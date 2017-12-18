Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Dec 18, 2017 | 4:20pm EST

Here comes Santa Claus

People dressed as Santa Claus enjoy the snow during the Saint Nicholas Day at the Alpine ski resort of Verbier, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

People dressed as Santa Claus enjoy the snow during the Saint Nicholas Day at the Alpine ski resort of Verbier, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Saturday, December 02, 2017
People dressed as Santa Claus enjoy the snow during the Saint Nicholas Day at the Alpine ski resort of Verbier, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
1 / 24
A professional diver dressed as Santa Claus entertains school children in a huge aquarium inside a Ocean Park in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

A professional diver dressed as Santa Claus entertains school children in a huge aquarium inside a Ocean Park in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Monday, December 18, 2017
A professional diver dressed as Santa Claus entertains school children in a huge aquarium inside a Ocean Park in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Close
2 / 24
People dressed as Santa Claus parade during the Santa Claus summit in Rakvere, Estonia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

People dressed as Santa Claus parade during the Santa Claus summit in Rakvere, Estonia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Sunday, December 03, 2017
People dressed as Santa Claus parade during the Santa Claus summit in Rakvere, Estonia. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
3 / 24
Icelander Einar Sveinsson, dressed as Santa Claus, signs the cast of Ely Daniela Vasquez during a visit to the Benjamin Bloom National Children Hospital in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Icelander Einar Sveinsson, dressed as Santa Claus, signs the cast of Ely Daniela Vasquez during a visit to the Benjamin Bloom National Children Hospital in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

Reuters / Monday, December 18, 2017
Icelander Einar Sveinsson, dressed as Santa Claus, signs the cast of Ely Daniela Vasquez during a visit to the Benjamin Bloom National Children Hospital in San Salvador, El Salvador. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Close
4 / 24
A man dressed as Santa Claus rides a zip line towards the Pigeon Rock "Rawshe" to light the Christmas tree in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir

A man dressed as Santa Claus rides a zip line towards the Pigeon Rock "Rawshe" to light the Christmas tree in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir

Reuters / Monday, December 18, 2017
A man dressed as Santa Claus rides a zip line towards the Pigeon Rock "Rawshe" to light the Christmas tree in Beirut, Lebanon. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir
Close
5 / 24
People dressed as Santa Claus run during a Christmas race in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

People dressed as Santa Claus run during a Christmas race in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, December 17, 2017
People dressed as Santa Claus run during a Christmas race in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
6 / 24
The driver of a Maerlitram (fairy tram), dressed as a Santa Claus, walks past a car which crashed into the tram in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Angelika Gruber

The driver of a Maerlitram (fairy tram), dressed as a Santa Claus, walks past a car which crashed into the tram in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Angelika Gruber

Reuters / Thursday, December 07, 2017
The driver of a Maerlitram (fairy tram), dressed as a Santa Claus, walks past a car which crashed into the tram in Zurich, Switzerland. REUTERS/Angelika Gruber
Close
7 / 24
People dressed as Santa Claus row during a Christmas regatta in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

People dressed as Santa Claus row during a Christmas regatta in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri

Reuters / Sunday, December 17, 2017
People dressed as Santa Claus row during a Christmas regatta in Venice, Italy. REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri
Close
8 / 24
Participants take part in the annual race know as "Run Santa Run" at Fundidora Park in Monterey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Participants take part in the annual race know as "Run Santa Run" at Fundidora Park in Monterey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Reuters / Sunday, December 17, 2017
Participants take part in the annual race know as "Run Santa Run" at Fundidora Park in Monterey, Mexico. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Close
9 / 24
A man dressed as Santa Claus enjoys the snow during the Saint Nicholas Day at the Alpine ski resort of Verbier, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

A man dressed as Santa Claus enjoys the snow during the Saint Nicholas Day at the Alpine ski resort of Verbier, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters / Saturday, December 02, 2017
A man dressed as Santa Claus enjoys the snow during the Saint Nicholas Day at the Alpine ski resort of Verbier, Switzerland. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
Close
10 / 24
People wearing Santa Claus outfits take part in a charity race for the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

People wearing Santa Claus outfits take part in a charity race for the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

Reuters / Sunday, December 10, 2017
People wearing Santa Claus outfits take part in a charity race for the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation in Madrid, Spain. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho
Close
11 / 24
Revellers dressed in Santa costumes sit on a Trafalgar Square lion as they take part in Santacon, a global annual event in which people dress up in Santa costumes and parade around various cities to celebrate Christmas, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Revellers dressed in Santa costumes sit on a Trafalgar Square lion as they take part in Santacon, a global annual event in which people dress up in Santa costumes and parade around various cities to celebrate Christmas, in London. REUTERS/Peter...more

Reuters / Saturday, December 09, 2017
Revellers dressed in Santa costumes sit on a Trafalgar Square lion as they take part in Santacon, a global annual event in which people dress up in Santa costumes and parade around various cities to celebrate Christmas, in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
12 / 24
Revellers dressed as Santa Claus and other holiday themed outfits celebrate during the annual SantaCon event in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Revellers dressed as Santa Claus and other holiday themed outfits celebrate during the annual SantaCon event in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Saturday, December 09, 2017
Revellers dressed as Santa Claus and other holiday themed outfits celebrate during the annual SantaCon event in New York City. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
13 / 24
A man dressed as a Santa Clause rings bells as he drives a Fiat 500 in downtown Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

