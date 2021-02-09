Edition:
International
Pictures | Tue Feb 9, 2021 | 5:02pm EST

High above Jerusalem's crowds, skating the Old City rooftops

A Palestinian youth jumps with his skateboard on a rooftop as the Dome of the Rock located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount is seen in the background, as Israel partially lifts its third national lockdown to fight the coronavirus, in Jerusalem's Old City February 7, 2021. High above Jerusalem's narrow medieval alleyways, teenage Palestinians sped across whitewashed roofs and soaked up the light and space denied to them during a six-week Israeli COVID-19 lockdown. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
The Dome of the Rock located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount is seen in the background as Palestinian youths skateboard on rooftops in Jerusalem's Old City February 7, 2021. A small handful who lived in the Old City were able to practise their moves long before the spice merchants below reopened their doors. They were joined after the lockdown eased by a couple of dozen friends from other parts of East Jerusalem who relished the chance to release pent-up frustrations. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Palestinian youths hold their skateboards while walking past shuttered shops as Israel partially lifts its third national lockdown in Jerusalem's Old City February 7, 2021. With few training resources and little space in East Jerusalem, most learn their skills from YouTube. But the rooftops are rutted and they often tumble over ventilation shafts and guttering. So sometimes the group - most boys but with some girls - cross over into West Jerusalem to practise in a purpose-built park used by Israeli skateboarders, with ramps and runs far smoother than they are accustomed to. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Palestinian youths lie on the ground while holding their skateboards at a skate park in Jerusalem February 2, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
A tattoo of a broken skateboard is seen on the leg of a Palestinian youth as he takes a break from skateboarding in Jerusalem's Old City February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Palestinian youths skateboard at a skate park in Jerusalem February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
The Dome of the Rock located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount is seen in the background as Palestinian youths hold their skateboards while standing on a rooftop in Jerusalem's Old City February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Palestinian youths hold their skateboards while chatting in Jerusalem's Old City February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
A Palestinian youth skateboards as Israel partially lifts its third national lockdown at a skate park in Jerusalem February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
A Palestinian youth adjusts his friend's clothing at a skate park in Jerusalem February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Palestinian youths hold their skateboards while sitting together in Jerusalem's Old City February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
A Palestinian youth skateboards in Jerusalem February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Palestinian youths carry their skateboards as they walk past ultra-Orthodox Jewish men in Jerusalem's Old City February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Palestinian youths sit on their skateboards on a rooftop as the Dome of the Rock located on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount is seen in the background in Jerusalem's Old City February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
Palestinian youths skateboard at a skate park in Jerusalem February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
An aerial view shows people at a skate park as Israel partially lifts its third national lockdown to fight the coronavirus, in Jerusalem February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, February 09, 2021
