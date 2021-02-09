High above Jerusalem's crowds, skating the Old City rooftops

The Dome of the Rock located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount is seen in the background as Palestinian youths skateboard on rooftops in Jerusalem's Old City February 7, 2021. A small handful who lived in...more

The Dome of the Rock located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount is seen in the background as Palestinian youths skateboard on rooftops in Jerusalem's Old City February 7, 2021. A small handful who lived in the Old City were able to practise their moves long before the spice merchants below reopened their doors. They were joined after the lockdown eased by a couple of dozen friends from other parts of East Jerusalem who relished the chance to release pent-up frustrations. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

