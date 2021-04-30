Edition:
High anxiety: World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens

People walk on the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge '516 Arouca', now open for local residents in Arouca, Portugal, April 29. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
Hidden between rock-strewn mountains covered with lush greenery and yellow flowers inside the UNESCO-recognized Arouca Geopark, the bridge hangs 175 meters above the fast-flowing River Paiva. REUTERS/Julio Torres

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
Locals hope the attraction, which cost about 2.3 million euros ($2.8 million) and took around two years to build, will help revive the region, especially after the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
The bridge opened only to local residents on Thursday, but from Monday everyone can book a visit. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
The landscape is calm, but the crossing is not for the faint-hearted. Held up by steel cables and two massive towers on each side, it wobbles a little with every step. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
A man takes a picture from the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge '516 Arouca' in the Portuguese town of Arouca. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
Standing on the bridge, the mayor of Arouca, Margarida Belem, said the bridge was part of a wider strategy to encourage more people to move and stay in the region. "There were many challenges that we had to overcome... but we did it," the visibly proud mayor told Reuters. "There's no other bridge like this one in the world." REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
People walk on the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge '516 Arouca' in Arouca, Portugal. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
People walk on the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the Portuguese town of Arouca. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
A general view of the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge '516 Arouca' in Arouca, Portugal. REUTERS/Julio Torres

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
People walk on the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge in Arouca, Portugal. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
People look at the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge '516 Arouca' in Arouca, Portugal. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
A general view of the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge in Arouca, Portugal. REUTERS/Julio Torres

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
People walk on the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge in Arouca, Portugal. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
People walk on the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge in Arouca, Portugal. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Reuters / Thursday, April 29, 2021
