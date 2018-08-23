Highest-paid actors
1. George Clooney is the world's highest-paid actor. He soared to the top of Forbes' annual list of world's highest-paid actors, thanks largely to the sale of his tequila company. Clooney, 57, earned an estimated $239 million between June 2017-June...more
2. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson earned an estimated $124 million thanks to "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" and other projects. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
3. Robert Downey Jr., star of the "Iron Man" series, was third on the list, with an estimated $81 million. The top 10 actors earned some $784 million collectively, according to Forbes, once again dwarfing the top 10 women who earned a cumulative $186...more
4. Chris Hemsworth earned $64.5 million from roles in "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Avengers: Infinity War". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
5. Jackie Chan earned $45.5 million after appearing in six Chinese films, including action flicks "Bleeding Steel" and "The Foreigner". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
6. Will Smith earned $42 million from a starring role in Netflix's move "Bright", a forthcoming role in Disney's live-action "Aladdin" and a guest appearance on Nicky Jam's World Cup song "Live It Up." REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
7. Akshay Kumar earned $40.5 million after appearing in socially conscious movies such as "Toilet" and "Padman", as well as from endorsement deals with Tata and Eveready. REUTERS/Tim Chong
8. Adam Sandler earned $39.5 million, thanks to a Netflix deal to write, direct and star in a series of comedies. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
9. Salman Khan earned $38.5 million, in part from endorsement deals with Suzuki motorcycles and Chlormint gum. REUTERS/Joe Penney
10. Chris Evans earned $34 million, from his role as Captain America in Marvel movies. REUTERS/Mike Blake
