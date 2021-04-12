Hideki Matsuyama wins the Masters
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama celebrates with his green jacket after winning The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, April 11, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama celebrates on the 18th green after winning The Masters. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama celebrates with his caddie on the 18th green after winning The Masters. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama is presented with the green jacket by Dustin Johnson of the U.S. after winning The Masters. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama acknowledges the crowd after chipping onto the 18th green during the third round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama plays out of a bunker on the 2nd hole during the final round. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama celebrates with his green jacket after winning The Masters as previous winner Dustin Johnson of the U.S. looks on. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama celebrates with his caddie on the 18th green after winning The Masters. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama acknowledges the crowd after holing his eagle putt on the 15th green during the third round. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama celebrates with the green jacket and the trophy after winning The Masters. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama during the presentation after winning The Masters with previous winner Dustin Johnson of the U.S. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama walks to the presentation after winning The Masters. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama reacts on the 18th hole before winning The Masters. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama shakes hands with Xander Schauffele of the U.S. on the 18th green after winning The Masters. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama plays out from the bunker onto the 18th green during the final round. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama hits his approach to the 13th hole during the final round. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama reacts after he hit a shot that landed in a water hazard on the 15th hole during the final round. REUTERS/Mike Segar
General view of Japan's Hideki Matsuyama on the 13th hole with his caddie during the final round. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama reacts after a missed birdie putt on the 6th green during the final round. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the first round. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama lines up his birdie putt on the 7th green during the third round. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama walks up the 13th hole during the first round. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama hits his tee shot on the 14th hole during the first round. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama chips onto the 13th green during the first round. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama on the 3rd tee during the first round. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama lines up a putt during the first round. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama plays out from the bunker onto the 18th green before winning The Masters. REUTERS/Mike Segar
