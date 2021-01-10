Edition:
International
Pictures | Sun Jan 10, 2021 | 1:59pm EST

Heaviest snowfall in decades blankets Madrid

A man walks past trees fallen on a street, during a heavy snowfall in the centre of Madrid, Spain January 9. REUTERS/Ingrid Melander &nbsp; &nbsp;

A man walks past trees fallen on a street, during a heavy snowfall in the centre of Madrid, Spain January 9. REUTERS/Ingrid Melander    

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2021
A man walks past trees fallen on a street, during a heavy snowfall in the centre of Madrid, Spain January 9. REUTERS/Ingrid Melander    
Close
1 / 25
Stranded drivers on an access road to the M-30 motorway during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain, January 8. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Stranded drivers on an access road to the M-30 motorway during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain, January 8. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
Stranded drivers on an access road to the M-30 motorway during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain, January 8. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
2 / 25
People walk and ski downtown during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain, January 9. REUTERS/Susana Vera

People walk and ski downtown during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain, January 9. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2021
People walk and ski downtown during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain, January 9. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
3 / 25
An employee of a restaurant clears snow as customers sit at an outdoor terrace in Madrid, Spain, January 10. REUTERS/Susana Vera

An employee of a restaurant clears snow as customers sit at an outdoor terrace in Madrid, Spain, January 10. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
An employee of a restaurant clears snow as customers sit at an outdoor terrace in Madrid, Spain, January 10. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
4 / 25
A person slides down a snow-covered slope during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain, January 9. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A person slides down a snow-covered slope during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain, January 9. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2021
A person slides down a snow-covered slope during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain, January 9. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
5 / 25
Snow-covered tables are seen at Plaza Mayor square during snowfall in Madrid, Spain, January 8. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Snow-covered tables are seen at Plaza Mayor square during snowfall in Madrid, Spain, January 8. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
Snow-covered tables are seen at Plaza Mayor square during snowfall in Madrid, Spain, January 8. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
6 / 25
People walk during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain, January 9. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

People walk during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain, January 9. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2021
People walk during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain, January 9. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
7 / 25
A man jumps over a snow-covered street in Madrid, Spain, January 10. REUTERS/Susana Vera

A man jumps over a snow-covered street in Madrid, Spain, January 10. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
A man jumps over a snow-covered street in Madrid, Spain, January 10. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
8 / 25
Airport workers react flights were suspended due to heavy snowfall at Adolfo Suarez Barajas airport in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Susana Vera &nbsp; &nbsp;

Airport workers react flights were suspended due to heavy snowfall at Adolfo Suarez Barajas airport in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Susana Vera    

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2021
Airport workers react flights were suspended due to heavy snowfall at Adolfo Suarez Barajas airport in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Susana Vera    
Close
9 / 25
A person stands on the street during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain, January 9. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A person stands on the street during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain, January 9. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2021
A person stands on the street during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain, January 9. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
10 / 25
Snow covers cars on the street in Madrid, Spain, January 10. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Snow covers cars on the street in Madrid, Spain, January 10. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
Snow covers cars on the street in Madrid, Spain, January 10. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
11 / 25
View from the rooftop of the Circulo de Bellas Artes cultural center during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Susana Vera

View from the rooftop of the Circulo de Bellas Artes cultural center during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2021
View from the rooftop of the Circulo de Bellas Artes cultural center during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
12 / 25
People walk in the snow outside La Almudena Cathedral in Madrid, January 10. REUTERS/Susana Vera

People walk in the snow outside La Almudena Cathedral in Madrid, January 10. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2021
People walk in the snow outside La Almudena Cathedral in Madrid, January 10. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
13 / 25
Men hang out outside the Bank of Spain building during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Men hang out outside the Bank of Spain building during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2021
Men hang out outside the Bank of Spain building during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
14 / 25
People walk downtown during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Susana Vera

People walk downtown during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2021
People walk downtown during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
15 / 25
People walk downtown during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Susana Vera

