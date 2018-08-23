Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Aug 23, 2018 | 5:20pm EDT

Highest-paid actors

1. George Clooney is the world's highest-paid actor. He soared to the top of Forbes' annual list of world's highest-paid actors, thanks largely to the sale of his tequila company. Clooney, 57, earned an estimated $239 million between June 2017-June 2018, marking the highest earnings of his 35-year career in film and television, Forbes said. Clooney, who hasn't starred in a Hollywood movie since 2016 crime thriller "Money Monster," sold the Casamigos tequila company he co-founded to British spirits company Diageo in June 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

1. George Clooney is the world's highest-paid actor. He soared to the top of Forbes' annual list of world's highest-paid actors, thanks largely to the sale of his tequila company. Clooney, 57, earned an estimated $239 million between June 2017-June...more

Reuters / Sunday, September 10, 2017
1. George Clooney is the world's highest-paid actor. He soared to the top of Forbes' annual list of world's highest-paid actors, thanks largely to the sale of his tequila company. Clooney, 57, earned an estimated $239 million between June 2017-June 2018, marking the highest earnings of his 35-year career in film and television, Forbes said. Clooney, who hasn't starred in a Hollywood movie since 2016 crime thriller "Money Monster," sold the Casamigos tequila company he co-founded to British spirits company Diageo in June 2017. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill
Close
1 / 10
2. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson earned an estimated $124 million thanks to "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" and other projects. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson earned an estimated $124 million thanks to "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" and other projects. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2018
2. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson earned an estimated $124 million thanks to "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" and other projects. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
2 / 10
3. Robert Downey Jr., star of the "Iron Man" series, was third on the list, with an estimated $81 million. The top 10 actors earned some $784 million collectively, according to Forbes, once again dwarfing the top 10 women who earned a cumulative $186 million in the same period. Scarlett Johansson topped the annual list released last week with $40.5 million in pre-tax earnings. Forbes attributed part of the gender gap to the dominance of superhero and action movies that tend to have more parts for men and earn hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

3. Robert Downey Jr., star of the "Iron Man" series, was third on the list, with an estimated $81 million. The top 10 actors earned some $784 million collectively, according to Forbes, once again dwarfing the top 10 women who earned a cumulative $186...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2017
3. Robert Downey Jr., star of the "Iron Man" series, was third on the list, with an estimated $81 million. The top 10 actors earned some $784 million collectively, according to Forbes, once again dwarfing the top 10 women who earned a cumulative $186 million in the same period. Scarlett Johansson topped the annual list released last week with $40.5 million in pre-tax earnings. Forbes attributed part of the gender gap to the dominance of superhero and action movies that tend to have more parts for men and earn hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
3 / 10
4. Chris Hemsworth earned $64.5 million from roles in "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Avengers: Infinity War". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

4. Chris Hemsworth earned $64.5 million from roles in "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Avengers: Infinity War". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Sunday, January 07, 2018
4. Chris Hemsworth earned $64.5 million from roles in "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Avengers: Infinity War". REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 10
5. Jackie Chan earned $45.5 million after appearing in six Chinese films, including action flicks "Bleeding Steel" and "The Foreigner". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

5. Jackie Chan earned $45.5 million after appearing in six Chinese films, including action flicks "Bleeding Steel" and "The Foreigner". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, October 06, 2017
5. Jackie Chan earned $45.5 million after appearing in six Chinese films, including action flicks "Bleeding Steel" and "The Foreigner". REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
5 / 10
6. Will Smith earned $42 million from a starring role in Netflix's move "Bright", a forthcoming role in Disney's live-action "Aladdin" and a guest appearance on Nicky Jam's World Cup song "Live It Up." REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

