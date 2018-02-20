Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Feb 20, 2018 | 9:30am EST

High stakes cockfighting in Thailand

Roosters fight during a match with the highest cash reward of cockfighting in Thai history for more than one million USD at a stadium on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Roosters fight during a match with the highest cash reward of cockfighting in Thai history for more than one million USD at a stadium on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Roosters fight during a match with the highest cash reward of cockfighting in Thai history for more than one million USD at a stadium on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, February 18, 2018. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
1 / 6
People watch a cockfighting match on the outskirts of Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

People watch a cockfighting match on the outskirts of Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
People watch a cockfighting match on the outskirts of Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
2 / 6
People react as they watch a cockfighting match on the outskirts of Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

People react as they watch a cockfighting match on the outskirts of Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
People react as they watch a cockfighting match on the outskirts of Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
3 / 6
People watch a cockfighting match on the outskirts of Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

People watch a cockfighting match on the outskirts of Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
People watch a cockfighting match on the outskirts of Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
4 / 6
The owner of the winner rooster and his team pose after winning a cockfighting match on the outskirts of Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The owner of the winner rooster and his team pose after winning a cockfighting match on the outskirts of Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
The owner of the winner rooster and his team pose after winning a cockfighting match on the outskirts of Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
5 / 6
Owners of a rooster react after winning a cockfighting match with the highest cash reward of cockfighting in Thai history on the outskirts of Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Owners of a rooster react after winning a cockfighting match with the highest cash reward of cockfighting in Thai history on the outskirts of Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Sunday, February 18, 2018
Owners of a rooster react after winning a cockfighting match with the highest cash reward of cockfighting in Thai history on the outskirts of Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
Ash Monday

Ash Monday

Next Slideshows

Ash Monday

Ash Monday

Revellers in Greece celebrate 'Ash Monday' by participating in a flour war to mark the end of the carnival season.

Feb 19 2018
Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year

The world celebrates the Year of the Dog with lanterns, lion dances and firecrackers.

Feb 17 2018
Nomadic shepherds of Siberia

Nomadic shepherds of Siberia

Life on the snow-covered steppe with Tuvan farmers, who raise sheep, goats and cattle in subzero temperatures and ride camel-drawn sleds.

Feb 16 2018
North Korea's Olympic cheer squad

North Korea's Olympic cheer squad

North Korea's cheering squad is supporting athletes from both Koreas at the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Feb 15 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Florida shooting survivors launch gun control push

Florida shooting survivors launch gun control push

Survivors of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have sparked a youth-led protest movement that has galvanized advocates for stricter gun control.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 12

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 12

Highlights from day twelve of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Mourning after Florida mass shooting

Funerals, vigils and prayers after a shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 dead.

Pyeongchang in sequence

Pyeongchang in sequence

Capturing athletes in motion at the Pyeongchang Olympics with multiple exposure photography.

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 11

Pyeongchang Olympics: Day 11

Highlights from day eleven of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from London.

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

Bombs fall on Syria's Ghouta

(Warning: graphic content) Pro-government forces pounded the rebel-held district of eastern Ghouta outside Damascus, in a surge of violence that a war monitor said had killed at least 250 people since Sunday night.

Stars and Stripes in Pyeongchang

Stars and Stripes in Pyeongchang

The American flag at the Winter Olympics.

Mount Sinabung erupts

Mount Sinabung erupts

The volcano on Indonesia's Sumatra island sends a towering plume of ash more than 4.4 miles into the air.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast