Pictures | Mon Mar 12, 2018 | 4:35pm EDT

Helicopter crashes in New York's East River

The wreckage of a chartered Liberty Helicopters helicopter that crashed into the East River is hoisted from the water in New York, March 12, 2018. A firefighter and a videographer from Texas and an Argentine tourist were among the five passengers killed when a sightseeing helicopter crashed into New York City's East River, police and media said on Monday, with only the pilot surviving. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
The wreckage of a chartered Liberty Helicopters helicopter that crashed into the East River is hoisted from the water. Moments before the Sunday evening crash, the pilot sent a Mayday call over his radio, saying the engine had failed. The red helicopter hit the water and turned upside down at about 7 p.m. EDT near the northern end of Roosevelt Island, east of Manhattan. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Go Team gathers information on scene while awaiting salvage of the helicopter. Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board inspected the wreckage on Monday. NTSB/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
Yellow flotation devices mark the area where wreckage of a chartered Liberty Helicopters helicopter, that crashed into the East River is submerged. The dead included Brian McDaniel and Trevor Cadigan, both of Dallas, Texas. An Argentine tourist, Carla Vallejos Blanco, also said, according to the New York Police Department. Authorities declined to name the other two victims until their families are notified. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Go Team gathers information on scene while awaiting salvage of the helicopter. At least two of the passengers were dead when rescue divers got the scene, officials said. The other three, who had to be cut from their safety harnesses, were declared dead at the hospital. NTSB/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
The wreckage of a chartered Liberty Helicopters helicopter that crashed into the East River is hoisted from the water. The pilot freed himself from the wreckage and was later discharged from a hospital. The New York Police Department identified him as Richard Vance, 33. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Go Team member inspects debris. Vance told investigators a passenger's bag may have accidentally activated the helicopter's emergency fuel shutoff switch, CNN and NY1, a New York cable news channel, reported, citing unnamed law enforcement officials. A police spokesman declined to confirm the reports. Commercial helicopters typically have the switch in case the engine catches fire, according to Jeremy Conley, a flight instructor at Helicopter Flight Training Inc in Ronkonkoma, New York. NTSB/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
A FDNY rescue diver is hosed off with fresh water after pulling victims from a submerged helicopter. Video of Sunday's crash appeared to show the helicopter's rotors spinning solely on momentum instead of engine power as it crashed, Conley said. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) investigators arrive at the scene of the wreckage. The helicopter was chartered from Liberty Helicopters, police said. The New Jersey-based company said on its website it has the largest fleet in the Northeast and had an "unparalleled" safety record. The Federal Aviation Administration has no record of any accidents or incidents involving the helicopter that crashed or Vance, according to Jim Peters, a FAA spokesman. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, March 12, 2018
New York State Police are seen near East 34th Street/Midtown East Landing after the crash. Liberty Helicopters said in a statement it was "focused on supporting the families affected by this tragic accident" adding that it was cooperating with investigators. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
A helicopter is seen crashed in New York City's East River. The company has been involved in at least two other crashes, according to news accounts. They included a mid-air collision with a small plane in August 2009 over the Hudson River that killed nine people, and in July 2007 when a helicopter went down in the Hudson with a pilot and seven passengers aboard. All of them survived. Brianna Jesme/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
A helicopter crashed in New York City's East River. John J. Magers/via REUTERS

Reuters / Sunday, March 11, 2018
