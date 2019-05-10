Here are nine categories of consumer products impacted by Trump's new tariffs
A range of consumer products made in China and sold in the United States are affected by Friday's new set of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, including in categories such as vacuum cleaners, handbags and lighting fixtures....more
The biggest sector affected is a $20 billion-plus category of internet modems, routers and other data transmission devices. One router falling under that category is Motorola Solutions Inc's Dual-Band AC1900 Router. The company on Friday did not...more
Printed circuit boards are also high on the list. ASUSTEK Computer Inc, which sells the Strix Z390-E Gaming motherboard under its Republic of Gamers brand, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Also affected are burglar and fire alarms. Alphabet Inc's Google, whose Nest unit sells the Chinese-made Protect 2nd Gen Smart Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Wired Alarm, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS/Mike Segar
U.S. consumers looking to buy new lights for their home may also see a price hike, as tariffs will be increased on lamps and lighting fixtures made "of base metal," such as the Hampton lamp sold at Home Depot Inc. REUTERS/Mike Segar
The tariffs will also apply to lamps and lighting not made "of base metal," such as the Alsy brand sold at Home Depot Inc. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS/Mike Segar
If the trade dispute does not get resolved before the end of the year, American shoppers may also have to pay more for their holiday decorations: one of the categories requires tariff hikes for "lighting sets of a kind used for Christmas trees," such...more
Also on the list are household vacuum cleaners made in China. SharkNinja, which sells its Shark Navigator Light Upright Vacuum NV105 in the United States, on Friday declined to comment on the impact of tariff increases on its product. REUTERS/Mike...more
Shoppers can also expect to pay more for handbags of any kind made in China, another tariff category. Fossil Group, the maker of the Maya Satchel purse, on Friday did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Consumers will be affected by added tariffs on all products in the category of trunks, suitcases and luggage. California-based Ricardo Beverly Hills, the seller of the China-made Mendocino carry-on spinner, did not immediately respond to a request...more
Next Slideshows
UN camp offers temporary respite for Venezuelan migrants
The United Nations camp, the only one of its kind in Colombia, opened in March in a bid to provide some shelter for some of the 1.2 million Venezuelans fleeing...
Made in China, sold to the world
Trump flags, artificial turf and Christmas tchotchkes are among the innumerable items for sale at the Yiwu wholesale market in eastern China.
MORE IN PICTURES
Bailing black moms out of jail before Mother's Day
Volunteers with the Free Black Mamas DMV movement are spending the week leading up to Mother's Day posting bail for jailed black mothers who cannot afford bail in the Maryland area.
UN camp offers temporary respite for Venezuelan migrants
The United Nations camp, the only one of its kind in Colombia, opened in March in a bid to provide some shelter for some of the 1.2 million Venezuelans fleeing a humanitarian crisis in their homeland.
Made in China, sold to the world
Trump flags, artificial turf and Christmas tchotchkes are among the innumerable items for sale at the Yiwu wholesale market in eastern China.
Celebrating Chinese immigrants who built cross-America railroad
Chinese-Americans commemorate their ancestors' roles in building much of the cross-country U.S. Transcontinental Railroad that transformed America's Western frontier, performing dangerous, often deadly work for less pay through the rugged Sierra Nevada mountains.
Russia marks Victory Day
Scenes from the annual parades commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.
Kim Jong Un, military man
A look at North Korean leader Kim Jong Un giving guidance on military tactics.
Uber drivers strike ahead of IPO
Uber drivers went on strike to protest the disparity between gig-economy conditions and the sums that investors are likely to make in Friday's blockbuster stock market debut.