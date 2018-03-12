Helicopter crashes in New York's East River
The wreckage of a chartered Liberty Helicopters helicopter that crashed into the East River is hoisted from the water in New York, March 12, 2018. A firefighter and a videographer from Texas and an Argentine tourist were among the five passengers...more
The wreckage of a chartered Liberty Helicopters helicopter that crashed into the East River is hoisted from the water. Moments before the Sunday evening crash, the pilot sent a Mayday call over his radio, saying the engine had failed. The red...more
U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Go Team gathers information on scene while awaiting salvage of the helicopter. Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board inspected the wreckage on Monday. NTSB/Handout via REUTERS
Yellow flotation devices mark the area where wreckage of a chartered Liberty Helicopters helicopter, that crashed into the East River is submerged. The dead included Brian McDaniel and Trevor Cadigan, both of Dallas, Texas. An Argentine tourist,...more
U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Go Team gathers information on scene while awaiting salvage of the helicopter. At least two of the passengers were dead when rescue divers got the scene, officials said. The other three, who had to be...more
The wreckage of a chartered Liberty Helicopters helicopter that crashed into the East River is hoisted from the water. The pilot freed himself from the wreckage and was later discharged from a hospital. The New York Police Department identified him...more
U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Go Team member inspects debris. Vance told investigators a passenger's bag may have accidentally activated the helicopter's emergency fuel shutoff switch, CNN and NY1, a New York cable news channel,...more
A FDNY rescue diver is hosed off with fresh water after pulling victims from a submerged helicopter. Video of Sunday's crash appeared to show the helicopter's rotors spinning solely on momentum instead of engine power as it crashed, Conley...more
NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) investigators arrive at the scene of the wreckage. The helicopter was chartered from Liberty Helicopters, police said. The New Jersey-based company said on its website it has the largest fleet in the...more
New York State Police are seen near East 34th Street/Midtown East Landing after the crash. Liberty Helicopters said in a statement it was "focused on supporting the families affected by this tragic accident" adding that it was cooperating with...more
A helicopter is seen crashed in New York City's East River. The company has been involved in at least two other crashes, according to news accounts. They included a mid-air collision with a small plane in August 2009 over the Hudson River that killed...more
A helicopter crashed in New York City's East River. John J. Magers/via REUTERS
