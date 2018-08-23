Highest-paid actors

3. Robert Downey Jr., star of the "Iron Man" series, was third on the list, with an estimated $81 million. The top 10 actors earned some $784 million collectively, according to Forbes, once again dwarfing the top 10 women who earned a cumulative $186...more

3. Robert Downey Jr., star of the "Iron Man" series, was third on the list, with an estimated $81 million. The top 10 actors earned some $784 million collectively, according to Forbes, once again dwarfing the top 10 women who earned a cumulative $186 million in the same period. Scarlett Johansson topped the annual list released last week with $40.5 million in pre-tax earnings. Forbes attributed part of the gender gap to the dominance of superhero and action movies that tend to have more parts for men and earn hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close