of York. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Anne Hathaway. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Star Wars Day
May the Fourth be with you on the day of celebration for the sci-fi franchise.
NSync gets a star
Boy band 'NSync is awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
MORE IN PICTURES
The Met Gala
Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."
Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano erupts
Thousands of residents on Hawaii's Big Island have evacuated their homes as eruptions linked to the Kilauea volcano increase.
Navy jets fly sorties against IS in Syria
A U.S. naval strike force led by aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman began sorties on May 3 against Islamic State in Syria, continuing missions by a U.S.-led coalition against the militants.
Buffett's Berkshire bash
Inside the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting that CEO Warren Buffett calls "Woodstock for capitalists".
Justify wins Kentucky Derby
Justify won the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, becoming the first horse since Apollo in 1882 to win without having raced as a juvenile.
NRA convention in Dallas
The National Rifle Association holds its annual meeting in Dallas, Texas, as activists renew their calls for greater gun control after high-profile mass shootings.
The royal siblings
A look at Prince George, Princess Charlotte and their newborn baby brother Prince Louis.
Royal wedding dresses
What the bride wore at past royal weddings.