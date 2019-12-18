Here comes Santa Claus
A man dressed as Santa Claus surfs at the Maresias beach in Sao Sebastiao, Sao Paulo state, Brazil December 15, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Competitors prepare to take part in the London Santa Run in Victoria Park, London, December 8. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A man dressed as Santa Claus sits in a house transformed into a Christmas village and adorned with hundreds of lights, in Hamme-Mille, Belgium, December 7. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A diver dressed as Santa Claus waves inside a fish tank at the Aquaria KLCC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, December 14. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Runners dressed as Santa Claus take part in the Christmas Corrida Race on the streets of Issy-les-Moulineaux, near Paris, France, December 15. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A demonstrator in Santa Claus outfit reacts during a protest against Chile's government in Santiago, Chile, December 13. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Belarusians dressed as Santa Clauses swim in a kayak during country's Santa Run in Minsk, Belarus, December 14. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
Eduardo Guinaraes drinks a beer through his beard as many people dressed in Santa Claus outfits congregate at The Field House party after the Running of the Santas annual pub crawl never materialized in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, December 7....more
Belarusians dressed as Santa Clauses take part in the country's Santa Run in Minsk, Belarus, December 14. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
A fan dressed as Santa Claus high fives spectators during the Brooklyn Nets vs Denver Nuggets game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, December 8. Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
Revelers dressed as Santa Claus take part in the event called SantaCon at Times Square in New York, December 14. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man dressed as Santa Claus gives water to his dog after a Santa Claus Run in Athens, Greece, December 15. REUTERS/Constantina Peppa
Serge Hennebel, nicknamed 'Elf Serge', and a man dressed as Santa Claus interact with children in a hut in Hennebel's garden, which has been transformed into a Christmas village and adorned with hundreds of lights, in Hamme-Mille, Belgium, December...more
Competitors take part in the London Santa Run in Victoria Park, London, December 8. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Bill Myers, dressed as Santa Claus, walks around the encampment where asylum seekers live, after giving them small gifts, in Matamoros, Mexico, December 7. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas
People dressed as Santa Claus take part in a Santa Claus Run in Athens, Greece, December 15. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A visitor gestures in front of a diver dressed as Santa Claus inside a fish tank at the Aquaria KLCC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, December 14. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng
Revelers dressed as Santa Claus take part in the event called SantaCon at Times Square in New York, December 14. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A man dressed in a Santa Claus outfit greets visitors during the Christmas season in Jerusalem's Old City December 18. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
