High above Jerusalem's crowds, skating the Old City rooftops
A Palestinian youth jumps with his skateboard on a rooftop as the Dome of the Rock located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount is seen in the background, as Israel partially lifts its third national...more
The Dome of the Rock located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount is seen in the background as Palestinian youths skateboard on rooftops in Jerusalem's Old City February 7, 2021. A small handful who lived in...more
Palestinian youths hold their skateboards while walking past shuttered shops as Israel partially lifts its third national lockdown in Jerusalem's Old City February 7, 2021. With few training resources and little space in East Jerusalem, most learn...more
Palestinian youths lie on the ground while holding their skateboards at a skate park in Jerusalem February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A tattoo of a broken skateboard is seen on the leg of a Palestinian youth as he takes a break from skateboarding in Jerusalem's Old City February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian youths skateboard at a skate park in Jerusalem February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
The Dome of the Rock located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount is seen in the background as Palestinian youths hold their skateboards while standing on a rooftop in Jerusalem's Old City February 7, 2021....more
Palestinian youths hold their skateboards while chatting in Jerusalem's Old City February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian youth skateboards as Israel partially lifts its third national lockdown at a skate park in Jerusalem February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian youth adjusts his friend's clothing at a skate park in Jerusalem February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian youths hold their skateboards while sitting together in Jerusalem's Old City February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian youth skateboards in Jerusalem February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian youths carry their skateboards as they walk past ultra-Orthodox Jewish men in Jerusalem's Old City February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian youths sit on their skateboards on a rooftop as the Dome of the Rock located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount is seen in the background in Jerusalem's Old City February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar...more
Palestinian youths skateboard at a skate park in Jerusalem February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An aerial view shows people at a skate park as Israel partially lifts its third national lockdown to fight the coronavirus, in Jerusalem February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
