International
Wed Jan 20, 2021

Heavy security replaces inaugural balls and crowds

Security personnel are reflected in glass as Vice President Mike Pence attends the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
National Guard members salute in front of the U.S. Capitol building during the inauguration, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
National Guard personnel stand for a group portrait on U.S. Capitol grounds, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Member of the U.S. military stands at a security checkpoint as people gather, January 20, 2021. &nbsp;REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
A military vehicle blocks a road near the secured zone set up for the inauguration, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
A security guard keeps watch at the White House, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Troops prepare to exit the Capitol after the inauguration, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
A National Guard member directs a driver near the secured zone set up for the inauguration, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
A member of the Secret Service holds a sniper rifle on a rooftop overlooking the Inauguration Day parade, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Troops prepare to exit the Capitol after the inauguration of Joe Biden, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brandon Bell

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Bullet-proof glass is cleaned before the inauguration, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Military personnel standby along Pennsylvania Avenue as President-elect Joe Biden's motorcade arrives at the U.S. Capitol, January 20, 2021. Picture taken through a vehicle windshield. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
A police officer is pictured before the inauguration, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Ahmed Gaber

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Members of the National Guard stand watch wearing helmets in front of the Supreme Court after reports of a bomb threat circulated hours before inauguration, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
The U.S. Capitol building is seen behind a fence with razor wire ahead of the inauguration, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Secret Service members check bags of people at a check point near the White House, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
A visitor looks down at a military personnel scanning the area using binoculars at the U.S. Capitol ahead of the departure of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
A member of the Metropolitan Police Department monitors his surroundings as preparations are made ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
National Guard members stand during the 59th Presidential Inauguration, January 20, 2021. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
The "Field of Flags" and the Washington Monument are seen ahead of the inauguration, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Allison Shelley

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Members of the National Guard stand watch wearing helmets in front of the Supreme Court after reports of a bomb threat circulated hours before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Military personnel standby along Pennsylvania Avenue as President-elect Joe Biden's motorcade arrives at the U.S. Capitol, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Barbed wire is seen on a fence as President-elect Joe Biden arrives at the U.S. Capitol for his inauguration, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Members of the National Guard watch as a motorcade passes, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Members of the National Guard are seen at a check point near the White House, January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2021
