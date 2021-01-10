Heaviest snowfall in decades blankets Madrid
A man walks past trees fallen on a street, during a heavy snowfall in the centre of Madrid, Spain January 9. REUTERS/Ingrid Melander
Stranded drivers on an access road to the M-30 motorway during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain, January 8. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People walk and ski downtown during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain, January 9. REUTERS/Susana Vera
An employee of a restaurant clears snow as customers sit at an outdoor terrace in Madrid, Spain, January 10. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A person slides down a snow-covered slope during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain, January 9. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
Snow-covered tables are seen at Plaza Mayor square during snowfall in Madrid, Spain, January 8. REUTERS/Juan Medina
People walk during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain, January 9. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A man jumps over a snow-covered street in Madrid, Spain, January 10. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Airport workers react flights were suspended due to heavy snowfall at Adolfo Suarez Barajas airport in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A person stands on the street during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, Spain, January 9. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Snow covers cars on the street in Madrid, Spain, January 10. REUTERS/Susana Vera
View from the rooftop of the Circulo de Bellas Artes cultural center during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People walk in the snow outside La Almudena Cathedral in Madrid, January 10. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Men hang out outside the Bank of Spain building during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People walk downtown during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Susana Vera
People walk downtown during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A person uses skies during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A bulldozer clears snow during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A person with an umbrella stands on the street during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Juan Medina
People are seen from the rooftop of the Circulo de Bellas Artes cultural center, as they stand and walk near the Cibeles Fountain and the City Hall building in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A person stands between snow-covered cars during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
People tend to their vehicles on the M-30 motorway during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A person walks down the street during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Sergio Perez
A couple hold hands as they walk on the street during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Juan Medina
A car drives past the broken branch of a tree during a heavy snowfall in Madrid, January 9. REUTERS/Juan Medina