People walk downtown during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2021
People walk downtown during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
16 / 25
A person uses skies during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A person uses skies during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2021
A person uses skies during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
17 / 25
A bulldozer clears snow during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A bulldozer clears snow during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2021
A bulldozer clears snow during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
18 / 25
A person with an umbrella stands on the street during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A person with an umbrella stands on the street during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2021
A person with an umbrella stands on the street during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
19 / 25
People are seen from the rooftop of the Circulo de Bellas Artes cultural center, as they stand and walk near the Cibeles Fountain and the City Hall building in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Susana Vera

People are seen from the rooftop of the Circulo de Bellas Artes cultural center, as they stand and walk near the Cibeles Fountain and the City Hall building in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2021
People are seen from the rooftop of the Circulo de Bellas Artes cultural center, as they stand and walk near the Cibeles Fountain and the City Hall building in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
20 / 25
A person stands between snow-covered cars during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A person stands between snow-covered cars during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2021
A person stands between snow-covered cars during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
21 / 25
People tend to their vehicles on the M-30 motorway during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Susana Vera

People tend to their vehicles on the M-30 motorway during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / Friday, January 08, 2021
People tend to their vehicles on the M-30 motorway during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Close
22 / 25
A person walks down the street during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

A person walks down the street during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2021
A person walks down the street during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Close
23 / 25
A couple hold hands as they walk on the street during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A couple hold hands as they walk on the street during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2021
A couple hold hands as they walk on the street during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
24 / 25
A car drives past the broken branch of a tree during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Juan Medina

A car drives past the broken branch of a tree during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / Saturday, January 09, 2021
A car drives past the broken branch of a tree during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Inside the U.S. Capitol as siege unfolded

Inside the U.S. Capitol as siege unfolded

Next Slideshows

Inside the U.S. Capitol as siege unfolded

Inside the U.S. Capitol as siege unfolded

Inside the U.S. Capitol as hundreds of President Trump s supporters converged on the building in a bid to overturn his election defeat, occupying the symbol of...

Jan 09 2021
Harrowing attack on American democracy: Scenes from the U.S. Capitol siege

Harrowing attack on American democracy: Scenes from the U.S. Capitol siege

The shocking images as hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat.

Jan 09 2021
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top news photography from the past week.

Jan 09 2021
Mexico City hospitals 'completely saturated' as COVID-19 surges

Mexico City hospitals 'completely saturated' as COVID-19 surges

Surging COVID cases and deaths in Mexico City are pushing hospitals and healthcare workers to the brink.

Jan 08 2021

MORE IN PICTURES

Swarms of Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Swarms of Trump supporters storm U.S. Capitol

Hundreds of Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat.

Inside the U.S. Capitol as siege unfolded

Inside the U.S. Capitol as siege unfolded

Inside the U.S. Capitol as hundreds of President Trump s supporters converged on the building in a bid to overturn his election defeat, occupying the symbol of American democracy.

Harrowing attack on American democracy: Scenes from the U.S. Capitol siege

Harrowing attack on American democracy: Scenes from the U.S. Capitol siege

The shocking images as hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top news photography from the past week.

Mexico City hospitals 'completely saturated' as COVID-19 surges

Mexico City hospitals 'completely saturated' as COVID-19 surges

Surging COVID cases and deaths in Mexico City are pushing hospitals and healthcare workers to the brink.

Bombings, shootings and beatings: A history of violence at U.S. Capitol

Bombings, shootings and beatings: A history of violence at U.S. Capitol

A chronology of some of the most notorious acts of violence to flare at the Capitol - shootings, bombings, a knife attack, a beating by cane and even an assassination attempt.

Security ramped up at U.S. Capitol

Security ramped up at U.S. Capitol

Crews installed 7 foot fencing around the Capitol after Trump supporters ransacked legislators' offices, stole computers and documents, and left threatening messages as they roamed the building for hours in a rampage that left four people dead.

Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

Aftermath at the U.S. Capitol

Scenes from the Capitol the morning after hundreds of Trump supporters stormed the building seeking to overturn the election result.

White House departures

White House departures

White House staff, advisers and government officials who have resigned or been fired under President Donald Trump, listed by the dates their departures were announced.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast