Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Dec 18, 2019 | 1:55pm EST

Here comes Santa Claus

A man dressed as Santa Claus surfs at the Maresias beach in Sao Sebastiao, Sao Paulo state, Brazil December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

A man dressed as Santa Claus surfs at the Maresias beach in Sao Sebastiao, Sao Paulo state, Brazil December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
A man dressed as Santa Claus surfs at the Maresias beach in Sao Sebastiao, Sao Paulo state, Brazil December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
1 / 21
Competitors prepare to take part in the London Santa Run in Victoria Park, London, December 8. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Competitors prepare to take part in the London Santa Run in Victoria Park, London, December 8. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, December 08, 2019
Competitors prepare to take part in the London Santa Run in Victoria Park, London, December 8. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
2 / 21
A man dressed as Santa Claus sits in a house transformed into a Christmas village and adorned with hundreds of lights, in Hamme-Mille, Belgium, December 7. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A man dressed as Santa Claus sits in a house transformed into a Christmas village and adorned with hundreds of lights, in Hamme-Mille, Belgium, December 7. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
A man dressed as Santa Claus sits in a house transformed into a Christmas village and adorned with hundreds of lights, in Hamme-Mille, Belgium, December 7. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
3 / 21
Competitors prepare to take part in the London Santa Run in Victoria Park, London December 8. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Competitors prepare to take part in the London Santa Run in Victoria Park, London December 8. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, December 08, 2019
Competitors prepare to take part in the London Santa Run in Victoria Park, London December 8. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
4 / 21
A diver dressed as Santa Claus waves inside a fish tank at the Aquaria KLCC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, December 14. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

A diver dressed as Santa Claus waves inside a fish tank at the Aquaria KLCC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, December 14. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Saturday, December 14, 2019
A diver dressed as Santa Claus waves inside a fish tank at the Aquaria KLCC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, December 14. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Close
5 / 21
Runners dressed as Santa Claus take part in the Christmas Corrida Race on the streets of Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris, France, December 15. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Runners dressed as Santa Claus take part in the Christmas Corrida Race on the streets of Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris, France, December 15. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
Runners dressed as Santa Claus take part in the Christmas Corrida Race on the streets of Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris, France, December 15. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
6 / 21
A demonstrator in Santa Claus outfit reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, December 13. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

A demonstrator in Santa Claus outfit reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, December 13. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

Reuters / Friday, December 13, 2019
A demonstrator in Santa Claus outfit reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, December 13. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Close
7 / 21
Belarusians dressed as Santa Clauses swim in a kayak during country's Santa Run in Minsk, Belarus, December 14. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Belarusians dressed as Santa Clauses swim in a kayak during country's Santa Run in Minsk, Belarus, December 14. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, December 14, 2019
Belarusians dressed as Santa Clauses swim in a kayak during country's Santa Run in Minsk, Belarus, December 14. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
8 / 21
Eduardo Guinaraes drinks a beer through his beard as many people dressed in Santa Claus outfits congregate at The Field House party after the Running of the Santas annual pub crawl never materialized in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, December 7. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Eduardo Guinaraes drinks a beer through his beard as many people dressed in Santa Claus outfits congregate at The Field House party after the Running of the Santas annual pub crawl never materialized in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, December 7....more

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
Eduardo Guinaraes drinks a beer through his beard as many people dressed in Santa Claus outfits congregate at The Field House party after the Running of the Santas annual pub crawl never materialized in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, December 7. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Close
9 / 21
Belarusians dressed as Santa Clauses take part in the country's Santa Run in Minsk, Belarus, December 14. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Belarusians dressed as Santa Clauses take part in the country's Santa Run in Minsk, Belarus, December 14. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Saturday, December 14, 2019
Belarusians dressed as Santa Clauses take part in the country's Santa Run in Minsk, Belarus, December 14. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Close
10 / 21
A man dressed as Santa Claus surfs at the Maresias beach in Sao Sebastiao, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, December 15. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

A man dressed as Santa Claus surfs at the Maresias beach in Sao Sebastiao, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, December 15. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
A man dressed as Santa Claus surfs at the Maresias beach in Sao Sebastiao, Sao Paulo state, Brazil, December 15. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Close
11 / 21
A fan dressed as Santa Claus high fives spectators during the Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, December 8. Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

A fan dressed as Santa Claus high fives spectators during the Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, December 8. Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Tuesday, December 10, 2019
A fan dressed as Santa Claus high fives spectators during the Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, December 8. Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 21
Revelers dressed as Santa Claus take part in the event called SantaCon at Times Square in New York, December 14. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Revelers dressed as Santa Claus take part in the event called SantaCon at Times Square in New York, December 14. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, December 14, 2019
Revelers dressed as Santa Claus take part in the event called SantaCon at Times Square in New York, December 14. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
13 / 21
A man dressed as Santa Claus gives water to his dog after a Santa Claus Run in Athens, Greece, December 15. REUTERS/Constantina Peppa

A man dressed as Santa Claus gives water to his dog after a Santa Claus Run in Athens, Greece, December 15. REUTERS/Constantina Peppa

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
A man dressed as Santa Claus gives water to his dog after a Santa Claus Run in Athens, Greece, December 15. REUTERS/Constantina Peppa
Close
14 / 21
Serge Hennebel, nicknamed 'Elf Serge', and a man dressed as Santa Claus interact with children in a hut in Hennebel's garden, which has been transformed into a Christmas village and adorned with hundreds of lights, in Hamme-Mille, Belgium, December 7. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Serge Hennebel, nicknamed 'Elf Serge', and a man dressed as Santa Claus interact with children in a hut in Hennebel's garden, which has been transformed into a Christmas village and adorned with hundreds of lights, in Hamme-Mille, Belgium, December...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 07, 2019
Serge Hennebel, nicknamed 'Elf Serge', and a man dressed as Santa Claus interact with children in a hut in Hennebel's garden, which has been transformed into a Christmas village and adorned with hundreds of lights, in Hamme-Mille, Belgium, December 7. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
15 / 21
Competitors take part in the London Santa Run in Victoria Park, London, December 8. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Competitors take part in the London Santa Run in Victoria Park, London, December 8. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Reuters / Sunday, December 08, 2019
Competitors take part in the London Santa Run in Victoria Park, London, December 8. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Close
16 / 21
Bill Myers, dressed as Santa Claus, walks around the encampment where asylum seekers live, after giving them small gifts, in Matamoros, Mexico, December 7. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

Bill Myers, dressed as Santa Claus, walks around the encampment where asylum seekers live, after giving them small gifts, in Matamoros, Mexico, December 7. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

Reuters / Sunday, December 08, 2019
Bill Myers, dressed as Santa Claus, walks around the encampment where asylum seekers live, after giving them small gifts, in Matamoros, Mexico, December 7. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
Close
17 / 21
People dressed as Santa Claus take part in a Santa Claus Run in Athens, Greece, December 15. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

People dressed as Santa Claus take part in a Santa Claus Run in Athens, Greece, December 15. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / Sunday, December 15, 2019
People dressed as Santa Claus take part in a Santa Claus Run in Athens, Greece, December 15. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
18 / 21
A visitor gestures in front of a diver dressed as Santa Claus inside a fish tank at the Aquaria KLCC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, December 14. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

A visitor gestures in front of a diver dressed as Santa Claus inside a fish tank at the Aquaria KLCC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, December 14. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Reuters / Saturday, December 14, 2019
A visitor gestures in front of a diver dressed as Santa Claus inside a fish tank at the Aquaria KLCC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, December 14. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Close
19 / 21
Revelers dressed as Santa Claus take part in the event called SantaCon at Times Square in New York, December 14. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Revelers dressed as Santa Claus take part in the event called SantaCon at Times Square in New York, December 14. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Saturday, December 14, 2019
Revelers dressed as Santa Claus take part in the event called SantaCon at Times Square in New York, December 14. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
20 / 21
A man dressed in a Santa Claus outfit greets visitors during the Christmas season in Jerusalem's Old City December 18. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

A man dressed in a Santa Claus outfit greets visitors during the Christmas season in Jerusalem's Old City December 18. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, December 18, 2019
A man dressed in a Santa Claus outfit greets visitors during the Christmas season in Jerusalem's Old City December 18. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Eagle hunting in Kazakhstan

Eagle hunting in Kazakhstan

Next Slideshows

Eagle hunting in Kazakhstan

Eagle hunting in Kazakhstan

Hunters use tamed golden eagles and hawks during a traditional hunting contest in Kazakhstan.

Dec 12 2019
Notable deaths in 2019

Notable deaths in 2019

Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.

Dec 09 2019
Pope Francis visits Japan

Pope Francis visits Japan

Pope Francis made nuclear disarmament a key theme of his visit to Japan, the first by a pope in 38 years, and urged youth to defend the earth and show greater...

Nov 26 2019
The hyperrealist visions of sculptor Ron Mueck

The hyperrealist visions of sculptor Ron Mueck

Works by the Australian sculptor on display in exhibitions past and present.

Nov 21 2019

MORE IN PICTURES

House set to vote on Trump impeachment

House set to vote on Trump impeachment

The House of Representatives began debate on Wednesday ahead of a historic vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, charging him with abusing his office and obstructing Congress that would make him the third U.S. president to be impeached.

Inside an ICE processing center

Inside an ICE processing center

Inside the Northwest ICE Processing Center, one of 31 dedicated U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities that house immigration detainees, in Tacoma, Washington.

One country, one picture, one year

One country, one picture, one year

Each country that Reuters covered this year, captured in just one image.

Pictures of the year 2019

Pictures of the year 2019

Our top news photography from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos from 2019.

Pictures of the year: Conflict

Pictures of the year: Conflict

Images of conflict around the world this past year.

India citizenship law protests

India citizenship law protests

Protests over a new Indian citizenship law based on religion spread to student campuses on Monday after at least 100 people were wounded in weekend clashes with police at a major university in New Delhi.

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' premiere

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' premiere

The red carpet at the premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast