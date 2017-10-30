Edition:
Here comes Halloween

A boy dressed as Pennywise from the movie "It" poses for a photo during a Halloween party in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
A Participant in costume poses during a Halloween event south of Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, October 29, 2017
A child looks at a skeleton themed lantern during a Halloween lantern carnival in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, October 29, 2017
President Trump gives out Halloween treats to children of members of the press and White House staff in the Oval Office. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, October 27, 2017
The White House's South Portico decorated with black spiders and webs in preparation for Halloween. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
Men dressed as clowns pose for a photo during a Halloween party in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Saturday, October 28, 2017
A Humboldt Penguin and a carved pumpkin at a Halloween event at ZSL London Zoo. REUTERS/Mary Turner

Reuters / Thursday, October 26, 2017
A man poses for a picture with his dog dressed as a mariner during a Halloween dog parade in Monterrey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, October 29, 2017
A participant in costume uses a mobile phone at a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, October 29, 2017
Participants in costumes pose during a Halloween event in Kawasaki, south of Tokyo. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Sunday, October 29, 2017
A performer dances during a Halloween lantern carnival in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, October 29, 2017
Crowds line the streets during a Halloween lantern carnival in Liverpool, Britain. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, October 29, 2017
Dogs dressed in costumes take part in a Pet's Halloween parade in Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Sunday, October 29, 2017