6. Will Smith earned $42 million from a starring role in Netflix's move "Bright", a forthcoming role in Disney's live-action "Aladdin" and a guest appearance on Nicky Jam's World Cup song "Live It Up." REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Thursday, May 25, 2017
6. Will Smith earned $42 million from a starring role in Netflix's move "Bright", a forthcoming role in Disney's live-action "Aladdin" and a guest appearance on Nicky Jam's World Cup song "Live It Up." REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Close
6 / 10
7. Akshay Kumar earned $40.5 million after appearing in socially conscious movies such as "Toilet" and "Padman", as well as from endorsement deals with Tata and Eveready. REUTERS/Tim Chong

7. Akshay Kumar earned $40.5 million after appearing in socially conscious movies such as "Toilet" and "Padman", as well as from endorsement deals with Tata and Eveready. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Reuters / Tuesday, April 03, 2012
7. Akshay Kumar earned $40.5 million after appearing in socially conscious movies such as "Toilet" and "Padman", as well as from endorsement deals with Tata and Eveready. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Close
7 / 10
8. Adam Sandler earned $39.5 million, thanks to a Netflix deal to write, direct and star in a series of comedies. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

8. Adam Sandler earned $39.5 million, thanks to a Netflix deal to write, direct and star in a series of comedies. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
8. Adam Sandler earned $39.5 million, thanks to a Netflix deal to write, direct and star in a series of comedies. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
8 / 10
9. Salman Khan earned $38.5 million, in part from endorsement deals with Suzuki motorcycles and Chlormint gum. REUTERS/Joe Penney

9. Salman Khan earned $38.5 million, in part from endorsement deals with Suzuki motorcycles and Chlormint gum. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Sunday, July 16, 2017
9. Salman Khan earned $38.5 million, in part from endorsement deals with Suzuki motorcycles and Chlormint gum. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
9 / 10
10. Chris Evans earned $34 million, from his role as Captain America in Marvel movies. REUTERS/Mike Blake

10. Chris Evans earned $34 million, from his role as Captain America in Marvel movies. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, February 26, 2017
10. Chris Evans earned $34 million, from his role as Captain America in Marvel movies. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Inside Gamescom

Inside Gamescom

Next Slideshows

Inside Gamescom

Inside Gamescom

Gamers gather for Europe's largest video games trade fair in Cologne, Germany.

Aug 22 2018
MTV Video Music Awards red carpet

MTV Video Music Awards red carpet

Fashion highlights from the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards.

Aug 21 2018
Highest-paid actresses

Highest-paid actresses

The world's 10 highest-paid actresses in 2018, according to Forbes.

Aug 17 2018
Mourning Aretha Franklin

Mourning Aretha Franklin

Fans of Aretha Franklin come together in cities across the U.S. to pay their respects to the Queen of Soul.

Aug 16 2018

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

The animal weigh-in

The animal weigh-in

London Zoo conducts its annual weigh-in of the animals.

Best of the Asian Games

Best of the Asian Games

Highlights from the 18th Asian Games.

Hawaii braces for Hurricane Lane

Hawaii braces for Hurricane Lane

Preparations in Hawaii as Hurricane Lane approaches.

Celebrating Eid al-Adha

Celebrating Eid al-Adha

Muslims celebrate the Eid al-Adha holiday, marking the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, by slaughtering animals and sharing the meat with friends, family and the poor.

After Islamic State killed her sons, Iraqi grandmother fends for 22 children

After Islamic State killed her sons, Iraqi grandmother fends for 22 children

Iraqi grandmother Sana Ibrahim al-Taee has a full-time job feeding and clothing her 22 grandchildren after Islamic State killed their fathers - her sons - a struggle in a cramped flat with little help from the state.

Inside Gamescom

Inside Gamescom

Gamers gather for Europe's largest video games trade fair in Cologne, Germany.

Journey to Mecca

Journey to Mecca

Muslim faithful make the annual haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.

Tearful reunions for separated Korean families

Tearful reunions for separated Korean families

Families from North and South Korea wept and embraced as the neighbors held their first reunion events in three years for relatives wrenched apart by the Korean War for more than six decades.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast