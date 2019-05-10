Edition:
Here are nine categories of consumer products impacted by Trump's new tariffs

A range of consumer products made in China and sold in the United States are affected by Friday's new set of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, including in categories such as vacuum cleaners, handbags and lighting fixtures. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

The biggest sector affected is a $20 billion-plus category of internet modems, routers and other data transmission devices. One router falling under that category is Motorola Solutions Inc's Dual-Band AC1900 Router. The company on Friday did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the impact of the tariffs changes on its products. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Printed circuit boards are also high on the list. ASUSTEK Computer Inc, which sells the Strix Z390-E Gaming motherboard under its Republic of Gamers brand, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Also affected are burglar and fire alarms. Alphabet Inc's Google, whose Nest unit sells the Chinese-made Protect 2nd Gen Smart Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Wired Alarm, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS/Mike Segar

U.S. consumers looking to buy new lights for their home may also see a price hike, as tariffs will be increased on lamps and lighting fixtures made "of base metal," such as the Hampton lamp sold at Home Depot Inc. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The tariffs will also apply to lamps and lighting not made "of base metal," such as the Alsy brand sold at Home Depot Inc. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS/Mike Segar

If the trade dispute does not get resolved before the end of the year, American shoppers may also have to pay more for their holiday decorations: one of the categories requires tariff hikes for "lighting sets of a kind used for Christmas trees," such as strings of lights sold in the United States by Chinese company Brizled. Brizled did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Also on the list are household vacuum cleaners made in China. SharkNinja, which sells its Shark Navigator Light Upright Vacuum NV105 in the United States, on Friday declined to comment on the impact of tariff increases on its product. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Shoppers can also expect to pay more for handbags of any kind made in China, another tariff category. Fossil Group, the maker of the Maya Satchel purse, on Friday did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Consumers will be affected by added tariffs on all products in the category of trunks, suitcases and luggage. California-based Ricardo Beverly Hills, the seller of the China-made Mendocino carry-on spinner, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. REUTERS/Mike Segar

