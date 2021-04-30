High anxiety: World's longest pedestrian suspension bridge opens
People walk on the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge '516 Arouca', now open for local residents in Arouca, Portugal, April 29. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Hidden between rock-strewn mountains covered with lush greenery and yellow flowers inside the UNESCO-recognized Arouca Geopark, the bridge hangs 175 meters above the fast-flowing River Paiva. REUTERS/Julio Torres
Locals hope the attraction, which cost about 2.3 million euros ($2.8 million) and took around two years to build, will help revive the region, especially after the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
The bridge opened only to local residents on Thursday, but from Monday everyone can book a visit. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
The landscape is calm, but the crossing is not for the faint-hearted. Held up by steel cables and two massive towers on each side, it wobbles a little with every step. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
A man takes a picture from the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge '516 Arouca' in the Portuguese town of Arouca. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Standing on the bridge, the mayor of Arouca, Margarida Belem, said the bridge was part of a wider strategy to encourage more people to move and stay in the region. "There were many challenges that we had to overcome... but we did it," the visibly...more
People walk on the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge '516 Arouca' in Arouca, Portugal. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
People walk on the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the Portuguese town of Arouca. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
A general view of the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge '516 Arouca' in Arouca, Portugal. REUTERS/Julio Torres
People walk on the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge in Arouca, Portugal. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
People look at the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge '516 Arouca' in Arouca, Portugal. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
A general view of the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge in Arouca, Portugal. REUTERS/Julio Torres
People walk on the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge in Arouca, Portugal. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
People walk on the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge in Arouca, Portugal. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Next Slideshows
Stampede at Israeli religious festival kills 45
At least 45 people were crushed to death at an overcrowded religious festival in Israel, with some asphyxiated or trampled victims going unnoticed until the PA...
India's COVID patients cram hospitals trying to find care
COVID-stricken patients flood Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi seeking oxygen, ventilators and beds, as thousands frantically hunt for treatment for their sick...
Biden delivers first speech to Congress
President Joe Biden proposed a sweeping new $1.8 trillion plan in a speech to a joint session of Congress, pleading with Republican lawmakers to work with him...
MORE IN PICTURES
Stampede at Israeli religious festival kills 45
At least 45 people were crushed to death at an overcrowded religious festival in Israel, with some asphyxiated or trampled victims going unnoticed until the PA system sounded an appeal to disperse.
India's COVID patients cram hospitals trying to find care
COVID-stricken patients flood Holy Family Hospital in New Delhi seeking oxygen, ventilators and beds, as thousands frantically hunt for treatment for their sick relatives using social media apps and personal contacts.
Biden delivers first speech to Congress
President Joe Biden proposed a sweeping new $1.8 trillion plan in a speech to a joint session of Congress, pleading with Republican lawmakers to work with him on divisive issues and to meet the stiff competition posed by China.
India's round-the-clock cremations show staggering COVID death toll
The world s second most populous nation is in deep crisis, with its hospitals and morgues overwhelmed as healthcare professionals struggle to cope with streams of patients.
Indigenous tribe in Louisiana relocates as rising seas engulf their homes
The Biloxi-Chitimacha-Choctaw tribe, whose ancestors were forced by the American government to flee to Louisiana's bayous nearly two centuries ago, are becoming federally funded climate change transplants as rising seas and eroding lands threaten their home on the Isle de Jean Charles.
North Carolina police kill Black man Andrew Brown Jr. in his driveway
Andrew Brown Jr., a 42-year-old Black man, was shot by sheriff's deputies in North Carolina during an attempted arrest in his driveway in Elizabeth City last week.
Notable deaths in 2021
Newsmakers and celebrities who have died this year.
Families arrive at U.S.-Mexico border in search of asylum
A growing number of families and unaccompanied minors are arriving at the U.S. border, spurred by gang violence, drug-trafficking cartels and natural disasters.