A man dressed as a Santa Clause rings bells as he drives a Fiat 500 in downtown Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Saturday, December 09, 2017
A man dressed as a Santa Clause rings bells as he drives a Fiat 500 in downtown Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Close
14 / 24
Two men dressed as Santa Claus and Father Frost, Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, stage a performance for visitors at the Royev Ruchey Park in the suburbs of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Two men dressed as Santa Claus and Father Frost, Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, stage a performance for visitors at the Royev Ruchey Park in the suburbs of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, December 06, 2017
Two men dressed as Santa Claus and Father Frost, Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, stage a performance for visitors at the Royev Ruchey Park in the suburbs of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
15 / 24
A man dressed as Santa Claus buys a ticket at the Christmas market in Innsbruck, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A man dressed as Santa Claus buys a ticket at the Christmas market in Innsbruck, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Wednesday, November 29, 2017
A man dressed as Santa Claus buys a ticket at the Christmas market in Innsbruck, Austria. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
16 / 24
A man dressed as Santa Claus sits on the beach as he waits to take part in the traditional Christmas season swim in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A man dressed as Santa Claus sits on the beach as he waits to take part in the traditional Christmas season swim in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, December 17, 2017
A man dressed as Santa Claus sits on the beach as he waits to take part in the traditional Christmas season swim in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
17 / 24
People take part in a half naked Santa run in downtown Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

People take part in a half naked Santa run in downtown Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Sunday, December 10, 2017
People take part in a half naked Santa run in downtown Budapest, Hungary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
18 / 24
Santa's on BMX cycles take part in a charity ride along Oxford street in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Santa's on BMX cycles take part in a charity ride along Oxford street in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, December 16, 2017
Santa's on BMX cycles take part in a charity ride along Oxford street in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
19 / 24
People dressed as Santa Claus run through the streets of Michendorf, Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

People dressed as Santa Claus run through the streets of Michendorf, Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / Sunday, December 10, 2017
People dressed as Santa Claus run through the streets of Michendorf, Germany. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
Close
20 / 24
A diver dressed as Santa Claus feeds fish inside a fish tank at the Malta National Aquarium in Qawra, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

A diver dressed as Santa Claus feeds fish inside a fish tank at the Malta National Aquarium in Qawra, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, December 11, 2017
A diver dressed as Santa Claus feeds fish inside a fish tank at the Malta National Aquarium in Qawra, Malta. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Close
21 / 24
A man dressed as Santa Claus takes part in the traditional Christmas season swim in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

A man dressed as Santa Claus takes part in the traditional Christmas season swim in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Sunday, December 17, 2017
A man dressed as Santa Claus takes part in the traditional Christmas season swim in Nice, France. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
22 / 24
Santa's on BMX cycles take part in a charity ride along Oxford street in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Santa's on BMX cycles take part in a charity ride along Oxford street in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Saturday, December 16, 2017
Santa's on BMX cycles take part in a charity ride along Oxford street in London. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
23 / 24
More than a hundred cyclists dressed as Santa Claus meet at the Colosseum in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

More than a hundred cyclists dressed as Santa Claus meet at the Colosseum in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Sunday, December 17, 2017
More than a hundred cyclists dressed as Santa Claus meet at the Colosseum in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Surfing giant waves in Portugal

Surfing giant waves in Portugal

Next Slideshows

Surfing giant waves in Portugal

Surfing giant waves in Portugal

The Praia do Norte beach has become a destination for big wave surfers since Hawaiian surfer Garrett McNamara set a world record there for the largest wave...

Dec 15 2017
Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Pictures of the year: Natural disasters

Our top natural disaster photos from the past year.

Dec 15 2017
Pictures of the year: Space

Pictures of the year: Space

Our top images from space this year.

Dec 15 2017
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set wedding date

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set wedding date

Prince Harry and his American fiancee, Meghan Markle, will marry on May 19 next year, Kensington Palace says.

Dec 15 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Scenes from Selma

Scenes from Selma

Life in the Alabama city made famous during the Civil Rights era.

Pictures of the Year 2017

Pictures of the Year 2017

Our top photos from the past year.

Billabong Pipe Masters

Billabong Pipe Masters

The world's top surfers compete on the Banzai Pipeline on Oahu's North Shore.

Pictures of the year: Environment

Pictures of the year: Environment

Our top environment photos from the past year.

Pictures of the year: Sports

Pictures of the year: Sports

Our top sports photos from the past year.

California battles historic wildfire

California battles historic wildfire

The Thomas Fire is now one of the largest and most destructive wildfires in the state's history.

Deadly train derailment in Washington

Deadly train derailment in Washington

An Amtrak train derailed in Washington state while traveling from Seattle to Portland, Oregon, sending passenger cars tumbling from a bridge onto a major highway, killing three riders and injuring about 100.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Protests continue after Honduran president re-elected

Protests continue after Honduran president re-elected

Honduran military police fire tear gas at protesters after the Organization of American States rejected a declaration of victory for President Juan Orlando Hernandez in a sharply disputed election.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast