Heavy security replaces balls and crowds
Security personnel are reflected in glass as Vice President Mike Pence attends the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
National Guard members salute in front of the U.S. Capitol building during the inauguration, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Allison Shelley
The U.S. Capitol building is seen behind a fence with razor wire ahead of the inauguration, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Allison Shelley
Bullet-proof glass is cleaned before the inauguration, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid
A member of the Metropolitan Police Department monitors his surroundings as preparations are made ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare
A visitor looks down at a military personnel scanning the area using binoculars at the U.S. Capitol ahead of the departure of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
National Guard members stand during the 59th Presidential Inauguration, January 20, 2021. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS
The "Field of Flags" and the Washington Monument are seen ahead of the inauguration, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Allison Shelley
Members of the National Guard stand watch wearing helmets in front of the Supreme Court after reports of a bomb threat circulated hours before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Military personnel stand guard as President-elect Joe Biden arrives at the U.S. Capitol for his inauguration, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
A National Guard member patrols around the U.S. Capitol building, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Allison Shelley
Military personnel walk on the street ahead of the inauguration, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Barbed wire is seen on a fence as President-elect Joe Biden arrives at the U.S. Capitol for his inauguration, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Military personnel standby along Pennsylvania Avenue as President-elect Joe Biden's motorcade arrives at the U.S. Capitol, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Members of the National Guard are seen at a check point near the White House, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Members of the National Guard watch as a motorcade passes, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Secret Service members check bags of people at a check point near the White House, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Vice President Kamala Harris makes history
Kamala Harris, the daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India, became the first Black person, first woman and first Asian American to serve as vice president...
Dawn on Inauguration Day
The sun rises on Washington on the day the presidency is transferred from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.
Moving out of the White House
Personnel are seen moving items out of the White House in the final days of Donald Trump's presidency.
