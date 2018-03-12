Helicopter crashes in New York's East River

A helicopter is seen crashed in New York City's East River. The company has been involved in at least two other crashes, according to news accounts. They included a mid-air collision with a small plane in August 2009 over the Hudson River that killed...more

A helicopter is seen crashed in New York City's East River. The company has been involved in at least two other crashes, according to news accounts. They included a mid-air collision with a small plane in August 2009 over the Hudson River that killed nine people, and in July 2007 when a helicopter went down in the Hudson with a pilot and seven passengers aboard. All of them survived. Brianna Jesme/via REUTERS

Close